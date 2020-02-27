LEWISBURG — Paul Newman hit a go-ahead free throw with 7.4 seconds remaining, and Jimmy Sotos and Bucknell finished the game with yet another defensive stop in a wild 71-70 victory over first-place Colgate on Senior Night at Sojka Pavilion. The Bison have now won three of their last four to get to 8-9 in Patriot League play on the season, and they enter Saturday’s regular-season finale at Boston University tied with Navy for sixth place.
Colgate (22-8, 13-4 PL), which had already clinched the top seed in the Patriot League Tournament, made a furious comeback and went up by six at 69-63 after a Jack Ferguson 3-pointer with 5:30 left. But Bucknell locked up the Raiders the rest of the way. The visitors missed their final eight field-goal attempts of the night, while the Bison finished the game on an 8-1 run.
At 8-9 in Patriot League play, Bucknell and Navy are tied for sixth place, one game behind 9-8 Lafayette and one ahead of 7-10 Loyola. Finishing sixth is advantageous, as the top six teams get byes into the Patriot League Tournament quarterfinal round. The 7 and 8 seeds host first-round games next Tuesday.
With one game remaining in the regular season, the Bison can be no worse than the No. 8 seed, and they can jump to the No. 6 spot with a victory at Boston University and a Navy loss at Lafayette.
Saturday’s game in Boston is a noon tip on the Patriot League Network.
Bucknell 71, Colgate 70at Bucknell
Colgate (22-8)
Will Rayman 5-9 1-2 12; Rapolas Ivanauskas 3-7 3-5 9; Jordan Burns 8-21 6-9 24; Jack Ferguson 4-8 5-8 15; Tucker Richardson 1-6 5-6 8; David Maynard 0-1 0-0 0; Keegan Records 1-2 0-0 2; Ryan Moffatt 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals
: 22-54 20-30 70.
Bucknell (12-18)
John Meeks 2-6 2-2 6; Bruce Moore 0-0 0-0 0; Ben Robertson 1-2 2-2 5; Jimmy Sotos 5-13 5-6 17; Avi Toomer 4-9 0-0 11; Paul Newman 1-4 4-10 6; Walter Ellis 4-8 1-1 12; Andrew Funk 2-10 6-6 10; Kahliel Spear 2-5 0-3 4; Xander Rice 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
21-57 20-30 71.
Halftime: Bucknell, 38-27. 3-point goals: Colgate 6-19 (Ferguson 2-4, Burns 2-6, Richardson 1-3, Rayman 1-4, Ivanauskas 0-2); Bucknell 9-22 (Toomer 3-4, Ellis 3-7, Sotos 2-4, Robertson 1-1, Funk 0-2, Meeks 0-4). Fouled out: Toomer, Spear. Rebounds: Colgate 39 (Rayman 13); Bucknell 38 (Ellis 8). Assists: Colgate 11 (Burns and Richardson 3); Bucknell 10 (Sotos and Funk 3). Total fouls: Colgate 21; Bucknell 23. Technical fouls: Colgate coach, Ellis. A: 2,497.
