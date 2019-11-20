SELINSGROVE — The No. 15/16 Susquehanna University football team will compete in their third consecutive Centennial-MAC Bowl Series game this Saturday, when the River Hawks host Wilkes University at 12 p.m. on Amos Alonzo Stagg Field at Doug Arthur Stadium in the 5th Centennial-MAC Bowl Series.
Susquehanna (9-1, 8-1 CC) finished second in the Centennial Conference for the first time since joining the league in 2010. Its one blemish was a 41-35 overtime road loss to then No. 8 Muhlenberg on Sept. 21. Muhlenberg went on to capture its 11th Centennial title with an undefeated record of 10-0 (9-0 CC).
The River Hawks are 2-0 in their previous two appearances in the Centennial-MAC Bowl Series, handing Albright a 28-9 loss in Reading in 2017 and defeating Stevenson, 17-7, last season at home. SU brings a seven-game win streak into its matchup with Wilkes, coming off a commanding 63-7 road victory over Juniata in the regular-season finale this past Saturday.
Saturday’s meeting will be the 39th between Wilkes and Susquehanna since the series began in 1956, but since 2011, when the River Hawks earned a 33-30 overtime win over Wilkes. SU leads the series, 22-16. Between 2003 and 2006, the Colonels won four straight.
In its first Centennial-MAC Bowl Series appearance, Wilkes (8-2, 6-2 MAC) enters Saturday’s action as the No. 2 seed from the Middle Atlantic Conference. The Colonels finished off the regular season with a 24-14 road win over King’s to reclaim the Mayor’s Cup for the first time in three years.
Gillikin selected as Pop Warner Award finalistUNIVERSITY PARK — Senior punter Blake Gillikin is among the six finalists for Pop Warner’s 10th Annual National College Football Award.
Gillkin owns a perfect 4.0 grade-point average as a kinesiology major. He was the first punter in program history and 34th student-athlete overall (44th selection) to claim first-team Academic All-America honors last year. He is a three-time CoSIDA Academic All-District choice. He is a two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and three-time Academic Big Ten selection. He claimed the Evan Pugh Scholar Award, given to those juniors and seniors who are in the upper 0.5 percent of their respective classes, in May 2018.
A two-time team captain, Gillikin is tied for No. 1 on Penn State’s career punting chart (43.13 ypp) and set the program record with a 44.0 punting average in 2018. He has 48 career punts downed inside the opponent’s 10-yard line and is the only player in program history with six punts of 65 yards or more. This season, Gillkin averages 42.39 punts per game with 24 punts inside the opponents’ 20 and nine punts of 50 or more yards.
Gillikin won two Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honors this season, after the Michigan State and Iowa games.
Eight Warriors earn All-MAC honorsWILLIAMSPORT — With three wins in the last four games of the season, the Lycoming College football team surged at the end of 2019, which helped land eight players onto the All-Middle Atlantic Conference team, the conference office announced Tuesday.
Senior defensive lineman Duane Boone, senior defensive lineman Ahmad Curtis and senior defensive back D.J. Boyd were each first-team selections. Senior kicker Jamie Fisher, senior linebacker Sam Pawlikowski freshman special teams guru and Jersey Shore Area graduate David Tomb were second-team picks. Junior offensive linemen Jacob Estevez and Kyle Pierce were both honorable mention selections.
Boone, in his first year as a starter, developed into one of the top defensive ends in the MAC this year, as the 6-foot-2, 211-pounder recorded 44 tackles, including a team-best 9.5 for loss, and 2.5 sacks. The Tyrone Area graduate was fourth in the league in tackles behind the line of scrimmage and had at least 0.5 tackles for loss in eight straight games.
Curtis repeats as a First Team All-MAC selection after posting 44 tackles, six for loss, from his defensive tackle position. The 6-1, 340-pounder was able to clog up the middle and keep opponents from running between the tackles throughout the year, as he made five or more tackles in five games. He finished his career with 137 tackles, 16 for loss and five sacks. He is the first three-time All-MAC defensive lineman since Anthony Marascio from 2009-11.
Boyd, who battled injuries throughout his career, still proved that he was one of the best cover cornerbacks in the MAC, earning First Team All-MAC honors for the first accolades of his career. Playing in just seven games this year and making just eight tackles, he was able to break up five passes and keep offenses looking towards the other side of the field. He finished his career with 123 career tackles, 10 for loss, a sack, three interceptions and 26 passes defended. It is the second year in a row Lycoming had a first team defensive back, joining 2018 pick Joe Pinzka.
Fisher climbed to the top of the school’s career field goal record book, breaking the school record of 30 set by John Phillips in 1992 with a 32-yard field goal against Alvernia. He finished second in the MAC with eight field goals made, canning eight of 13 attempts this year and he finished second amongst the league’s kickers with 54 points, as he hit 30-of-33 extra points. The Ridley High graduate hit two of the 10 longest field goals in program history and he set a school record with seven career 40-yard field goals. Fisher is the first Warrior in program history to hit 10 field goals in back-to-back years after hitting 13-of-18 as a sophomore and 10-of-17 as a junior. A first-team pick as a junior and honorable mention selection as a sophomore, Fisher is the first three-time All-MAC kicker for Lycoming since Jeff Cook from 1995-97.
Pawlikowski enjoyed a breakthrough season as the team’s starting strong-side linebacker. He finished the year with a team-best 73 tackles, 5.5 for loss and he had one sack. He forced a fumble and also had an interception against Misericordia. He finished eighth in the league in tackles and had 10 tackles against both King’s and Alvernia. The 6-0, 195-pounder finished his career as a three-year starter with 164 career tackles, 13.5 for loss, three sacks and three interceptions. He is the first Warrior linebacker to earn all-conference honors since Kyle Sullivan was an honorable mention selection in 2014.
Tomb was a jack-of-all-trades on special teams for the Warriors, as he led the team with five tackles on kickoff returns, but also played a role on all phases of special teams. He also executed a fake punt rush that resulted in a first down against Misericordia. A 5-10, 184-pound defensive tackle, Tomb finished the season with 28 tackles, 4.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks. He was named to the D3football.com Team of the Week after posting four tackles, two for loss and a sack against FDU-Florham, a game in which he also blocked a punt. He is the second straight Warrior to earn All-MAC Special Teams accolades, joining Mike Mulvihill ’19, who was a second-team pick in 2018.
The Warriors finished 4-6 under 12th-year head coach Mike Clark, winning all four games by scoring more than 40 points.
