SUNBURY — A career-high 38 points from Isaiah Valentine lifted Mifflinburg to a 77-49 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory over Shikellamy on Saturday, the Wildcats’ fourth win in their last five games.
Dante Colon and Jake Young added 13 points apiece for Mifflinburg (6-11, 4-5 HAC-I), which jumped out to a 42-21 halftime lead.
Mifflinburg 77, Shikellamy 49
Saturday at Shikellamy
Mifflinburg 20 22 22 13 – 77Shikellamy 12 9 18 10 — 49Mifflinburg (6-11) 77
Carter Breed 0 2-2 2; Dante Colon 3 5-6 13; Dylan Doebler 1 1-2 3; Cannon Griffith 1 0-0 3; Seth Kline 1 0-0 3; Isaiah Valentine 14 6-7 38; Gabe Yoder 1 0-0 2; Jake Young 5 3-4 13; Jarrett Foster 0 0-0 0; Rylee Stahl 0 0-0 0; Zach Wertman 0 0-0 0; Lane Yoder 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
26 17-23 77.
3-point goals:
Valentine 4, Colon 2, Griffith, Kline.
Shikellamy (7-12) 49
Chad Blasius 0 1-2 1; Mason Deitrich 1 0-0 2; Jacob Hernandez 4 1-2 9; Brayden Long 3 1-2 7; Nate Luciano 1 3-8 6; Davis Marshall 8 1-2 18; Nate Minnier 1 0-0 2; Dylan Stevens 0 2-2 2; Collin Zechman 1 0-0 2; Cael Ammerman 0 0-0 0; John Peifer 0 0-0 0; Jared VanKirk 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
19 9-18 49.
3-point goals:
Luciano, Marshall.
JV score: Mifflinburg, 54-50. High scorer:
Mifflinburg, Foster, 12.
Lewisburg 74
Milton 58
LEWISBURG — A pair of career-high games from both Forrest Zelechoski and Cam Michaels lifted the Green Dragons past the Black Panthers in the HAC-II matchup.
Zelechoski tallied 17 points and Michaels, a freshman, had 16 for Lewisburg (14-5, 6-3 HAC-II). In addition, senior Dante Sims had a career-high as well with 13 points.
Ceaser Allen scored a career-best 30 points to lead Milton (2-16, 2-6).
Lewisburg 74, Milton 58
Saturday at Lewisburg
Milton 15 13 14 16 – 58Lewisburg 18 20 22 14 – 74Milton (2-16) 58
Dylan Birdsong 1 0-0 3; Kenley Caputo 2 3-7 7; Xavier Minium 2 0-0 5; Dom Savidge 1 0-0 3; Ceaser Allen 11 6-9 30; Colton Loreman 2 0-0 4; Eric Baker 3 0-0 6; Austin Gainer 0 0-0 0; Ethan Rowe 0 0-0 0; Kyle Wagner 0 0-0 0; Carter Lilley 0 0-0 0; Luke DeLong 0 0-0 0; Jamir Wilt 0 0-0 0; Ashton Krall 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
22 9-16 58.
3-point goals:
Allen 2, Birdsong, Minium, Savidge.
Lewisburg (14-5) 74
Dante Sims 5 3-4 13; Khashaun Akina 1 0-0 2; Cam Michaels 5 5-5 16; Kaden Wuerdeman 1 0-0 2; Brett Herman 2 0-0 6; Ben Liscum 4 1-2 9; Nick Shedleski 3 0-0 7; Forrest Zelechoski 6 4-5 17; Peter Lantz 1 0-0 2; Ben Blough 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
28 13-16 74.
3-point goals:
Herman 2, Michaels, Shedleski, Zelechoski.
Girls basketballMifflinburg 54
Penns Valley 50 (OT)
SPRING MILLS —A big effort from the free throw line in overtime lifted the Wildcats past the Rams in non-league action Saturday.
Mifflinburg (10-10) made 7-of-12 shots from the charity stripe in the extra period to pull out the victory.
But in order to do so the Wildcats needed to come back from nine points down in the fourth, but nine points from Mara Shuck and five from Angela Reamer tied the game at the end of regulation.
Shuck finished with 23 points and six rebounds, plus Reamer had 14 points and six steals. In addition, Brooke Catherman pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the way in that department for Mifflinburg.
Mifflinburg 54, Penns Valley 50 (OT)
Saturday at Penns Valley
Mifflinburg 10 6 11 20 7 – 54Penns Valley 12 6 18 11 3 — 50Mifflinburg (10-10) 54
Angela Reamer 6 1-4 14; Mara Shuck 9 5-10 23; Mollie Bomgardner 1 2-4 4; Brooke Catherman 0 2-5 2; Ella Shuck 1 4-9 6; Cassie Keister 2 0-0 5; Olivia Erickson 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
19 14-32 54.
3-point goals:
Reamer, Keister.
Penns Valley (8-10) 50
Lydia Collison 3 1-1 10; Hannah Montgomery 9 4-8 24; Katie Romig 0 2-2 2; Leah Beben 1 2-7 4; Kailen Winkelbach 5 0-2 10; Avery Dinges 0 0-3 0.
Totals:
18 9-23 50.
3-point goals: Collison 3, Montgomery 2.
