MIDDLEBURG — Danville had Lewisburg’s number once again, but the Green Dragons are inching closer to toppling the Ironmen as the Heartland-II golf teams competed at Shade Mountain Golf Course on Tuesday.
All six golfers from Danville carded nine-hole scores of 44 or better to edge Lewisburg, 163-170.
Lewisburg (9-3 HAC-II) was led by a 4-over-par 40 from freshman Nick Mahoney, who tied for top medalist honors on the day along with Milton’s Anthony Neuer and Danville’s Caden Mutchler.
In addition to Mahoney’s 40, the Green Dragons got a pair of 43s from Sean Kelly and Ava Markunas, plus a 44 from Brett Herman.
Neuer helped Milton (3-9) finish fourth in the match with a 181. Teammates Cade Wirnsberger (46), Camden Scoggins (47) and Carter Fedder (48) rounded out the Black Panthers scorers.
Mifflinburg (0-12) finished fifth Tuesday, but the Wildcats got a 45 from Kaylin Foss to lead the way. Adam Snayberger added a 51 for Mifflinburg.
The next HAC-II match is 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, back at Shade Mountain Golf Course.
Heartland-IIat Shade Mountain Golf Course, par 36
Team standings:
1. Danville, 163; 2. Lewisburg, 170; 3. Midd-West, 176; 4. Milton, 181; 5. Mifflinburg, 208. Individual results Danville: Caden Mutchler, 40; Nick Kline, 41; Mavin James, 41; Dan Metzer, 41.
Lewisburg:
Nick Mahoney, 40; Sean Kelly, 43; Ava Markunas, 43; Brett Herman, 44; Will Gronlund, 45; Ryleigh Faust, 46.
Midd-West:
Connor Steffen, 43; Hunter Beward, 44; Brady Wenrick, 44; Jullian Kranick, 45; Nick Whitesel, 45. Milton: Anthony Neuer, 40; Cade Wirnsberger, 46; Camden Scoggins, 47; Carter Fedder, 48; Jenaka Day, 52; Abby Suk, 53.
Mifflinburg:
Kaylin Foss, 45; Adam Snayberger, 51; Braden Deitrich, 55; Jerrit Foster, 57; McClenason Wagner, 57; Hunter Dressler, 62.
Medalists:
1. (tie) Mahoney, Lew, Mutchler, Dan, and Neuer, Milt, 40; 4. (tie) Kline, Dan, 41, and James, Dan, 41.
Division standings: 1. Danville, 12-0; 2. Lewisburg, 9-3; 3. Midd-West, 6-6; 4. Milton, 3-9; 5. Mifflinburg, 0-12.
