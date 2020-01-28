TURBOTVILLE — The shocking and unexpected death of former NBA great Kobe Bryant on Sunday has touched and affected many people in the basketball world — on all levels.
Warrior Run senior forward Ahmahd Keyes was one of them, who admits that Bryant was a favorite player of his.
Keyes had himself a very Mamba-like performance, an ode to Bryant’s in-game persona, versus Shikellamy in Monday’s Heartland Athletic Conference cross-over contest.
With 25 points and 15 rebounds — both game highs — Keyes powered the Defenders to a 62-42 victory over the Braves.
“I don’t know where (my performance) came from, but my favorite player was Kobe Bryant and he just passed away,” said Keyes. “I know that Mamba mentality is just something that he instilled and spread to everybody (on his team), so I just tried to play like that tonight and try to give it my all just like him.”
Without a doubt, a 20-point triumph over a Class 5A Shikellamy squad has to be one of the more impressive wins of the season for Class 3A Warrior Run (9-6), which is now one win away from qualifying for the Distirct 4 playoffs after not making it in a year ago.
“I would rate this win a 10,” said Warrior Run coach Eric Wertman. “We defended, we put the ball in the basket, we looked to run and tried to get points in transition, we didn’t give up too many baskets in transition, and we didn’t turn the ball over a whole lot.
“I’d say this was one of our most complete games, and I feel like every single game we’re taking another step and we’re getting closer and closer to our goal — which is to win a district championship,” added Wertman.
Warrior Run got off to a great start in the game, and no coincidence, so did Keyes.
Beginning with a 3-pointer right out of the gate, Keyes scored nine of his team’s first 11 points of the game to give the Defenders an 11-7 lead.
And if Warrior Run’s fans needed any other reason to be excited early on, then Ethan Hartman provided it when he stole the ball in Shikellamy’s end of the court before slamming it home with his right hand. Hartman was also fouled on the play, and he completed his three-point play to push his team’s lead to 14-7.
“As soon as I got the ball I had the mentality that I was just going to dunk it. I wasn’t going to stop for anybody,” said Hartman, who finished with 14 points, four rebounds, three steals and a block. “It was a really big win, and I think we really came together as a team tonight. We definitely shared the ball a lot, which definitely contributed to (the win), and we had a lot of big plays that sparked our offense — and defense – to a big outcome.”
After a bit of a lull in the second quarter, Shikellamy went on a 13-6 run to start the second half and cut Warrior Run’s lead to 37-30 behind a pair of 3-pointers from Nate Luciano and one from Jacob Hernandez.
“I took a timeout — Shikellamy came out and punched us in the mouth — and I talked to the guys in the timeout (and said), ‘Calm down, we got this. We need to execute, forget what just happened and just work on now in the present.’ And to our kids’ credit, they really did,” said Wertman.
Keyes, however, scored all six of his team’s points to start the third, including getting a slam dunk of his own off a steal and feed from Kade Anzulavich that also electrified the crowd.
“I was already hyped when Hartman and-1 slammed it on somebody, and when I got that fast break and Tater got that beautiful steal and fast-passed it up to me I was amped,” said Keyes. “I knew exactly where it was going to go — a one-handed slam right then and there.”
“I joked with Ahmahd that I haven’t seen him dunk since the start of his sophomore year at Central Columbia, and he came up to me and smiled at me and said, ‘You liked that, didn’t you?’’’ said Wertman. “I did, I did. It really got the crowd into it and our bench into it. It was a really cool thing for a really awesome kid.”
A put-back layup by Hartman and then a 3-pointer from Denver Beachel (10 points in the game) turned the tide back in Warrior Run’s favor late in the third and gave the Defenders a 47-32 lead.
Then in the fourth quarter, four more points from Keyes and four from Braden Bomberger resulted in Warrior Run leading by as many as 25 points (62-37) before settling for a 20-point victory.
Next up for Warrior Run is another home game at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against Division III-leading Mount Carmel.
“Hey, we’re keeping our heads up and we’re going with a full head of steam, man. We’re in that last half of the year and we’re just trying to turn it on and peak at the right moment, and we’re peaking right now,” said Keyes. “We’re going to try to take that same mentality into the playoffs, and we got a big game Wednesday against Mount Carmel, and we’re not looking past them. They’re a good team, they’re on top of the district, and we’ll see what we do there.”
