SELINSGROVE – Senior Kasey Bost (Eldersburg, Md./Liberty), along with six of her senior peers from across the league, were selected as the Landmark Conference Softball Athletes of the Week for the week ending Saturday as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.
Bost helped the Susquehanna University softball team to an 82-53 record during her career, including a 6-4 mark in a shortened 2020 season. The River Hawks claimed the 2017 Landmark Conference Championship title as the No. 2 seed and appeared in the 2017 NCAA Division III Softball Championship Tournament Regional at Ithaca College. SU also finished as the 2019 Landmark runners-up as the No. 3 seed.
The 5-7 outfielder started all 127 games that she played in throughout her four-year career at Susquehanna. Bost posted a career .334 batting average with 122 hits, including 26 doubles, three triples, and four home runs. She also scored 79 runs while driving in 65.
She walked 40 times in her career, ranking in the Top 10 in the Landmark Conference in 2017 (7th) and 2019 (6th). Bost stole 31 bases and ranked in the Top 10 in the conference each season, including coming in second in 2018 with 12 stolen bases.
Bost recorded her 100th career hit last season at Elizabethtown College on April 6, 2019. Bost made only four errors in 230 total chances to finish with a .983 career fielding percentage. She is a two-time All-Landmark selection, earning Second Team honors in 2018 and making the First Team in 2019.
This season, she was fifth in the conference with three stolen bases.
As a junior, Bost ranked third in the league with 14 doubles and three triples while coming in fourth with 11 stolen bases. She was fifth in the Landmark in 2018 with 33 runs.
With the unprecedented cancellation of spring sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Landmark Conference will be recognizing an athlete from each member institution in each conference-sponsored spring sport for the remainder of the academic year. Honorees were nominated for recognition by their respective institution.
