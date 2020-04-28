SELINSGROVE — Senior captain Taylor Swim (Phillipsburg, N.J./Phillipsburg), along with seven of his senior counterparts from across the league, were named the Landmark Conference Men’s Tennis Athletes of the Week as announced by the conference office this week.
Swim helped the Susquehanna University men’s tennis team to a four-year record of 36-21 (9-12 Landmark) and two trips to the Landmark Championship Semifinals in 2018 and 2019.
A team captain this season, he posted a 9-4 career record in doubles action, mostly at No. 3 doubles. Swim also notched a 3-3 mark in singles play, predominantly at No. 6 singles.
A finance major and an economics minor, he has made the dean’s list every semester. A two-time Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athlete, Swim was named to the 2018 and 2019 Landmark Spring Academic Honor Roll. He is a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon.
The River Hawks posted a 5-1 record during the fall portion of their 2019-20 season before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of their 2020 spring schedule.
With the unprecedented cancellation of spring sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Landmark Conference will be recognizing an athlete from each member institution in each conference-sponsored spring sport for the remainder of the academic year. Honorees were nominated for recognition by their respective institution.
