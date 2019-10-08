UNIVERSITY PARK — Sophomore quarterback Sean Clifford was named the Rose Bowl Game Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday after leading Penn State to a 35-7 win over Purdue.
Clifford paced the Nittany Lion offense, accounting for four touchdowns. He completed 20-of-29 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns. Clifford connected with KJ Hamler on a 23-yard touchdown, Jahan Dotson for a 72-yard touchdown and Pat Freiermuth for a 7-yard score. His 72-yard pass to Dotson is Penn State’s longest this season. Clifford also rushed for a 3-yard score.
The sophomore threw for two touchdowns in the first quarter, his fourth multi-passing touchdown quarter of the season. His third passing touchdown came in the second quarter, his third half with at least three passing touchdowns.
Clifford earned his fifth-straight 200-yard game and became the third Penn State quarterback to have three games with 250 or more passing yards and three or more passing touchdowns in a season, joining Trace McSorley (2017, 4 games) and Christian Hackenberg (2013, 3 games).
With five 200-yard passing games this season, Clifford is tied for 17th all-time with John Hufnagel (1972), Chuck Fusina (1977), Doug Strang (1983), Zack Mills (2001, 2002) and Matt McGloin (2010). Clifford has at least two passing touchdowns in four games this season. He has at least one passing and one rushing touchdown in back-to-back games. With 14 career touchdown passes, Clifford is tied for 20th all-time at Penn State with John Sacca (1991-93).
On the season, Clifford has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 1,443 yards and 12 touchdowns. Clifford has completed 23 passes for 20 or more yards. He has also rushed for 200 yards and two scores. With 200 rushing yards, Clifford ranks 16th in season rushing yards by a quarterback at Penn State, one yard behind Zack Mills (2002) for 15th.
Clifford leads the Big Ten with 288.6 passing yards per game, ranking 14th in the FBS, and ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten in passing yards. Clifford paces the conference with 16.03 yards per completion, good for sixth in the nation, and 328.6 total yards per game, ranking 10th in the country. His 12 passing touchdowns rank No. 16 in the FBS and No. 3 in the Big Ten while his 182.8 passing efficiency sits No. 8 in the FBS and No. 3 in the conference. Clifford ranks No. 3 in the Big Ten with 18.0 completions per game and No. 4 in completion percentage. He is third among Big Ten quarterbacks with 40.0 rushing yards per contest.
No. 10/9 Penn State visits Kinnick Stadium on Saturday for a primetime matchup at No. 17/18 Iowa. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
River Hawk football moving on up in D3football.com Top 25SELINSGROVE – The Susquehanna University football team moved one step closer to cracking the Top 20 for the D3football.com national rankings as the River Hawks were ranked 21st in the D3football.com Top 25 for Week 5. Additionally, Susquehanna finally broke into the American Football Coaches Association Division III Coaches Top 25 at the No. 24 spot.
The River Hawks have moved up in the national rankings for four straight weeks now as Susquehanna has been unwavering in pursuit of the program’s first-ever Centennial Conference championship and the automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Football Championship Tournament.
SU held off Dickinson College, 24-17, this past Saturday night for the team’s fifth consecutive win over the Red Devils. Susquehanna (4-1, 3-1 CC) has a bye week this weekend before traveling to Bethlehem to take on Moravian (1-4, 1-3 CC) at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Bloomsburg volleyball to host special scrimmage against USA All-Armed Forces TeamBLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University women’s volleyball team will be hosting a special scrimmage game tonight when the United States All-Armed Forces Women’s Volleyball Team comes to the Nelson Field House. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and is free of charge and open to the public.
The Huskies are coming off of a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Slippery Rock at home on Saturday. Bloomsburg dropped the first two sets of the match before winning the final three to earn the team’s first Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference victory of the season. The Huskies are 6-11 overall and 1-4 in the PSAC Central Division.
Lycoming’s Summerson named MAC Commonwealth player of the weekWILLIAMSPORT — With a pair of victories to become the first Lycoming College tennis player to reach the 90-career win mark, senior Hannah Summerson extended her school record to 12 MAC Commonwealth Player of the Week awards on Monday.
Summerson earned her second straight MAC Commonwealth Player of the Week, after earning the honor on Sept. 30 when she became the program-record holder with 88 career combined victories.
Summerson posted her 46th singles win and 44th doubles win to lift the Warriors (2-3 overall) to a 5-4 victory over the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference’s second-place team Mount Aloysius on Friday.
Summerson won a 10-5 superset at No. 1 singles in dramatic fashion, taking the final six points after trailing 5-4 to earn the victory over Chloe Love to clinch the match for the Warriors. Summerson teamed up with freshman Aubrey Chambers to win their conference-leading 10th match of the season, 8-6, at No. 1 doubles.
