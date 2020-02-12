UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Nittany Lion wrestler Nick Lee has been named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week for the week ending Feb. 9, 2020. Lee’s honor is the first of the season for the second-ranked Nittany Lions. He shares the honor with Michigan’s Mason Parris.
Lee dominated two top ten opponents in Penn State’s Big Ten road weekend, helping the Nittany Lions post two top-six road dual victories. Lee, ranked No. 2 nationally at 141 by InterMat, posted a dominant 14-1 major decision over No. 7 Tristan Moran of Wisconsin in Penn State’s 29-10 victory in Madison. Two days later, Lee pinned No. 5 Mitch McKee of Minnesota in the first period. Lee took McKee down and got the fast fall at the 1:56 mark in Penn State’s 31-10 victory in Minneapolis.
Lee is now 16-0 overall, with 15 of those victories earning bonus points. Lee has four pins, seven techs and four majors this season. The Nittany Lions improved to 10-2 overall and 7-1 in the Big Ten with the two road victories. Lee has a 79-11 career record.
Penn State is now 10-2 overall, 7-1 in the Big Ten. Minnesota falls to 9-6, 4-3 in Big Ten action. Penn State hosts No. 3 Ohio State in the 2020 BJC Dual next Saturday, Feb. 15, at 7:30 p.m. The dual in the 16,000-seat arena will also be a BTN national telecast.
Petraskie Nabs Third Landmark Men’s Field Athlete of the Week AwardSELINSGROVE — For the third time this season, senior Chris Petraskie, a graduate of Shamokin Area High School, was named the Landmark Conference Men’s Field Athlete of the Week.
Petraskie set a school record in the heptathlon this past Saturday at the College of Brockport Multi, taking third with a score of 4,472 points. He broke his own mark of 4,395 set at the 21st Annual Bison Open on Jan. 25-26, 2019, by 77 points. His score of 4,472 qualified Petraskie for the AARFTC Regional Championships on Mar. 6-7 in Rochester, N.Y. He recorded personal bests in the 60m dash (7.38) and shot put (9.40m) on his way to his record-setting score.
He currently ranks 21st in Division III in the heptathlon with his score of 4,472 while holding the 47th-best long jump mark at 6.86m. Petraskie also leads the Landmark in long jump, heptathlon, and high jump (1.93m).
Bloomsburg men’s swimming ranked 24th in latest CSCAA Division II pollBLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University men’s swimming team reached the national poll for the first time this season as the Huskies are ranked 24th in the country, according to the latest College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) poll.
Bloomsburg has three swimmers — senior Kyle Dix, junior Collin Hummel, a Lewisburg Area High School graduate, and sophomore Colton Schnars — who have combined for seven NCAA “B” cuts this season. They will be looking to improve their time at the conference meet next week and earn bids to the NCAA Division II National Championships in mid-March. Dix has posted three “B” marks this season in the 50-yard freestyle (20.63), the 100-yard freestyle (45.35), and the 100-yard butterfly (48.56) while Schnars has also posted three in the 50-yard freestyle (20.60), the 100-yard backstroke (48.75), and the 200-yard backstroke (1:48.31). Hummel has a “B” cut in the 50-yard freestyle (20.62) this season.
Bloomsburg will head to York, Pennsylvania, and to the Graham Aquatic Center for the 2020 PSAC Championships from Wednesday, February 19, through Saturday, February 22.
