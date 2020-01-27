Local Sports
Hughesville QuadLewisburg wrestling team resultsROUND 1Lewisburg 40, Mount Carmel 31106
: Jace Gessner, L, maj. dec. Kris Kalbarchick, 12-0.
113:
Thomas Lyons, L, won by forfeit.
120:
Kaiden Wagner, L, won by forfeit.
126:
Trevor McDonald, MC, maj. dec. Collin Adams, 14-1.
132:
Gavin Sheriff, L, pinned Tyler Winhofer, 1:22.
138:
Logan Bartlett, L, dec. Joey Bendas, 3-2.
145:
Zack Reed, MC, dec. Derek Shedleski, 9-4.
152:
Broghan Persun, L, dec. Thomas Davitt, 9-4.
160:
Noah Berkoski, MC, won by forfeit.
170:
Hagen Persun, L, won by forfeit.
182:
Damon Backes, MC, won by forfeit.
195:
Shane Weidner, MC, won by forfeit.
220:
Riley Bremigen, L, pinned Hunter Minnig, 1:10.
285:
Austin Reed, MC, pinned Adam Gilligbauer, 2:38.
ROUND 2Lewisburg 44, Hughesville 31113:
Thomas Lyons, L, won by forfeit.
120:
Kaiden Wagner, L, pinned Hunter Foust, H, 1:39.
126:
Morgan Gavitt, H, pinned Collin Adams, 3:12.
132:
Gavin Sheriff, L, maj. dec. Kadin Fetterman, H, 13-2.
138:
Luke Gorg, H, pinned Cole Temple, L, 1:02.
145:
Logan Bartlett, L, maj. dec. Brenden Knight, 16-3.
152:
Derek Shedleski, L, pinned Simon Bennage, 3:16.
160:
Broghan Persun, L, won by forfeit.
170:
Dylan Farnsworth, H, dec. Hagen Persun, 7-3.
182:
Cole Dyer, H, won by forfeit.
195:
Chase Snyder, H, won by forfeit.
220:
Riley Bremigen, L, won by forfeit.
285:
Caleb Burkhart, H, pinned Adam Gilligbauer, 1:06.
106:
Jace Gessner, L, dec. Eli Olshefskie, 6-4.
ROUND 3Lewisburg 55, Central Columbia 18120:
Kaiden Wagner, L, won by forfeit.
126:
Collin Adams, L, won by forfeit.
132:
Gavin Sheriff, L, pinned P.J. O’Connell, 3:46.
138:
Logan Bartlett, L, pinned Josiah Ceballo, 1:49.
145:
Victor Vazquez, L, pinned Madison Kester, 3:11.
152:
Derek Shedleski, L, dec. Jesvin Matthew, 3-2.
160:
Troy Johnson, CC, dec. Broghan Persun, 7-2.
170:
Hagen Persun, L, won by forfeit.
182:
Brady Cromley, L, won by forfeit.
195:
Dylan Devlin, CC, won by forfeit.
220:
Logan McWilliams, CC, dec. Riley Bremingen, 6-0.
285:
Alex Eveland, CC, pinned Adam Gilligbauer, :21.
106:
Jace Gessner, L, maj. dec. Marcus Long, 12-3.
113: Thomas Lyons, L, pinned Dylan Toledo, 1:29.College Sports
Men’s swimming Susquehanna 146, Scranton 116 Saturday at Scranton
Notes: Susquehanna concluded the regular season with its second straight win. Susquehanna (2-4, 2-1 LC) was led over Scranton (6-4, 3-3) by junior Brett Walker, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, finished the afternoon with four wins and 40 points, taking the 400 medley relay in a pool-record time of 3:33.18; 200 freestyle in 1:50.48 before touching the wall first in the 100 freestyle in 49.67. He then swam the second leg of the winning 200 freestyle relay in 1:29.37. Women’s swimming Bucknell 166, Lehigh 132 Saturday at LehighNotes:
Bucknell completed a sterling 10-1 dual meet season with the victory over rival Lehigh at Jacobs Pool. The Bison, who also went 7-1 in Patriot League competition, reached the double digits in victories for the sixth time in program history; they previously accomplished the feat in 1980-81 (11-2), 1984-85 (10-4), 1993-94 (10-1), 1994-95 (10-1) and 1997-1998 (11-2). Notably, over the past two seasons, they have posted a combined dual meet record of 18-2 (13-2 PL); both of their losses came to reigning Patriot League champion Navy. Bucknell handed the Mountain Hawks (6-1, 3-1 PL) their first loss of the 2019-20 campaign behind 10 individual event victories. Six Bison accounted for those wins, with Emma Hadley (100 & 200 backstroke), Catherine Craig (100 & 200 breaststroke), Alexis Faria (100 & 200 butterfly) and Abby Merriman (500 & 1,000 freestyle) securing sweeps in their respective disciplines. Bucknell next attends the Navy Invite on Saturday, Feb. 1 in its final tune-up before the Patriot League Championships on Feb. 19-22.
