BOYS
Danville Ironmen
Record: 18-6
District 4 Class 4A seeding: No. 2
Upcoming game: Hosts No. 7 Mifflinburg (9-13) in quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday
2019-20 season results
12/7, at Allentown Central Catholic, (L) 54-43
12/10, at Central Mountain, (W) 64-35
12/13, Mifflinburg, (W) 77-44
12/14, Shikellamy, (W) 51-36
12/20, Selinsgrove, (W) 66-42
12/21, at Milton, (W) 64-37
12/28, Abington Heights, (W) 56-49
12/30, at Shamokin, (L) 60-59
1/2, Crestwood, (L) 55-42
1/4, at Loyalsock, (L) 58-54
1/11, at Steelton-Highspire, (L) 70-49
1/13, Southern Columbia, (W) 71-31
1/15, Central Mountain, (W) 63-47
1/17, Lewisburg, (W) 78-61
1/20, at Williamsport, (L) 59-43
1/22, at Shikellamy, (W) 70-47
1/25, at Selinsgrove, (W) 64-41
1/29, Shamokin, (W) 71-57
1/30, at Jersey Shore, (W) 70-59
2/1, Jersey Shore, (W) 84-50
2/3, at Central Columbia, (W) 60-49
2/10, at Mifflinburg, (W) 66-51
2/12, Montoursville, (W) 56-45
2/14, Loyalsock, (W) 64-54
GIRLS
Danville Ironmen
Record: 21-3
District 4 Class 4A seeding: No. 1
Upcoming game: Hosts No. 8 Columbia Montour Vo-Tech (6-15) in quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Friday
2019-20 season results
12/6, Lewisburg, (W) 50-28
12/11, at Central Mountain, (W) 66-29
12/14, at Mifflinburg, (W) 64-40
12/18, at Shikellamy, (W) 30-22
12/21, Selinsgrove, (W) 57-19
12/23, Hughesville, (W) 37-27
12/26, Bloomsburg, (L) 56-43
12/27, Northwest Area, (W) 50-27
1/3, Mount Carmel, (L) 57-51 (OT)
1/4, at Milton, (W) 30-17
1/9, at Shamokin, (W) 52-32
1/14, Central Mountain, (W) 53-31
1/16, Southern Columbia, (W) 56-45
1/21, Shikellamy, (W) 54-28
1/23, at Williamsport, (W) 61-45
1/24, Selinsgrove, (W) 43-31
1/27, Loyalsock, (L) 46-34
1/28, Milton, (W) 51-29
1/31, at Jersey Shore, (W) 65-29
2/8, at Mifflinburg, (W) 57-35
2/10, at Mifflin County, (W) 53-44
2/11, Jersey Shore, (W) 51-10
2/13, Bloomsburg, (W) 49-23
2/14, Loyalsock, (W) 46-38
