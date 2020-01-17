LEWISBURG — Sporting a 9-0 record, a No. 1 ranking in District 4 Class 2A and several wrestlers who qualified for last year’s PIAA Championships, Montoursville would be a load for any team to handle.
Lewisburg first-year head coach Justin Michaels welcomed the challenge, despite his Green Dragons being short-handed and still trying to work their way back from several injuries.
So it was no surprise that Montoursville racked up six pins as well as a couple of forfeits on Thursday to roll to a 48-25 victory in the Heartland Athletic Conference Division II match held at Lewisburg Area High School.
“We knew going in tonight we were heavy underdogs. Montoursville obviously has a great team — they’re undefeated and currently the No. 1 seed for the District 4 2A Duals,” said Lewisburg coach Justin Michaels. “Our objective (Thursday) was we’re still hurt — we’re missing a couple of guys — but let’s go out and give 110 percent, battle and see what happens,” said Michaels.
Broghan Persun started the match off on a positive note for Lewisburg (8-9) by taking a 5-0 decision over Jacob Dinges at 152 pounds.
“Broghan has been wrestling tough — that’s his 18th win on the season,” said Michaels. “He just continues to improve and the hard work is paying off. We’ll build off that.”
Montoursville (10-0) then reeled off wins in seven of the next eight bouts. Beginning with Isaac Cory’s pin over Hagen Persun in 2:12, the Warriors took a 42-9 lead following forfeit wins at 170 and 182, plus pins from Cameron Wood (220), Lane Stutzman (285), Brandon Wetzel (106) and Cole Johnson (113).
“I thought we got the effort tonight, and there’s things we can build off of, but we’re still missing Brady Cromley, Evan Gemberling and Hayden Runyon,” said Michaels. “(The injuries) just continue. We’re just not getting everybody healthy at one time and that’s hurting us — it hurts us when we don’t have a full lineup and we have to throw those forfeits out there — but we’re getting close to getting everybody back.”
The end of the match was certainly the best part of the evening for the Green Dragons, who really shined in the middleweights.
Kaiden Wagner dominated Montoursville’s Kayden Frame at 120, getting six takedowns and an escape for a 13-2 major decision.
“We’ll take that. Kaiden and Frame wrestled a lot last year — just at a different weight class. Kaiden is a 113-pounder, but just for the team he’s wrestling up (a weight) right now,” said Michaels. “Kaiden is out there battling and trying to improve, work on some things and really preparing himself here for the postseason and making a run.”
After a pin by Montoursville’s Broc Lutz over Collin Adams at 126, Gavin Sheriff took a 6-5 decision over Alex Oberheim at 132 before Logan Bartlett won by a 4-2 decision over James Batkowski at 138 and Derek Shedleski pinned Zach Barnes in 5:14.
“We got a great win from Sheriff, who’s just coming back from an injury. He hasn’t been with us for a little over a week or so, and he gutted out a win tonight,” said Michaels. “Bartlett gave up an early takedown, battled back and was riding tough and getting a nice win over a highly-talented freshman in Batkowski.
“And then Shedleski just coming back — it’s his first match back (from injury) — he’s only been back at practice one day,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “He suffered a concussion two weeks ago, so he’s been out of action for two weeks. Getting him back (Wednesday night) at practice, and he steps out (Thursday) and gets the fall for us.”
Michaels hopes that tough battles like Thursday’s will make his team stronger for what lies ahead. The District 4 Duals begin later this month and the District 4 sectional tournaments are a month from now.
“It gives us confidence, and that’s what we want to see. We want to be pushed and face a tough team like Montoursville,” said Michaels. “They have such a competitive team from top to bottom. They have five state qualifiers on the team, and it just makes us better by wrestling competition like that — to prepare us for the run for the postseason.”
Next up for Lewisburg is a home match against Milton at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Montoursville 48, Lewisburg 25
at Lewisburg
152:
Broghan Persun (L) dec. Jacob Dinges, 5-0.
160:
Isaac Cory (M) pinned Hagen Persun, 2:12.
170:
Cael Crebs (M) won by forfeit.
182:
Dylan Bennett (M) won by forfeit.
195:
Raphael Gearhart (L) won by forfeit.
220:
Cameron Wood (M) pinned Adam Gilligbauer, 1:24.
285:
Lane Stutzman (M) pinned Riley Bremigen, 3:09.
106:
Brandon Wetzel (M) pinned Jace Gessner, 5:04.
113:
Cole Johnson (M) pinned Thomas Lyons, 5:57.
120:
Kaiden Wagner (L) maj. dec. Kayden Frame, 13-2.
126:
Broc Lutz (M) pinned Collin Adams, :38.
132:
Gavin Sheriff (L) dec. Alex Oberheim, 6-5.
138:
Logan Bartlett (L) dec. James Batkowski, 4-2.
145: Derek Shedleski (L) pinned Zach Barnes, 5:14.
