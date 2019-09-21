Field hockeyBloomsburg 4
Warrior Run 0
TURBOTVILLE — Morgan Millard scored twice as the Panthers beat the Defenders in a HAC-II matchup on Thursday.
Rachel Yohn made 14 saves to lead Warrior Run, which will host Milton at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday.
Bloomsburg 4, Warrior Run 0at Warrior Run
Bloomsburg scorers
Emma Wagner, assist Andi Gutshall, 28:50. Aydon McFarland, assist Cassie Slusser, 21:19. Morgan Millard, assist Bella Luxardo, 21:00. Morgan Millard, assist Eric Yodock, 14:17.
Shots: Bloomsburg, 22-1; Corners: Bloomsburg, 9-3; Saves: Bloomsburg, Maddy Trivelpiece, 1; WR, Rachel Yohn, 14.
