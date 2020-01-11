MILTON — Friday night’s girls basketball showdown between Meadowbrook Christian and Northumberland Christian featured two of the top teams in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association Eastern Division.
The Lions, who were holding onto second place in the standings over their rivals by a single game, entered the contest mired in a tough, three-game stretch where they not only faced the Warriors, but Warrior Run and Central Columbia as well during the past week.
Meadowbrook, perhaps worn out from playing a pair of likely playoff teams in District 4 Class 3A, fell behind Northumberland early and couldn’t recover, as the Warriors ran away for a 60-30 victory.
“It wasn’t our best game, and it was (tough). We’ve had a stretch of three games where we played Warrior Run and Central, and now Norry. We knew coming into the game that these are the teams by which we measure who we want to be,” said Meadowbrook coach Shane Devlin.
“The focus with the girls has been just to improve a little bit by each game, and I feel against Warrior Run and Central we improved quite a bit. We stayed with both of those teams in the first half and sort of ran out of gas in the second half.”
Midway through the first quarter Northumberland (9-3, 3-0 ACAA) proved that it would be a handful to contend with Friday when the Warriors put together a 10-2 run to jump out to an 18-6 lead.
A couple of buckets by Jackie Stokes, along with one each from Masy Devlin and Shelby Hartman to start the second period breathed some life into Meadowbrook (4-5, 3-1), but it didn’t do much to cut into the Warriors’ lead as the Lions still trailed by double digits (28-14) with under four minutes remaining.
However, a 9-4 run to end the first half by Northumberland stretched its lead to 37-18 at the break.
“Norry is such a good team. I thought we played them well in the first quarter, but in the second quarter they just got the better of us and then it’s just hard to keep that mental toughness up,” said coach Devlin. “I was proud of our girls for continuing to compete through the rest of the game, but as you can see we have a ways to go on the offensive end of the court.”
Stokes scored eight points in the first half before finishing with 10 on the night for Meadowbrook. In addition for the Lions, freshman Emily Baney tallied six points in the second half to also finish with 10 points in the game to go along with eight rebounds, three steals and a block.
The production of Stokes and Baney were just two of the positive aspects of the game that coach Devlin and his players were able to come away with on Friday.
“Baney really stepped up tonight and played really well against a tough team,” said Meadowbrook’s coach. “We also have Stokes, who’s beginning to see herself as a good basketball player, and in those moments where you need somebody to step up we can look to her to sort of take over and score some points for us.”
And with 12 games left to be play this season, there is still plenty of time for Meadowbrook to mature and improve before the Lions and Northumberland play again on Feb. 11 in the next-to-last game of the regular season before the ACAA Tournament starts.
Meadowbrook is currently the No. 3 team in the East behind first-place Juniata Mennonite (7-2, 4-0) and Northumberland. Only the top three teams in each division advance to the tournament.
“I think part of what we have to look forward to is our ceiling is pretty high with this group of girls. We’re at game No. 9 and we still have probably 15 games to go until the season is over,” said coach Devlin. “So when we hit the next stretch of eight games and then another eight games after that, I’m expecting us to improve greatly, plus we have some games coming up where we can gain some confidence, get some wins and get back on that roll we had at the beginning of the season.”
The next game won’t be any easier for Meadowbrook, which will hit the road to play Juniata Mennonite at 6 p.m., Tuesday.
Northumberland Chr. 60, Meadowbrook Chr. 30
at Meadowbrook Christian
Norry Chr. 18 19 13 10 — 60 Mead. Chr. 6 12 6 6 — 30
Northumberland Chr. (9-3) 60
Rebekah Hayner 2 0-0 4; Emma Treas 2 0-0 4; Madalyn Snyder 4 0-0 10; Kaitlyn Bookwalter 6 0-0 12; Emily Garvin 5 0-1 11; Anna Ulmer 4 3-5 11; Emma Ulmer 4 0-0 8; Allison Miller 0 0-0 0; Bethany Dressler 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
27 3-6 60.
3-point goals:
Snyder 2, Garvin.
Meadowbrook Chr. (4-5) 30
Jackie Stokes 3 4-7 10; Emily Toland 1 0-0 2; Jenaka Day 0 0-0 0; Shelby Hartman 2 0-0 4; Masy Devlin 2 0-0 4; Emily Baney 2 6-8 10; Madison McNeal 0 0-0 0; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
10 10-15 30.
3-point goals: None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.