Women’s track and field Susquehanna University Saturday at Nazareth CupNotes: Susquehanna posted five top-10 finishes to come in 10th in the 12-team field with 17 points. Individually, Lewisburg Area High School’s Samantha Reed, a senior, helped the 4,400 relay place fifth with a Landmark-leading time of4:16.67. In addition, in the 60m dash, first-year Lizabeth Fessler, a Lewisburg High grad, came in 14th with a personal record of 8.33, while Reed took 15th in the 400m dash with a personal record and league third-best time of 1:03.23. Bucknell University Saturday at Gulden InvitationalNotes:
Bucknell won its second straight meet in taking the team title at the Gulden Invitational on Saturday afternoon. Bucknell (225) outpaced second-place Delaware (132) for the top spot. Saint Francis (Pa.) (65), Shippensburg (39), East Stroudsburg (39), Mount St. Mary’s (26), Bloomsburg (18), and Johns Hopkins (14), rounded out the eight-team field. Bucknell earned eight event wins overall, coming from Gianna Macones in the long jump (18-6), Tara Lyons in the 1000 (ECAC-qualifying time of 2:57.77), Gianna Mincone in the 800 (2:19.97), while Valerie Fischer (400, 58.93) and Jessie Castellano (500, 1:17.92) each earned individual victories in personal-best times; Emily Deschler took the top spot in the 3000 (10:29.34); Ashlyn Ramos in the 5000, a First Team All-Patriot League selection in cross country, returned to the track for the first time this season (18:17.67) in taking first place; and Delia Sipe in the shot put (45-2.25). Men’s track and field Susquehanna University Saturday at Nazareth Cup
Notes: Susquehanna posted ninetop-10 finishes to place ninth in the 12-team field. Individually, sophomore Keefer Goodspeed, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, notched an eighth-place finish in the pole vault with a personal record and league-best mark of 4.10m (13’5.25”). Bucknell University Saturday at Gulden InvitationalNotes:
Bucknell won its second consecutive meet after taking the team title at the Gulden Invitational on Saturday. The Bison won the meet with 199 points over second-place Shippensburg (117). East Stroudsburg (90) Mount St. Mary’s (50), Saint Francis (Pa.) (50), Johns Hopkins (38), and Bloomsburg (13) rounded out the seven-team field. The Bison earned five wins overall, coming from Nicholas Marino in the pole vault (16-8.75); CJ Falcioni in the weight throw (60-03); A. Dessoye also added a win in the 500 (1:06.23); sophomore Owen Chase took the win in the 1000 (2:32.17).
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135 Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137 Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163 Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165 Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152 Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157 Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163 Detroit 51 12 35 4 28 109 199 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144 Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136 N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132 Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130 Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132 Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150 N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159 New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134 Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143 Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120 Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161 Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160 Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166 Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149 Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153 Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147 Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138 Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159 San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167 Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150 Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158
NOTE:
Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Atlantic All-Stars 9, Metropolitan All-Stars 5 Pacific All-Stars 10, Central All-Stars 5 Pacific All-Stars 5, Atlantic All-Stars 4
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8 p.m. Toronto at Nashville, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 32 14 .696 — Boston 30 15 .667 1½ Philadelphia 30 17 .638 2½ Brooklyn 19 26 .422 12½ New York 13 34 .277 19½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Miami 31 14 .689 — Orlando 21 26 .447 11 Washington 15 30 .333 16 Charlotte 15 31 .326 16½ Atlanta 12 35 .255 20 Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 40 6 .870 — Indiana 30 17 .638 10½ Chicago 18 30 .375 23 Detroit 17 30 .362 23½ Cleveland 12 34 .261 28 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Dallas 28 17 .622 — Houston 28 17 .622 — Memphis 22 24 .478 6½ San Antonio 20 25 .444 8 New Orleans 18 29 .383 11 Northwest Division W L Pct GB Utah 32 13 .711 — Denver 32 14 .696 ½ Oklahoma City 28 19 .596 5 Portland 20 27 .426 13 Minnesota 15 31 .326 17½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 36 10 .783 — L.A. Clippers 33 14 .702 3½ Phoenix 19 27 .413 17 Sacramento 16 29 .356 19½ Golden State 10 37 .213 26½
Sunday’s Games
Denver 117, Houston 110 Toronto 110, San Antonio 106 New Orleans 123, Boston 108 New York 110, Brooklyn 97 L.A. Clippers 112, Orlando 97 Memphis 114, Phoenix 109 Atlanta 152, Washington 133 Portland 139, Indiana 129
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m. Orlando at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m. Houston at Utah, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Golden State at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Denver at Memphis, 8 p.m. Washington at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m. Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at New York, 7:30 p.m. Utah at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Houston at Portland, 10 p.m. Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Sports on TV
Monday, January 27
AHL HOCKEY
10 p.m. NHLN — AHL All-Star Challenge: From Ontario, Calif.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m. CBSSN — Lehigh at American ESPN — North Carolina at North Carolina State ESPNU — Florida A&M at Norfolk State 8:30 p.m. BTN — Wisconsin at Iowa 9 p.m. ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma State
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m. BTN — Minnesota at Indiana 7 p.m. ESPN2 — Winter Tour Exhibition: U.S. at Connecticut SECN — Auburn at Kentucky
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m. NBATV — Houston at Utah
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. FS1 — Super Bowl Opening Night: From Miami NFLN — Super Bowl Opening Night: From Miami
NHL HOCKEY
