LEWISBURG — Last season Lewisburg’s girls track and field team set goals to not only win the Heartland-II title, but to also come away with the District 4 Class 2A championship as well.
Although the Green Dragons fell short in the latter (finished second to Central Columbia, 114-68, at districts), coach Michael Espinosa is determined to lead his girls to that goal this year.
“We talked as a team at the start of the season and our goals are to just to be division champions again, and to be district champs. We’ll have another clash with Milton, and certainly Loyalsock is at the top end, and they have some talent we need to overcome,” said Lewisburg’s coach.
“The runner-up finish last year might have been a surprise, but our girls made a goal to win and they return a ton of talent and work ethic (to get it done this year). We want to build on what we had last year. The girls have set some lofty goals, and I support them in that.”
The current school closings have been detrimental to the progress and growth of every team regardless of the sport, but in track those issues can be magnified.
“Without a doubt, with this hiatus, what we’re losing is going to be difficult to make up — the develop and placement of new athletes or athletes who are bridging out to new events,” said Espinosa. “Our focus for our team is how quickly can we get those skill position athletes up to speed.”
For some athletes, like sophomore sprinter Elena Malone, she’s already where she needs to be in the 400, at least she was.
“We didn’t even have time to do a time trial for the 100-meter dash or 200. We did a time trial for the 400 and 1,600, and Elena ran a 59.5 in the freaking (400) time trial — she has the school record that she set as a freshman. I’m like holy cow, I hope this season comes along soon,” said Espinosa. “We’ve been waiting for 12 months to get back, but (when we do) we won’t be short of excitement, I’ll tell you that much.”
Including Malone, junior Maddie Downs is a returning state qualifier in the discus (2nd at districts, 100-10) along with the Green Dragons’ 3,200 relay team of senior Anna Batkowski, sophomore Maggie Daly and senior Chloe Michaels. Selena Permyashkin was the fourth member of the team, but she graduated.
“The expectations are pretty high, and it comes from the girls who are coming back from the successes of the 2019 season, and it’s also cultivated from the things they do year-round — our distance runners from cross country were fifth in the state,” said Espinosa. “Warrior Run was the district champ in cross country, but we never felt like we were unworthy. The field hockey team, which produces a ton of our sprinters and jumpers, they came off their first district championship in how many years, and the soccer team didn’t go as far this year, but most of the girls are only two years removed from making the state championship game.
“So, there’s a lot of big moment experience across the board that doesn’t come from track and field. Our focus in the first week was internal leadership. We do not have team captains. We want people organically stepping up and leading how they can. The girls were up to the task that they want to be in the big, competitive moments and they want to get there together — they feel its a shared goal,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Among the underclassmen, freshmen Sophie Kilbride, Asha Hohmuth and Samantha Wakeman are ones to keep an eye on this season.
“Kilbride, a goal scorer in soccer and a basketball player, did well in our time trials in the open 400, and I’m excited to see what she can do in the 800 and mile as well,’ said Espinosa. “Hohmuth is going to be a member of the 400 relay team. She seems like she can be an X factor in the 400 and 4x400 relay, and she is learning the element of pole vaulting as well. I’m very impressed with the turnout with the freshmen girls that we’ve had.
“Wakeman, a varsity member of the cross country team, was a top-five scorer for most of the season in cross country and she’s done a very good job in her freshman year already. She’s somebody who, even on a team that I’m blessed to have the spoils of riches in the distance field, will be able to compete for one of those spots,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
And even though Espinosa is ready to take on the likes of Milton and Loyalsock this season, he’s trying to keep the right perspective during this COVID-19 crisis.
“For all of the programs overall, we’re dealing in our own ways with this setback, but we as coaches know the long-term health and safety of our athletes is more important than anything else, and it’s more important than sports,” said Espinosa. “As much as we all want everybody to be healthy and fine and for this pandemic to go away, whatever happens is for the best (of our student-athletes), and looking back we can say that we took care of our kids. That’s what matters most — to me.”
Lewisburg Green DragonsCoach:
Michael Espinosa, 2nd year (8th year overall as coach).
Assistant coaches:
Dillon Durinick, Joseph Faust, Ashleigh Espinosa, Lindsay Hawksworth and Mark Temple.
Last year’s record:
5-0; HAC-II champs; District 4 Class 2A runner-up.
Key losses:
Selena Permyashkin, Sarah Ayers, Erin Hilbert and Lizabeth Fessler.
Returning starters:
Anna Batkowski, sr., mid-distance/distance; Chloe Michaels, sr., sprints/mid-distance; Alexa Binney, sr., distance; Rebecca Brown, sr., pole vault; Rachael McVicar, sr., throws; Maddie Downs, jr., throws; Hannah Mirshashi, jr., distance; Delaney Humphrey, jr., distance; Munayyah Meredith, jr., throws; Taryn Beers, jr., jumps; Morgan Harris, jr., jumps; Amelia Kiepke, jr., sprints/jumps; Elena Malone, so., sprints; Kyra Binney, so., mid-distance/distance; Maggie Daly, so., distance; Olivia Beattie, so., distance; Madison Cardello, so., hurdles; Emma Freeman, so., pole vault; Sienna Brazier, so., hurdles.
Remaining roster: Hanna Abou-Eid, sr.; Kleo Carter, sr.; Abigail Gilger, sr.; Grace Harrison, sr.; Erin Joseph, sr.; Nicole Lamprinos, sr.; Sarah Mahoney, sr.; Izzy Zaleski, sr.; Ellie Brouse, jr.; Saniya Edens, jr.; Ryleigh Faust, jr.; Sydney Greiner, jr.; Mekhiya Griffin, jr.; Lucy Gustafson, jr.; Hailey Hackenberg, jr.; Morgan Harris, jr.; Olivia Humphrey, jr.; Regan Llanso, jr.; Dana Mangano, jr.; Jiali Pickering, jr.; Mary Shaffer, jr.; Catherine Simone, jr.; Grace Walsh, jr.; Sofia Waughen, jr.; Alyssa Wolfson, jr.; Elianna Yarnell, jr.; Kiran Bedi, so.; Dillon Black, so.; Tara Clark, so.; Katelyn Coleman, so.; Grace Evans, so.; Natalie Hall, so.; Liberty Justice-Dean, so.; Bridget Kinnaman, so.; Kathleen McTammany, so.; Carina Pavlov, so.; Jennaye Pointer, so.; Madalyn Redding, so.; Addison Straub, so.; Emma Terry, so.; Medha Yenireddy, so.; Alexus Ayala, fr.; Grace Burkhart, fr.; Hazel Buonopane, fr.; Chloe Cook, fr.; Xiomaris Fontanez-Sepulveda, fr.; Ariana Garcia-Easton, fr.; Sophia Freeman, fr.; Erica Haefner, fr.; Asha Hohmuth, fr.; Livia Holthus, fr.; Kayle Hurley, fr.; Madeline Ikeler, fr.; Sonja Johnson, fr.; Sophie Kilbride, fr., sprints/mid-distance; Hannah Kraus, fr.; Mikayla Long, fr.; Sophia Martin, fr.; Madelyn Miller, fr.; Marissa Paul, fr.; Isabella Romano, fr.; Gabriella Rosenberg, fr.; Joelysa Santiago, fr.; Emmilou Schumacher, fr.; Torrence Spicher, fr.; Jayden Thomas, fr.; Samantha Wakeman, fr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.