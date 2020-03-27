MIFFLINBURG — Shippensburg University junior Emily Stauffer, a Mifflinburg Area High School graduate, was named Tuesday morning as a 2019 Field Hockey/National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division II Scholar of Distinction.
This year, 89 student-athletes were recognized as Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA Division II Scholars of Distinction. The Division II Scholars of Distinction program recognizes student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.9 or higher through the first semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
Stauffer was previously recognized as a Scholar of Distinction in 2018.
Stauffer scored six goals last season, including one game-winner. The Raiders finished the season 12-6, 8-2 in the PSAC.
