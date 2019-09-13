MONTGOMERY — A two-goal first half by junior Amelia Yordy got the Meadowbrook Christian girls soccer team rolling toward a non-league 5-1 victory over the Red Raiders on Thursday.
In the second half, Meadowbrook (5-1) got goals from three different players — Alyssa Canelo, Katie Steck, Noelle Reichard — to put the game away. Yordy added an assist on Canelo’s goal.
Meadowbrook next plays at Columbia County Christian at 3:30 p.m. today.
Meadowbrook Chr. 5, Montgomery 1at Montgomery
First half
MC-Amelia Yordy, unassisted, 24:53. MC-Yordy, unassisted, 22:40. Mont-Natalie St. James, unassisted, 21:40. Second half
MC-Alyssa Canelo, assist Yordy, 25:50. MC-Katie Steck, unassisted, 11:40. MC-Noelle Reichard, unassisted, 9:15.
Shots: Meadowbrook, 12-3; Corners: Meadowbrook, 2-1; Saves: Meadowbrook, Emily Toland, 2; Montgomery,
3.
Mifflinburg 3
Jersey Shore 0
JERSEY SHORE — After getting an own goal in the first half, the Wildcats got second-half goals from Delaney Good and Cara Snook to down the Bulldogs in the non-league contest.
“This was a great bounce back win for Mifflinburg after a tough loss (Wednesday),” said Mifflinburg coach Erich Hankamer. “We have been getting great keeper play from Kristi Benfield, as she has recorded four shutouts in five matches.”
Benfield made seven saves to get the clean sheet, plus Remi Stahl assisted on Good’s goal for Mifflinburg (3-1-1), which next plays at Selinsgrove at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Mifflinburg 3, Jersey Shore 0
at Jersey Shore
First half
M-Own goal, 36:00. Second half
M-Delaney Good, assist Remi Stahl, 42:00. M-Cara Snook, unassisted, 74:00.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 13-7; Corners: Mifflinburg, 5-4; Saves: Mifflinburg, Kristi Benfield, 7; Jersey Shore
, Elizabeth Fishel, 10.
Boys soccerJersey Shore 4
Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — Parker Miller scored two goals and an assist as the Bulldogs took the HAC-I victory over the Wildcats.
Mifflinburg (1-6) led in corners, 4-1, and Ryder Maurer made two saves for the Wildcats, who next host Hollidaysburg at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Jersey Shore 4, Mifflinburg 0at Mifflinburg
First half
JS-Alex Butzler, assist Parker Miller, 8:00 JS-Miller, unassisted, 12:00
Second half
JS-Dylan Rhea, unassisted, 20:00. JS-Miller, assist Connor Cornellius, 5:00.
Shots: JS, 11-7; Corners: Miffflinburg, 4-1; Saves: JS, Lower, 4; Miff,
Ryder Maurer, 2.
Field hockeyMifflinburg 2
Shikellamy 1
SUNBURY — First-half goals from Brook Karchner and Chloe Hanselman lifted the Wildcats to the HAC-I victory over the Braves.
Both goals by Karchner and Hanselman were unassisted for Mifflinburg (3-1, 2-1 HAC-I), which also got seven saves from Jaden Keister.
Mifflinburg next plays at Red Lion Tournament beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Mifflinburg 2, Shikellamy 1at Sunbury
First half
M-Brook Karchner, 28:45; M-Chloe Hanselman, 20:50.
Second half
S-Hannah Fausey (Kayleigh Lenner, Luxi Walz), 15:17.
Shots: S 8-6. Corners: 4-4. Saves: Mifflinburg 7 (Jadyn Keister); Shikellamy
4 (Reagan Wiest 1, Kailyn Smith 3).
JV score:
Mifflinburg 1-0.
Bloomsburg 2
Lewisburg 0
BLOOMSBURG — A scoreless game at the half turned into a Panthers’ victory as the Green Dragons fell in the HAC-II matchup.
Kerstin Koons made four saves to lead Lewisburg (3-1), which will host Danville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Bloomsburg 2, Lewisburg 0
at Bloomsburg
Second half
B-Natalya Heard, unassisted, 24:43. B-Bella Luxardo, unassisted, 3:00.
Shots: Bloomsburg, 6-1; Corners: Bloomsburg, 8-7; Saves: Bloomsburg, Maddy Trivelpiece, 1; Lewisburg
, Kerstin Koons, 4.
JV score:
0-0.
Benton 3
Milton 1
BENTON — The Black Panthers got a goal from Regi Wendt that halved the Tigers’ lead to one midway though the second half, but Benton added another goal a couple of minutes later to take the non-league win.
Wendt’s goal was assisted by Miranda Hess with 16:20 left in the game for Milton (0-4), which next hosts Muncy at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Benton 3, Milton 1
at Benton
First half
B-Hannah Nichols, unassisted, 16:03.
Second half
B-Alyssa Cumberland, assist Nichols, 18:23. M-Regi Wendt, assist Miranda Hess, 16:20. M-Makenna Bush, unassisted, 14:31.
