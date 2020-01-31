WILLIAMSPORT — With two all-conference players back to pace the offense, the Lycoming College softball team is projected to finish eighth in the MAC Commonwealth Coaches’ Preseason Poll, the conference office announced on Thursday.
The Warriors return four seniors, a junior and five sophomores after the team went 20-16 overall and 6-10 in conference games under seventh-year head coach Melissa Montoro in 2019.
Defending conference champion Arcadia topped the poll with 62 points and seven first-place votes.
The Warriors return their top five hitters from 2019, led by seniors Kayla Kline, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, Madison Brown and Darci Warriner Kline, a first team all-conference shortstop, led the team with a .469 batting average, 53 hits, four home runs and 30 RBIs. Brown was second with a .371 batting average, 43 hits and 24 runs and Warriner was third on the team with 31 hits, six doubles and had a .292 batting average.
The Warriors begin the season at the Fast Pitch Dreams Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on Monday, March 9, facing Eureka and Fitchburg State at 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Bloomsburg men’s soccer to hold Spring ID ClinicBLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University men’s soccer team will be hosting its 2020 Spring ID Clinic on Sunday, April 5, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Steph Pettit Stadium. The clinic is reserved for high school freshmen, sophomores, and juniors, and is limited to the first 40 registrants.
The clinic is a way of attracting talent from near and far to continue the success of the Bloomsburg University men’s soccer program. It will provide high school student-athletes the opportunity to receive coaching from the Bloomsburg University men’s soccer coaching staff as well as interact with current Huskies’ players. Participants will see what a typical Husky training session looks like and will get a feel for the coaching style and the culture of the program. The clinic will also feature full-sided games that will include current Bloomsburg University student-athletes.
For additional information, please contact head coach Danny Wheelan at 570-389-4381 or via e-mail at dwheelan@bloomu.edu.
Both Lycoming swim teams earn scholar All-America honorsWILLIAMSPORT — For the second straight semester, the Lycoming College men’s and women’s swim teams have earned Collegiate Swimming Coaches Association of America Scholar All-American Team honors, the organization announced on Wednesday.
The women’s swim team earned the accolades for the 12th straight semester, a string dating back to the spring semester of 2014.
The women’s program was one of eight teams from the Middle Atlantic Conference selected, along with Arcadia, King’s, Messiah, Misericordia, Stevens, Widener and Wilkes.
The men’s team earned the award for the 10th time in program history. The team was one of seven from the MAC selected, along with Arcadia, King’s, Messiah, Misericordia, Stevens and Widener.
A record 480 institutions from across all NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA Divisions were included in the list. To be selected as a CSCAA Scholar All-America Team, programs must have achieved a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher over the spring semester.
Lycoming will host its final dual meet of the year on Saturday when Marywood comes to the Lamade Gym Natatorium for a 1 p.m. start.
