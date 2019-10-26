SUNBURY — A long and mostly forgettable football season is finally over for the Milton Black Panthers.
A resurgent Shikellamy Braves team was the only obstacle standing in the way of Milton either finishing the year with a much-needed victory, or giving the program it’s 10th loss.
The Braves, who had won three straight games heading into Friday’s Heartland Athletic Conference cross-over matchup, triumphed once again as the hosts took a 35-14 victory over Milton at Shikellamy Stadium.
“Shikellamy really ran the ball really well in the first half — really the first quarter and a half. Shikellamy was a bit more physical than we were early, but I thought we played hard the whole game,” said Milton coach Phil Davis.
“We’re awfully depleted as you can see based on who we have left, but we have some special kids on our team that really played their tail off. The four seniors that I have left we’re certainly going to miss, but I think we have a lot to build on for the future.”
Even though Milton (0-10) failed to get a win on the season, the Black Panthers showed flashes of things to come in Friday’s game, but they unfortunately didn’t happen until later in the contest.
By that point, Shikellamy (4-6) had already built a commanding lead — and taken control of the game.
The Braves scored three times in the first quarter to pull ahead 21-0.
Shikellamy first got a 10-yard touchdown run by Joel Derr, then came a four-yard scoring run by Brayden Long after Milton fumbled away the kickoff following the previous score.
And with 1:30 remaining in the opening period the Braves added a five-yard run by Nathan Minnier to lead by three scores.
The back-breaker for the Black Panthers, however, came early in the second quarter when Braves quarterback Drew Balestrini hooked up with Ryan Castillo for an 89-yard touchdown pass to make the score 28-0 with 9:45 left before halftime.
“Our run game has been coming around and it keeps improving, and we kind of really built some nice momentum in the second half,” said Shikellamy coach Todd Tilford.
A 69-yard kickoff return to open the second half by Zahki Nettles did the trick for the Braves, as well as deepen the Black Panthers’ hole to a 35-0 deficit.
Following that kickoff, Milton’s defense came alive to force and then later recover three Shikellamy fumbles — the last of which set up Ethan Rowe’s 32-yard strike to Ashton Canello to get the Black Panthers on the board, 35-7.
“I’m really not that good of a coach because I probably should’ve had Ethan at quarterback earlier in the year,” said Davis, who had Canelo start the season at quarterback before replacing him with Rowe midway through. “Ethan has improved and he’s got some work to do in the offseason, but he’s a tremendous athlete and if we find some ways to get him loose I think he’ll have a good year for us next year.”
Canelo, who was moved to tailback/H-back once Rowe took over at quarterback, showcased his running ability in addition to his pass-catching talents in the next series for Milton.
On 1st-and-10 at the Milton 33, Black Panthers’ lineman Caleb Colley got the call to carry the ball. After two yards Colley fumbled, but Canelo was right there to scoop the ball up and dash for a 65-yard fumble return for a touchdown and give the visitors their second touchdown of the night.
Canelo finished with 96 yards rushing on 19 carries, plus he also caught six passes for 93 more yards and a touchdown.
“I can say that Ashton probably should’ve been running the ball a whole lot earlier in the year than this. There’s never been a game in the two years that he’s played for us that I can look at him and say that he hasn’t given us everything he’s got,” said Davis. “He plays every play like it’s his last one and he’s the hardest worker on the team, and the past two weeks he’s shined like no one else on our team.
“I really don’t know how to really talk about (his fumble recovery for a touchdown). I just wanted to give my senior offensive linemen a carry in the game, and the one who carried it told me that he actually said (to Canelo), ‘here, take it,’ and he tossed it to him,” added Davis. “Hey, it worked out in our favor and it was a lot of fun for them, so I’m happy about that.”
Now its on to a big offseason for Milton, who will be looking at Rowe and Canelo, as well as freshmen Xavier Minium and Dillon Ando, to continue the growing process for the team.
“We had adversity before the season even started, and we had some really key injuries to kids throughout the year,” said Davis. “But I will say this, we have a ton of kids that are freshmen and sophomores who got a lot of playing time early in games, and I think their learning curve has improved, and I thought every game we played as hard as we could, so I’m very proud of them for that.
“I think if we can fill some pieces — we have some good kids coming back — and if we can replace some kids I think we’ll be okay. But we got to have a good offseason,” added Milton’s coach.
Shikellamy 35, Milton 14
at Shikellamy
Milton (0-10) 0 0 0 14 — 14 Shikellamy 21 7 7 0 — 35
Scoring summaryFirst quarter
Shik-Joel Derr 10 run (Jon Gittens kick), 6:28. Shik-Brayden Long 4 run (Gittens kick), 5:09. Shik-Nathan Minnier 5 run (Gittens kick), 1:30.
Second quarter
Shik-Ryan Castillo 89 pass from Drew Balestrini (Gittens kick), 9:45.
Third quarter
Shik-Zahki Nettles 69 kickoff return (Gittens kick), 11:48.
Fourth quarter
Milt-Ashton Canelo 32 pass from Ethan Rowe (Trace Witter kick), 5:10. Milt-Canelo 65 fumble return (Witter kick), 1:08.
Statistics MILT SHIK
First downs 10 11 Rushes-yards 32-119 33-216 Passing-att.comp. 9-23-2 1-5-0 Passing-yards 122 89 Penalties-yards 4-30 8-69 Fumbles-lost 2-1 4-3
Individual statisticsRUSHING — Milton: Ashton Canelo, 19-96; Ethan Rowe, 7-21; Brent Mitch, 1-4; Dillan Ando, 1-2; Caleb Colley, 1-2; Evan Kurtz, 1-1; Ethan Minium, 1-0; Xzavier Minium, 1-minus-5. Shikellamy:
Joel Derr, 7-65 TD; Gage Wolfe, 5-16; Brayden Long, 4-47 TD; Nathan Minnier, 4-26 TD; Colton Sempko, 3-17; Drew Balestrini, 2-21; Zahki Nettles, 1-9; Ayram Colon-Rivera, 1-6; Jake Reedy, 1-0; Team, 3-minus-3.
PASSING — Milton: Ethan Rowe, 8-20-1-93, TD; Ashton Canelo, 1-3-1-29. Shikellamy:
Drew Balestrini, 1-5-0-89, TD.
RECEIVING — Milton: Ashton Canelo, 6-93, TD; Xzavier Minium, 3-29. Shikellamy: Ryan Castillo, 1-89, TD.
