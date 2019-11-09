MONTOURSVILLE — The No. 4-seeded Warrior Run varsity football team knew that they would have their work cut out for themselves on Friday night when they traveled to No. 1 Montoursville for one half of the District 4 Class 3A semifinal on Friday night and despite the numbers, the Defenders gave their all in a 54-12 loss to the Warriors.
There was no quit, no let-up in the Defenders as evidenced by senior quarterback Remington Corderman firing a six-yard completion to classmate Riley Daubert to put the latter over the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the season despite the outcome of the contest having already been determined by halftime.
“No quit in our guys at all,” Warrior Run head coach Chris Long said after the game. “That’s what I told them after the game. There is nothing to be ashamed of, nothing to hang their heads about. The seniors did things that no other class can say they’ve done. They left a legacy at Warrior Run as far as the football program is concerned. I feel for the seniors because they have fought and don’t get a chance to come back, but they’ve definitely left us something to build off of.”
Warrior Run came into Friday night’s contest playing with house money and they gave the Warriors all they could handle. Though the score read 34-0 in favor of Montoursville at the half, there was no slouch in the Defenders whatsoever and they left no doubt that they had come to play for the entire 48 minutes.
The Warriors gashed the Defenders with jet sweeps, right or left, and the collective speed of the Montoursville backfield made things difficult for Warrior Run from the opening whistle.
After a three-and-out by the Defenders on their first possession, Montoursville used its first drive to pound down the field before quarterback Hunter Shearer connected with Jaxon Dalena for a seven-yard score at 7:22 of the first quarter.
From there, the Warriors were off to the races. A 30-yard touchdown run by Logan Ott made it 14-0 and by the time the clock reached halftime, the score was 34-0 in favor of Montoursville.
“They’re a quality football team, they definitely played better tonight than they did the first time we played them,” Long said. “That was probably the difference. Team speed was a difference. We have a lot of kids that are good, a lot of playmakers, but they have more. They made big plays. We got behind and we really didn’t get much traction in the running game early, at all.”
Warrior Run gave Montoursville one of its stiffest tests during the regular season when the Defenders lost to the Warriors, 28-7 on Sept. 13. With that in mind, Montoursville came out with something to prove.
Still, the Defenders did not fold.
On the first drive of the second half, Corderman scrambled left on and found the end zone on a 20-yard touchdown rush to give Warrior Run its first points of the evening. Though the point after was blocked, it was a signal that the Defenders would not surrender.
“We made some plays (in the second half), but hat’s off to them,” Long said. “They played well in the second half and changed some things around.”
On the Defenders’ best play of the evening, Corderman found Keyes for a 31-yard touchdown on 4th-and-8 near the front pylon on the far side of the field. It was a 50-50 ball that Corderman put in a spot which allowed the athletic Keyes to go up and make a play on for the score.
The play was indicative of the grit and perseverance that the Defenders have shown repeatedly throughout the 2019 season. Despite the score, the Defenders never stopped pushing and they never gave up on trying to pull the score closer, despite the fact that the Warriors were able to not only match scores, but stack them with back-ups, most notably with sophomore signal caller Maddix Dalena.
Despite the loss, Long and the Defenders know that this game — and this season — will ultimately benefit the Warrior Run football program as a whole for years to come.
“(The seniors) can say they’ve done something that no other class in Warrior Run football history has done with winning a home playoff game and advancing to the district semifinals,” Long said. “Obviously, we’d like to be playing for another week, but this is something we can build on going forward.”
No. 1 Montoursville 54, No. 4 Warrior Run 12
District 4 Class 3A semifinals
at Montoursville Area High School
Montoursville 14 20 3 17 — 54Warrior Run 0 0 6 6 — 12First quarter
M-Jaxon Dalena 7 yard pass from Hunter Shearer (Plankenhorn kick) 7:22 M- Logan Ott 30 yard run (Plankenhorn kick) 5:35
Second quarter
M- Logan Ott 5 yard run (2pt no good) 8:37 M- Jaxon Dalena 31 yard run (Plankenhorn kick) 4:26 M- Logan Ott 14 yard pass from Hunter Shearer (Plankenhorn kick) 2:43
Third quarter
WR- Remington Corderman 18 yard run (kick blocked) 7:54 M- Ian Plankenorn 28 yard field goal 1:59
Fourth quarter
M-Rocco Pulizzi 8 yard run (Gorini kick) 9:12 WR- Ahmahd Keyes 31 yard pass from Remington Corderman (2pt no good) 8:07 M- Ian Plankenhorn 25 yard field goal 1:07 M- Dylan Moll 40 yard interception return (Gorini kick) 0:27
TEAM STATISTICS WR M
First downs 18 8 Rushes-yards 31-302 21-100 Passing yards 152 139 Total yards 454 239 Comp.-Att.-Int. 6-16-1 12-21-0 Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-1 Penalties-yards 9-77 2-7
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICSRUSHING: Montoursville: Rocco Pulizzi, 16-150 TD; Logan Ott, 11-96 2 TDs; Jacob Reeder, 2-15; Jaxon Dalena, 1-31 TD; C.J Signor 1-4. Warrior Run:
Denver Beachel, 7-11; Hoyt Bower, 7-17; David Gearhart, 3-49; Remington Corderman, 2-18 TD; Riley Daubert, 2-5.
PASSING: Montoursville:
Hunter Shearer, 4-5-0 44 2 TDs; Maddix Dalena, 8-16-0 108.
Warrior Run:
Remington Corderman, 6-15-1 139 TD; Denver Beachel 0-1-0 0.
RECEIVING: Montoursville: Jaxon Dalena, 5-48 TD; Logan Ott, 2-46 TD; Dylan Moll, 3-31; Rocco Pulizzi, 1-7; Cameron Wood, 1-20. Warrior Run:
Riley Daubert, 4-102, Ahmahd Keyes, 2-37 TD.
INTERCEPTIONS: Montoursville: Dylan Moll (1).
