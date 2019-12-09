LEWISBURG — Tessa Brugler recorded her third double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds, Ellie Mack posted 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and Ally Johnson scored a team-high 15 points to lead the Bucknell women’s basketball team to a 60-49 win over Drexel Sunday afternoon at Sojka Pavilion. The Bison have now won four games in a row and are 6-3 on the season, while the Dragons saw their two-game winning streak come to an end and fell to 5-4.
Bucknell led for more than 39 minutes in the contest, including a game-high 12 points in the fourth quarter. The Bison’s offense was powered by strong shooting from 3-point range (7-of-16) and at the foul line (15-of-19).
Brugler and Mack combined for 20 of Bucknell’s 33 rebounds and the Bison limited the Dragons to just 22 boards. Four of Brugler’s rebounds were at the offensive end.
The Dragons’ only lead of the game came from a Bailey Greenberg layup in the opening seconds of the second half, but it was quickly erased by a 9-0 Bison run that stretched Bucknell’s lead to eight with 4:37 left in the third.
Abby Kapp finished the game with 11 points and and made 3-pointers, and Marly Walls added a pair of steals and five points.
Bucknell’s four-game winning streak, which dates back to the Nov. 27 victory over Howard, is currently the longest in the patriot League. Bucknell’s opponents have
averaged just 52 points per game during that stretch.
The Bison will have two weeks off before returning to play at Saint Francis (Pa.) on Saturday, Dec. 21. That game is set to begin at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on NEC Front Row.
Bucknell 60, Drexel 49
Saturday at Bucknell
Drexel 10 17 11 11—49Bucknell 19 9 13 19—60Drexel (5-4)
Bailey Greenberg 6-11 2-2 16; Niki Metzel 2-7 0-0 4; Keishana Washington 1-3 0-0 3; Aubree Brown 1-4 0-0 3; Hannah Nihill 1-7 0-0 2; Maura Hendrixson 4-12 0-0 12; Kayla Bacon 1-3 0-0 2; Mariah Leonard 0-1 0-0 0; Ana Ferariu 1-3 0-0 2; AJ Davis 0-0 2-2 2; Kate Connolly 1-1 0-0 3.
Totals:
18-52 4-4 49.
Bucknell (6-3)
Tessa Brugler 2-5 6-8 10; Ellie Mack 5-10 1-1 13; Marly Walls 1-6 3-4 5; Ally Johnson 5-7 3-4 15; Abby Kapp 4-10 0-0 11; Taylor O’Brien 1-4 0-0 2; Autumn Ceppi 1-1 2-2 4; Carly Krsul 0-1 0-0 0.
Totals:
19-44 15-19 60.
3-point goals: Drexel 9-23 (Hendrixson 4-11, Greenberg 2-2, Connolly 1-1, Washington 1-3, Brown 1-4, Nihill 0-2; Bucknell 7-16 (Kapp 3-8, Mack 2-3, Johnson 2-3, O’Brien 0-2). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Drexel 22 (Brown 5); Bucknell 33 (Brugler 11). Assists: Drexel 15 (Brown 7); Bucknell 13 (Mack 6). Total fouls: Drexel 18; Bucknell 10. Technicals: None. A: 871.
