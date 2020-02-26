SUNBURY — In No. 6 Warrior Run’s upset of No. 3 Mount Carmel in the District 4 Class 3A quarterfinals, the Defenders got out to an early lead and led from the first quarter on in a 65-54 victory over the Red Tornadoes.
Though the Defenders had hoped to duplicate their effort against the Mount Carmel in Tuesday’s semifinal matchup against No. 2 Central Columbia, it was the Blue Jays who came flying out of the gates in the early going.
Central Columbia built a 14-2 lead in the first quarter and led by 14 points at the end of the period as the Blue Jays built a 23-9 advantage after the first eight minutes of play.
“We had our kids ready to play tonight, but kudos to (Central Columbia), they were obviously a little bit more prepared to start the game than we were,” Warrior Run assistant coach Pat Ross said after the game. “We know they’re a great program and we knew that they were going to come to play. We’re a little bit disappointed with (our) effort. You’re never going to convince us that they’re a more talented team than we are, but they definitely came out and outworked us in the first quarter.”
Warrior Run head coach Eric Wertman was unavailable for comment following the game.
The Blue Jays hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter and were led by guard Eli Morrison who knocked down four of the game’s first six shots, all from beyond the arc. Central Columbia continued its torrid pace in the second quarter and outscored the Defenders 11-6 in the frame to stretch the lead to 19 points at halftime (34-15).
The slow start doomed Warrior Run to a game of catch-up in the second half, something Ross and the coaching staff attributed partly to the nerves that inevitably come along with competing in a big-time playoff game.
“It was a big game for us and I think you saw some big-game nerves out of a couple of guys who haven’t been here before,” Ross said. “We kind of expected that coming in. We knew we were going to be a little hesitant on offense and probably have a couple of bad turnovers here or there, but we thought that if we played good enough defense and rebound well enough until we got going offensively, we could compete. That wasn’t the case tonight.”
The Defenders let loose in the second half and began to push the tempo while the Blue Jays went into slow-down mode, especially in the fourth quarter. Warrior Run actually won the scoring battle in the second half, 35-29, but it was too little, too late as Central Columbia’s commanding halftime lead held up.
The Defenders dropped a hard-fought, 48-43 non-league loss between the two teams back on Jan. 4 and Ross said that the coaching staff approached the playoff matchup with a similar plan. Conversely, the Warrior Run coaches did not see anything new out of Central Columbia this time around and according to Ross, the outcome came down to execution.
“The gameplan coming in was to keep their guards out of the paint, but they were terrific and got into the paint and were able to kick it out and make the shots,” Ross said.
For Warrior Run, senior guard Denver Beachel led the team with 14 points and also added four assists, three rebounds and two steals. Senior forward Ahmahd Keyes chipped in 10 points and pulled down five rebounds, but had his minutes limited by two questionable offensive foul calls and a borderline blocking call during which it appeared that Keyes had his position firmly established. Senior point guard Braden Bomberger added nine points, five assists and two steals while senior forward Kade Anzulavich added eight points, four rebounds and two assists.
Morrison led all scorers with 18 points, but was held in check by the Warrior Run defense in the second half and was limited to just four points in the final 16 minutes. Dylan Harris scored 12 and both Patrick Yost and Russell Gump added 11 points to give the Blue Jays four players who scored in double figures.
Now, the Defenders will have to regroup before they face No. 4 Hughesville in the consolation game of the tournament at a time and location to be announced. The winner of the third place game will secure District 4’s final spot for the Class 3A state playoffs.
“This definitely stings right now, I know every single one of our kids wrote down their goals before the season and every single one of them wrote that their goal was to win a district championship,” Ross said. “This stings, because the kids know that we’re not going to reach that goal, but they also know that we still have a lot to play for. It’ll hurt tonight, but we’ll regroup and we’ll be ready to play.”
No. 2 Central Columbia 63, No. 6 Warrior Run 50
District 4 Class 3A semifinal
at Shikellamy High School
Warrior Run 9 6 16 19 — 50Central Columbia 23 11 18 11 — 63Warrior Run (14-10) 50
Denver Beachel 5 0-0 14; Braden Bomberger 4 0-0 9; Ethan Hartman 0 4-4 4; Ahmahd Keyes 4 1-2 10 Kade Anzulavich 3 0-0 8; Tyler Pick 1 1-2 3; AJ Bieber 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
18 6-8 50. 3-point goals: Beachel 4, Anzulavich 2, Bomberger, Keyes.
Central Columbia (19-5) 63
Eli Morrison 6 2-2 18; Luke Zeisloft 0 1-2 1; Russell Gump 4 3-4 11; Zander Bradley 2 0-0 4; Dylan Harris 4 2-4 12; Garrett McNelis 3 0-0 6; Patrick Yost 4 3-5 11.
Totals:
23 11-17 63.
3-point goals: Morrison 4, Harris 2.
