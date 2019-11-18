WILLIAMSPORT — Speculation has been swirling around the fate of the Williamsport Crosscutters, the Philadelphia Phillies’ Class A affiliate, since the New York Times reported that Major League Baseball was considering a plan to cut ties with dozens of minor league baseball teams across the nation.
There are 160 Minor League Baseball teams in the United States but according to the New York Times’ report, 42 minor league teams, possibly including the Crosscutters, could lose their ties with Major League Baseball. The agreement between MLB and Minor League Baseball is set to expire at the end of 2020 and a potential new deal could bring an end to professional baseball in Williamsport.
The Crosscutters issued an official statement on the team’s official Facebook page which read:
“Over the past several weeks, multiple media outlets have written stories about the reduction of Minor League baseball teams for the 2021 season, which would include the Williamsport Crosscutters and 41 other clubs throughout the United States.
Though we cannot officially comment given the fact that the negotiations between MLB and MiLB are still at the earliest stages and ongoing, we do want to make it clear that nothing has or will be decided in this process for a very long time. Further to that, as MLB has stated publicly, their main concerns are around facility standards and significant distance of some clubs from their affiliates (neither of which apply to the Crosscutters) so this is just a natural process of negotiation on behalf of all 160 Minor League baseball teams. All Minor League clubs are currently in compliance with MLB’s current facility standards. MiLB and it’s clubs recognize that those facility standards may need to be increased to meet modern day baseball, and are open to reasonable facility improvements.
Therefore, though we recognize the press surrounding this is hard to ignore, we want to stress that it will be business as usual for the 2020 season for the Phillies affiliate in Williamsport. MLB and Minor League Baseball have further meetings planned between now and the end of the year to discuss a new agreement. We look forward to the Williamsport Crosscutters being part of this community for many more years to come.”
Professional baseball has been played in Williamsport since 1926 and the Crosscutters call BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field home.
Bowman Field was completed in 1926 to host the city’s entry as an original franchise in the New York–Pennsylvania League called the Williamsport Grays. The Grays were a charter member of the New York–Pennsylvania league which was established in 1923.
According to the New York Times report, Major League Baseball’s concerns regard both the quality of facilities and the distance of teams from their major league affiliates.
The Crosscutters say that neither of those concerns apply to them considering the proximity to Philadelphia and the fact that Bowman Field underwent a substantial renovation in 2016 to add a first base deck where fans can interact and buy refreshments during the game.
The current Professional Baseball Agreement (PBA) is set to expire in September 2020. Negotiations between the two sides are already underway and both sides plan to meet again at baseball’s winter meetings in San Diego from Dec. 8-12.
For the past three decades, the PBA has gone largely unchanged, aside from minor tweaks, according to Minor League Baseball’s Senior Director of Communications, Jeff Lantz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.