Warrior Run 62, Shikellamy 42
at Warrior Run
Shikellamy 11 6 15 10 — 42 Warrior Run 20 11 16 15 — 62
Shikellamy (7-11) 42
Nate Minnier 1 0-0 2; Davis Marshall 2 2-4 7; Dylan Stevens 0 0-0 0; John Peifer 2 0-0 4; Brayden Long 1 0-2 2; Nate Luciano 2 0-0 6; Jarod VanKirk 1 0-0 3; Collin Zechman 0 0-0 0; Jacob Hernandez 7 0-1 15; Chad Blasius 0 1-2 1; Mason Deitrich 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
17 3-9 42.
3-point goals:
Luciano 2, Hernandez, VanKirk, Marshall.
Warrior Run (9-6) 62
Logan Confer 0 0-0 0; Denver Beachel 3 2-2 10; Mason Sheesley 0 0-0 0; Gabe Hogan 0 0-0 0; Braden Bomberger 1 2-2 4; Nassir Berry 0 0-0 0; Coltin Pentycofe 0 0-0 0; Ethan Hartman 6 2-2 14; Ahmahd Keyes 11 2-2 25; Nathan Axtman 0 0-0 0; Kade Anzulavich 3 0-0 7; Tyler Pick 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
25 8-8 62.
3-point goals:
Beachel 2, Keyes, Anzulavich.
JV score: Shikellamy, 54-49. High scorers:
Shikellamy, Collin Zechman, 23; WR, Hogan, 15.
In other basketball action Monday:Jersey Shore 66
Milton 46
JERSEY SHORE — The Black Panthers lost another tough game as the Bulldogs opened up a 15-point lead at the half to take the Heartland Athletic Conference cross-over matchup.
Ceaser Allen tallied 17 points to lead Milton (2-13), which will host Central Columbia at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Jersey Shore 66, Milton 46
at Jersey Shore
Milton 5 13 18 10 — 46 Jersey Shore 13 20 15 18 — 66
Milton (2-13) 46
Dylan Birdsong 0 0-0 0; Jamir Wilt 0 0-0 0; Kenley Caputo 3 0-0 6; Kyle Wagner 0 0-0 0; Carter Lilley 0 1-2 1; Xavier Minium 2 0-0 5; Dom Savidge 1 0-0 2; Ceaser Allen 7 2-2 17; Colton Loreman 2 1-2 6; Jace Brandt 1 0-0 3; Eric Baker 2 0-0 4; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
19 4-6 46.
3-point goals:
Minium, Allen, Brandt, Loreman.
Jersey Shore 66
Damian Williams 4 1-3 9; Terrance Stetts 1 0-0 2; Tanner Lorson 2 0-0 4; Nate Ewing 7 6-6 21; Alec Carpenter 4 0-0 8; Tanner Allison 3 0-0 6; Jason Stringfellow 1 0-0 3; Cayden Hess 1 0-0 3; Logan Bailey 0 0-0 0; Tristan Gollick 2 0-0 5; Kyle Marrick 0 0-0 0; Owen Bloom 2 1-1 5. Totals: 27 8-10 66.
3-point goals:
Ewing, Stringfellow, Hess, Gollick.
Meadowbrook Chr. 64
Benton 33
MILTON — A game-high 24 points from Ashton Canelo lifted the Lions to the nonleague win over the Tigers.
Jacob Reed added 15 points and CJ Carrier had seven for Meadowbrook, which next hosts Grace Prep at 7:30 p.m. today.
Meadowbrook Christian 64, Benton 33
at Meadowbrook Christian
Benton 11 2 12 11 — 33 Meadowbook 16 19 18 11 — 64
Benton (2-11) 33
Aidyz Chopin 1 0-0 2; Josh Grassley 0 0-0 0; Tristan Brown 1 0-0 3; Max Steward 8 2-3 20; Nate Kitchel 0 0-0 0; Josh Williams 0 0-0 0; James Dilossi 2 2-5 6; Jacob Martin 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
13 4-8 33.
3-point goals:
Steward 2, Brown.
Meadowbrook (7-9) 64
CJ Carrier 3 1-2 7; Evan Young 2 1-2 5; Ashton Canelo 8 7-11 24; Noah Smith 1 0-3 2; Jacob Reed 6 1-4 15; Nevin Carrier 0 4-4 4; Peter Ramirez 0 0-0 0; Michael Smith 1 0-0 2; Michael Eager 0 0-0 0; Dillon Stokes 2 1-2 5.
Totals:
23 15-28 64.
3-point goals: Reed 2, Canelo.
