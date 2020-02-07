MIFFLINBURG — It was a gala affair at Mifflinburg Intermediate School even before the Wildcats’ HAC-II dual meet with Lewisburg.
The Mifflinburg wrestling program honored Bob Reedy, long-serving president of the Mifflinburg Wrestling Club and District 4 Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Famer, and the team also recognized its seniors.
As if the stage couldn’t get any bigger, it did for one Wildcat and senior Clayton Reed delivered a milestone performance in his 138-pound bout against the Green Dragons’ Logan Bartlett.
Reed handled Bartlett — and his nerves — and captured a 5-2 decision for the 100th win of his varsity wrestling career. After the match, Reed explained his emotions as the final seconds ticked off the clock and he secured the landmark achievement.
“Near the end of the match, I could feel the nerves I felt before the match, it’s probably the most nervous I’ve ever gotten,” Reed said. “In front of the home crowd, in front of all of my family and friends, and the nerves were kind of getting to me at the end. My stamina was getting low, but it was just about finishing it off and getting through. It was really special to have all of my family and friends cheer me on and watch me do it.”
Once the final buzzer of the third period sounded, Reed’s teammates and coaches rushed the mat and embraced the senior grappler. Reed was a state qualifier a year ago with a record of 35-9 and his victory over Bartlett upped his record for the season to 23-7.
“100 wins is huge,” Mifflinburg head coach Derek Reber said. “He missed half of his freshman season with injury and for him to get to this point is huge, it really shows a lot about him and his character. He was a state qualifier last year and I expect him to repeat this year. We knew how much it meant to him, it was something he really wanted. It meant a lot to him and to the team to see him accomplish it.”
The Wildcats (12-8) built an 18-0 lead with victories at 220, 195 and 285 before the Green Dragons got on the scoreboard at 106 pounds thanks to a pin by Jace Gessner.
Lewisburg (13-12) pulled the score to within 18-15 following a 15-6 major decision by Thomas Lyons at 113 and a technical fall by Kaiden Wagner at 120 pounds.
The Wildcats responded with a pin by Gabe Gramly in just 23 seconds to push the lead back to 24-15. Sophomore Troy Bingaman then picked up a tech fall at 132 pounds and Reed followed with his mileston win to push the score to 35-15 in favor of the Wildcats.
Rylan Shuck and Lewisburg’s Derek Shedleski put on a spectacular show in the evening’s best match at 145 and Shuck emerged victorious with a hard-earned 7-6 decision. Cody Rokavec recorded a fall at 152 and after Lewisburg picked up a victory via forfeit, Dominic Sampsell recorded a pin in just six seconds to round out the Wildcats’ scoring for the evening. Lewisburg’s Brady Cromley ended the dual meet with a pin at 182.
“I think we started at a good weight, our 220 (Quintin Doane) and heavyweight (Emmanuel Ulrich) are ranked in the region, so it was a pretty good place for us to start,” Reber said. “Our most solid spots are 132 to 152. Individually, I think we should do great. They take four to states now and even though rankings don’t mean anything, it’s nice to see where we are (going into Sections). We should have a couple of guys advance (to States) if they wrestle well.”
The Wildcats have one more HAC-II dual meet, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. against Selinsgrove, before the South Section tournament on Feb. 15. Lewisburg’s regular season has concluded.
Official results were not available at the conclusion of the meet and will be published in Saturday’s edition of The Standard-Journal.