Shots: Benton, 9-5; Corners: Benton, 7-5; Saves: Benton, Lily Whitenight, 4; Milton
, Larissa Shearer, 6.
JV score:
Benton, 3-0.
Danville 2
Warrior Run 1 (OT)
DANVILLE — The Ironmen’s Kayla Wagner scored with 14:22 remaining in overtime to give Danville the HAC-II victory.
Danville scored two unanswered goals to come back and take the win after Abby Lapp scored to give Warrior Run a 1-0 lead.
Rachel Yohn also made seven saves for the Defenders, who host Shikellamy in a nonleague contest at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Girls tennisWilliamsport 4
Mifflinburg 1
WILLIAMSPORT — The No. 1 doubles team of Amber Leitzel and Kylie Vasbinder pulled out a super tiebreak win to lead the Wildcats in the HAC-I match with the Millionaires, who went on for the victory.
Despite losing the opening set, Leitzel and Vasbinder came back to beat Olivia Lingard and Breanna Chicas, 4-6, 6-3, 10-2.
Mifflinburg next hosts Jersey Shore at 4 p.m. Monday.
Williamsport 4, Mifflinburg 1at Williamsport
Singles
1. Mia Shuler (W) def. Abby Underhill, 6-2, 6-2. 2. Kalindi Maggs (W) def. Kiara Gilroy, 6-3, 6-2. 3. Rosie Flock (W) def. Rockell Keister, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Amber Leitzel-Kylie Vasbinder (M) def. Olivia Lingard-Breanna Chicas, 4-6, 6-3, 10-2 (super tiebreak). 2. Emma Campbell-Mary Kathryn Hillman (W) def. Sylvia Rishel-Tayah Lamey, 6-0, 6-2.
Match 1:
Bloomsburg 5
Lewisburg 0
Match 2:
Bloomsburg 5
Lewisburg 0
BLOOMSBURG — The Green Dragons finished their match against the Panthers which was rained out earlier this season, as well as their regularly-scheduled matchup, but Lewisburg fell in both of the HAC-II contests.
Lewisburg (1-9) got better as the day went on, with Bekah Vance taking her match to three sets at No. 2 singles, as well as the Dragons’ No. 2 doubles team of Aubrey Harer and Sofia Waughen, who lost in tiebreaks in their match.
Lewisburg will host Loyalsock at 4 p.m. Monday.
Match 1: Bloomsburg 5, Lewisburg 0at Bloomsburg
Singles
1. Emily Keyser (B) def. Hannah Castellan, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Dana Lee (B) def. Bekah Vance, 6-1, 6-1. 3. Megan Cunfer (B) def. Becca Brown, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles 1. Brooke Keister-Jamie Nguyen (B) def. Audrey Harer-Sofia Waughen, 6-1, 6-1. 2. Sarah Bower-Megan Anderson (B) def. Liv Manner-Ayra Tufail, 8-4 (pro set).
Match 2: Bloomsburg 5, Lewisburg 0
at Bloomsburg
Singles
1. Keyser (B) def. Castellan, 6-3, 6-2. 2. Lee (B) def. Vance, 4-6, 6-0, 10-4 (super tiebreak). 3. Keister (B) def. Brown, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles
Cunfer-Alyssa Kraezle (B) def. Manner-Tufail, 6-4, 6-1. 2. Bower-Nguyen (B) def. Harer-Waughen, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1.
GolfHAC-III
BERWICK — Warrior Run’s golfers finished third at Berwick Golf Club behind a 9-hole score of 49 from Elliot Kelchner.
Warrior Run (4-5) totaled a 210. Central Columbia won the match with a 183, while Loyalsock was second with a 205.
In addition to Kelchner, Sienna Tompkins shot a 50 and Mason Sheesley had a 55 for the Defenders.
The HAC-III next plays at Wynding Brook Golf Club at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
HAC-III Golf
at Berwick Golf Club
Team standings:
1. Central Columbia, 183; 2. Loyalsock, 205; 3. Warrior Run, 210; 4. Bloomsburg, 231.
Individual resultsCentral:
Hunter Valles, 45; Matt Turner, 45; Logan Conner, 46; Zach Burkland, 47; Gavin Wagner, 47.
Loyalsock:
Jake Bombay, 48; Cooper Lytle, 50; Jackson Emery, 51; Mia Patterson, 56; Grace Shaible, 56.
Bloomsburg:
Ben Sahosky, 41; Logan Reifendifer, 63; David Klingerman, 63; Zach Thrush, 64.
Medalists:
1. Sahosky, Bloom, 41; 2. Valles, CC, 45; 3. Conner, CC, 46; 4. Burkland, CC, 47; 5. Wagner, CC, 47.
Division standings: 1. Central Columbia, 9-0; 2. Loyalsock, 5-4; 3. Warrior Run, 4-5; 4. Bloomsburg, 0-9.
