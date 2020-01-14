Local Sports
Junior high wrestling
Milton 47, Jersey Shore 21
From Jan. 9
138:
Trey Locke (M) maj dec. Slate Sechrist, 12-4
145:
Alex Hoffman (M) maj. dec. Jarred Palski. 11-3
155:
Aidan Volk (M) dec. Gauge Fuller, 13-9
170:
Dyllian Ross (JS) pinned Ethan Minuim, 2:25
190:
Ian Carlin (JS) pinned Gary Verdinelli, 1:16
210:
Nolan Loss (M) pinned Owen Vanduff, :56
250:
Paul Rohland (M) pinned Lance Winchester), :32
80:
Abigail Moser (M) dec. Anthony Dttico, 4-3
87:
Noah Heimbach (M) won by forfeit
94:
Double forfeit
101:
Kaden Walker (JS) won by forfeit
108:
Brock Weiss (JS) dec. Ryan Bickhart, 11-4
115:
Elijah Russlle (M) pinned Bolin Hanna, 2:15
122:
Ethan Hamilton (M) dec. Phillip Kanaski, 7-1
130:
Alex Dehart (M) pinned Kale Ross, :29
College football playoff national championship
Clemson 7 10 8 0 — 25 LSU 7 21 7 7 — 42
First Quarter
CLE—T.Lawrence 1 run (Potter kick), 6:34. LSU—J.Chase 52 pass from Burrow (York kick), 2:20.
Second Quarter
CLE—FG Potter 52, 13:43. CLE—Higgins 36 run (Potter kick), 10:38. LSU—Burrow 3 run (York kick), 9:17. LSU—J.Chase 14 pass from Burrow (York kick), 5:19. LSU—Moss 6 pass from Burrow (York kick), :10. Third Quarter
CLE—Etienne 3 run (Rodgers pass from T.Lawrence), 10:49. LSU—Moss 4 pass from Burrow (York kick), 5:13.
Fourth Quarter
LSU—Marshall 24 pass from Burrow (York kick), 12:08. A—76,885.
CLE LSU
First downs 23 29 Rushes-yards 28-160 32-165 Passing 234 463 Comp-Att-Int 18-37-0 31-49-0 Return Yards 30 17 Punts-Avg. 9-39.4 7-44.6 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 7-65 11-118 Time of Possession 25:15 34:45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICSRUSHING
—Clemson, Etienne 15-78, T.Lawrence 10-49, Higgins 1-36, Dixon 1-(minus 1), (Team) 1-(minus 2). LSU, Edwards-Helaire 16-110, Burrow 14-58, (Team) 2-(minus 3).
PASSING
—Clemson, T.Lawrence 18-37-0-234. LSU, Burrow 31-49-0-463.
RECEIVING
—Clemson, Ross 5-76, Etienne 5-36, Higgins 3-52, Galloway 2-60, Rodgers 2-8, Dixon 1-2. LSU, J.Chase 9-221, Jefferson 9-106, Edwards-Helaire 5-54, Moss 5-36, Marshall 3-46.
MISSED FIELD GOALS
—LSU, York 45.
World Golf Ranking
Through Jan. 12
1. Brooks Koepka USA 10.28 2. Rory McIlroy NIR 9.05 3. Jon Rahm ESP 7.98 4. Justin Thomas USA 7.84 5. Dustin Johnson USA 6.79 6. Patrick Cantlay USA 6.39 7. Tiger Woods USA 6.36 8. Xander Schauffele USA 6.07 9. Justin Rose ENG 5.86 10. Tommy Fleetwood ENG 5.43 11. Webb Simpson USA 5.17 12. Patrick Reed USA 4.89 13. Adam Scott AUS 4.71 14. Gary Woodland USA 4.58 15. Tony Finau USA 4.51 16. Bryson DeChambeau USA 4.48 17. Paul Casey ENG 4.40 18. Louis Oosthuizen SAF 4.39 19. Shane Lowry IRL 4.39 20. Francesco Molinari ITA 4.36 21. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 4.09 22. Rickie Fowler USA 3.99 23. Bernd Wiesberger AUT 3.98 24. Matt Kuchar USA 3.80 25. Matthew Fitzpatrick ENG 3.61 26. Henrik Stenson SWE 3.37 27. Kevin Na USA 3.31 28. Marc Leishman AUS 3.27 29. Danny Willett ENG 3.11 30. Kevin Kisner USA 3.08 31. Cameron Smith AUS 3.02 32. Matt Wallace ENG 2.96 33. Shugo Imahira JPN 2.96 34. Tyrrell Hatton ENG 2.94 35. Sungjae Im KOR 2.90 36. Billy Horschel USA 2.83 37. Chez Reavie USA 2.82 38.
