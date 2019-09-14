MILTON — As players from Lewisburg High’s football team hoisted the Tomato Bowl Trophy following Friday’s game versus Milton, the Green Dragons had plenty to celebrate for sure.
Behind a four-touchdown day from junior running back Max Moyers, and a solid performance from quarterback Nick Shedleski, Lewisburg took a 41-6 nonleague victory over the hosts at Alumni Field to claim the annual Tomato Bowl, which is held in conjunction with the Milton Harvest Festival.
Moyers finished with 140 yards on the ground on 13 carries, plus Shedleski threw for 196 yards and a score to help get Lewisburg (2-2) back to .500 on the season, as well as recover from last week’s heartbreaker to Mount Carmel (a 42-23 loss).
“We did what we needed to do (to win). I just told the kids something didn’t feel right about that score. I still feel like we left a lot of points on the board — we just jumped up early and the kids went into cruise control,” said Lewisburg coach Marc Persing.
“I mean, it’s a great win — and it’s always great to beat your rival — but we were up 27-0 and I wanted them to step (on the gas) and put the game into the mercy rule at halftime, and we were just content (to sit on the lead) in the final 6-7 minutes.”
Touchdown runs of 4 and 15 yards by Moyers in the first quarter staked Lewisburg out to a 14-0 lead.
In the second quarter, junior wideout Jack Landis caught a 45-yard bomb from Shedleski before Moyers ran for an eight-yard score to give the Green Dragons a 27-0 halftime lead. The PAT failed on Moyers’ third score.
“I thought we played well at times throughout the entire game. A couple of the decisions we made in the first drive — if we had made a different one it would’ve been a different story at that point,” said Milton coach Phil Davis. “We hurt ourselves a lot with some missed tackles and some snaps over our quarterback’s head and some poor decisions.
“But overall, I thought we played really hard and we were much more physical and aggressive today than we were the first couple of weeks,” added Davis.
However, the deficit only grew from there for Milton (0-4) as Ethan Dominick ran for a four-yard score on the first series of the second half for Lewisburg.
And after the Black Panthers coughed the ball up on their first series of the second half, the Green Dragons got the ball back near midfield and Moyers did the rest as he took off for a 44-yard touchdown run for a 41-0 lead.
“We had a tough loss against Mount Carmel last week, so we wanted to come out strong and play our game — and that’s what we did,” said Moyers. “I don’t do it all by myself. I got to thank all the guys up front — they did a good job preparing for this week.
“There’s a few things we need to work on and improve at, but I mean, so does every other team. I’m just looking forward to next week against Shamokin,” Moyers added. “Our goal is to just keep getting better each and every week, so I think we’re definitely on the right track for that.”
Milton keeps showing promise throughout its games, and the Black Panthers showed flashes on Friday — especially when junior backup quarterback Ethan Rowe threw a 27-yard scoring strike to freshman Xavier Minium late in the fourth quarter.
“I thought (Rowe) looked really good towards the end of the game. We had some younger kids in there as always, and they continued to step up and get a little bit more comfortable every day on a Friday night, so I expect big things from them,” said Davis.
“I’m happy with how we played, but I’m not happy with the result,” added Davis. “I told the kids, and I keep telling them, I think we’re way closer than our scores indicate. I think we’re just a few plays from changing things, and gaining some confidence and belief.”
Next week, Milton has a tough road game at Danville while Lewisburg hosts Shamokin in a HAC-I showdown.
“We talked about the importance of good teams being able to put their opponents away. I think we have the capability of being a very good football team, and we have yet to play a full game,” said Persing. “We have a very, very good test coming up with Shamokin, and it’s about as close to a must-win — probably for the both of us as we’re going to see all year.”
Lewisburg 41, Milton 6at Milton
Lewisburg (2-2) 14 13 14 0 — 41 Milton (0-4) 0 0 0 6 — 6 Scoring summary First quater Lew-Max Moyers 4 run (Ben Liscum kick), 6:48. Lew-Moyers 15 run (Liscum kick), 1:16. Second quarter Lew-Jack Landis 45 pass from Nick Shedleski (Liscum kick), 10:08. Lew-Moyers 8 run (kick failed), 7:08. Third quarter Lew-Ethan Dominick 4 run (Liscum kick), 9:04. Lew-Moyers 44 run (Liscum kick), 7:05. Fourth quarter Milt-Xavier Minium 27 pass from Ethan Rowe (kick failed), 2:06. Statistics
Milt Lew
First downs 8 14 Rushes-yards 27-75 27-234 Passing-yards 40 201 Att.-Comp.-Int 5-16-0 12-19-0 Fumles-lost 2-2 0-0 Penalties-yards 6-40 4-25
IndividualsRushing: Milton: Keister, 11-36; Tyler Bower, 7-36; Rowe, 5-36; Ashton Canelo, 4-(-33). Lewisburg:
Moyers, 13-140, 4 TDs; Shedleski, 5-14; Gavin Sherriff, 3-17; Dominick, 3-13, TD; Cam Michaels, 2-44; Michael Farronato, 1-6.
Passing: Milton: Canelo, 2-12-0-(-2); Rowe, 3-4-0-42, TD. Lewisburg:
Shedleski, 11-18-0-196, TD; Ethan Spaulding, 1-1-0-5.
Receiving: Milton: Minium, 2-36, TD; Canelo, 1-6; Keister, 1-2; Rowe, 1-(-4). Lewisburg: Dominick, 6-87; Dante Sims, 2-57; Simeon Beiler, 2-18; Landis, 1-45, TD; Moyers, 1-(-6).
