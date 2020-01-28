LEWISBURG — Slow starts have been the Lewisburg boys varsity basketball team’s Achilles heel so far this season and the Green Dragons once again came out flat against visiting Southern Columbia Monday night.
The Tigers entered the contest with a 3-12 mark and started four sophomores and a freshman against the Green Dragons, but the home team held just a narrow, one-point lead at the end of the first quarter, 13-12.
That’s when senior forward Nick Shedleski and senior guard Peter Lantz got hot and keyed an 8-0 run which led to Lewisburg’s 20-4 advantage in the period and a 33-16 lead at halftime. Those eight minutes proved to be the turning point of the evening’s Heartland Athletic Conference crossover matchup as Lewisburg coasted to a 68-46 home victory to raise their record to 12-5 on the year.
“I don’t know what it is with us, some night’s we’re ready to play in the first quarter, but it seems like there are more nights we haven’t been ready to go right away to start the game,” Lewisburg head coach Matt Salsman said. “Luckily for us, we were still up a point at the end of the first quarter and we were kind of able to weather the storm. We outscored them 20-4 in the second quarter and that really kind of set the tone for the rest of the game.”
Both teams came out of the gate slowly, but Southern Columbia held what would be its biggest lead of the game when it went up 7-1 following a bucket by guard Mike Szido. However, Shedleski and Lantz both knocked home 3-pointers in the final minute of the period to regain the upper hand and the Green Dragons would not trail again in the contest.
Shedleski scored four points in the second, Lantz knocked down another three and junior guard Ben Liscum added five points while the Tigers went ice cold at the other end. In fact, the Tigers only converted one field goal in the period, an offensive rebound put-back by forward Ian Huntington. Shedleski was a monster on the boards all night and grabbed five rebounds in the period and Lantz used his long frame to block three shots and alter several other shot attempts by Southern, especially layups and shots in the paint.
Lantz finished the game with 12 points — all on 3-pointers — and contributed four blocks, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. The effort drew the praise of his head coach following the victory.
“(Peter) is just a great kid, I wish we could have a whole team of Peter Lantzes,” Salsman said. “He isn’t super-strong when you look at him, but he just gives you everything he has every single night. He’s bought in from day one and he just wants to do whatever it takes to help the team win. It’s not always easy for a high school kid to truly enjoy watching other players be successful and he’s one of those few kids who truly wants to see his teammates be successful. That’s the culture we want within the entire program.”
The Tigers put together their best quarter of the night in the third, but Lewisburg was still able to stretch the lead and win the period, 18-16. At one point, the Green Dragons were up 24 points, but Southern showed no quit and continued to battle. Connor Gallagher knocked down two 3-pointers and five different players scored in the quarter for the Tigers.
“We’re pretty young and we’re small, but we kept fighting,” Southern Columbia head coach Pete Long said. “I liked our kids tonight, I thought we competed and got after it, but (Lewisburg) is a good team and they shot the ball well. I thought we handled their pressure well up until the middle of the second quarter when they went on that 8-0 run there and really hurt us, but in all, I’m happy with our effort. We’re 3-13 and these kids could quit, but they’re not. They’re playing hard and competing and that’s all I could ask.”
Lewisburg had nine different players score in the game and were led by Shedleski’s game-high 19. Shedleski also pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds and added four assists, a steal and a block. Liscum dropped in 14 points and dished out a game-high five assists to go along with three steals. Dante Sims contributed five points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals while his backcourt mate Cam Michaels added seven points, four assists and two steals.
For Southern, senior guard Kaiden Carl came off the bench and led the Tigers with 12 points, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter. Gallagher added eight points as did Szido and Huntington scored four points and grabbed a team-high four rebounds.
The Green Dragons are back in action tomorrow night as they welcome Midd-West for a HAC-II showdown at 7:30 p.m. Southern Columbia will also be on the court at home tomorrow night as the Tigers will host Bloomsburg in a HAC-III contest at 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg 68, Southern Columbia 46
at Lewisburg
Lewisburg 13 20 18 17—68Southern Columbia 12 4 16 14—46Lewisburg (12-5) 68
Dante Sims 2 1-2 5; Cam Michaels 1 5-6 7; Alan Daniel 1 0-0 2; Charlie Heid 0 0-0 0; Kaden Wuerdeman 0 0-0 0; Kadyn Magyar 0 0-0 0; Brett Herman 1 2-2 5; Joey Martin 1 0-0 2; Ben Liscum 6 1-1 14; Nick Shedleski 5 7-9 19; Forrest Zelechoski 1 0-0 2; Ben Blough 0 0-0 0; Peter Lantz 4 0-0 12.
Totals:
22 16-20 68.
3-point goals:
Lantz 4, Shedleski 2, Liscum, Herman.
Southern Columbia (3-13) 46
Owen Sosnoski 1 0-0 2; Jake Davis 1 0-0 2; Connor Gallagher 3 0-3 8; Mike Zsido 3 2-2 8; Kaiden Carl 5 0-0 12; Matt Masala 0 0-0 0; Ian Huntington 2 0-0 4; Braeden Wisloski 0 2-3 2; Joe Szuler 3 0-1 6; Jake Toczylowsky 1 0-0 2; Tommy Ziemba 0 0-0 0; Dorran Wetzel 0 0-0 0; Jake Rose 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
19 4-9 46.
3-point goals: Gallagher 2, Carl 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.