Jazz Janewattananond
THA 2.74 39. Abraham Ancer MEX 2.70 40. Jason Day AUS 2.64 41. Sergio Garcia ESP 2.61 42. Rafa Cabrera Bello ESP 2.57 43. Jordan Spieth USA 2.42 44. Byeong Hun An KOR 2.39 45. Victor Perez FRA 2.36 46. Ian Poulter ENG 2.33 47. Brandt Snedeker USA 2.33 48. Erik van Rooyen SAF 2.29 49. Adam Hadwin CAN 2.26 50. Keegan Bradley USA 2.25
American Hockey League
Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 39 23 9 2 5 53 108 98 Hershey 39 23 11 2 3 51 109 97 Providence 40 22 15 1 2 47 126 106 Springfield 41 21 18 2 0 44 125 117 Charlotte 37 20 14 3 0 43 116 99 WB/Scranton 39 18 15 3 3 42 102 119 Lehigh Valley 39 15 19 1 4 35 88 110 Bridgeport 41 14 22 4 1 33 92 133 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 39 23 13 2 1 49 146 124 Utica 39 22 13 2 2 48 135 118 Rochester 37 21 11 2 3 47 115 96 Toronto 37 21 13 2 1 45 126 116 Laval 40 20 16 3 1 44 119 120 Syracuse 38 18 16 2 2 40 130 135 Cleveland 38 17 18 1 2 37 103 107 Binghamton 37 16 17 4 0 36 103 121 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 39 26 7 4 2 58 129 87 Iowa 39 21 13 3 2 47 119 116 Chicago 40 19 17 3 1 42 100 113 Rockford 37 18 17 1 1 38 100 111 Grand Rapids 40 17 19 2 2 38 114 132 Texas 37 16 17 2 2 36 108 121 Manitoba 41 18 23 0 0 36 112 132 San Antonio 39 13 17 5 4 35 110 126 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 35 26 8 1 0 53 134 91 Stockton 35 23 7 2 3 51 137 100 Colorado 34 19 11 3 1 42 112 97 Bakersfield 35 16 14 4 1 37 108 123 Ontario 38 16 18 3 1 36 96 147 San Diego 33 14 15 2 2 32 106 103 San Jose 34 12 20 0 2 26 110 123
NOTE:
Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Bridgeport 6, Laval 4 Binghamton 6, Syracuse 5 Lehigh Valley 2, Cleveland 0 Providence 5, Springfield 3 Toronto 6, San Antonio 1 Stockton 2, San Jose 1
Monday’s Games
Belleville 5, Manitoba 3
Tuesday’s Games
Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m. Iowa at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m. Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Belleville at Manitoba, 8 p.m. Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. WB/Scranton at Texas, 8 p.m. Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m. San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Toronto at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended Houston manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow through the 2020 World Series, fined the Astros $5 million and forfeited the Astros’ next two first- and second-round draft picks for sign stealing. Suspended former Houston assistant general manager Brandon Taubman through the 2020 World Series for inappropriate conduct in the clubhouse.
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Iván Nova on a one-year contract. HOUSTON ASTROS — Fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Traded INF Alfonso Rivas to the Chicago Cubs for INF/OF Tony Kemp. SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Jeff Mathers assistant High Performance coordinator/performance specialist; Kyle Torgerson trainer; Aric Quinney trainer and James Buckley performance specialist of Modesto (Cal); Dan LaBerry trainer and Joe Murray performance specialist of West Virginia (SAL); Brennan Mickelson performance specialist of Everett (NWL); and Ryan Mullins performance specialist of the AZL Mariners. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with Cs Chris Herrmann and Kevan Smith, OF Ryan LaMarre, RHPs Aaron Slegers and Angel German, INF Conrad Gregor and LHP D.J. Snelten on minor league contracts.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with OF David Peralta on a three-year contract. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated INF Zack Cozart for assignment. Claimed RHP Jake Jewell off waivers from the L.A. Angels. FOOTBALL National Football League CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Kevin Stefanski coach. DETROIT LIONS — Named Cory Undlin defensive coordinator. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Davin Bellamy, CB Anthony Chesley, LB Nate Hall, WR Chad Hansen, RB Karan Higdon Jr., T Rick Leonard, S Shalom Luani, QB Alex McGough, T Kyle Murphy and S Jonathan Owens to reserve/future contracts. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Dillon Mitchell to reserve/future contracts. WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Promoted Kyle Smith to vice president of player personnel. HOCKEY National Hockey League NHL — Suspended Edmonton Oilers F Zack Kassian for two games without pay for grabbing Calgary Flames F Matthew Tkachuk by the collar, throwing him to the ice and punching him several times.
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Rockford F Nathan Noel two games. GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled G Pat Nagle from Toledo (ECHL). SOCCER Major League Soccer MLS — Named Joe Fletcher PRO manager of senior assistant referres. CINCINNATI — Transferred M Leonardo Bertone to Thun (Super League-Switzerland). DALLAS — Signed D Eddie Munjoma to a three-year contract. INTER MIAMI — Named Gustavo Metral sports scientist, Sebastián Saja goalkeeper coach, Mauricio Marchetti assistant coach and fitness coach, Brett Uttley assistant coach and video analyst and Claudio Arzeno, Anthony Pulis and Albert Rudé assistant coaches. ORLANDO CITY — Acquired M Júnior Urso by transfer from Corinthians (Serie A-Brazil). Sent the rights to M José Cifuentes to Los Angeles FC for general allocation money. LOS ANGELES FC — Signed M José Cifuentes.
National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE — Agreed to terms with M Sarah Killion.
USL Championship
LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed D Jake Dengler and F Michael Gamble. SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed Ms Raul Mendiola, Tumi Moshobane and Yair Reina.
COLLEGE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.