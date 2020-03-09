BETHLEHEM — Bucknell’s Zach Hartman (165) and Drew Phipps (197) finished second at the EIWA Championships, which wrapped up on Saturday at Lehigh’s Stabler Arena.
Mitch Hartman (174) joined his younger brother on the podium, earning a sixth-place showing at his first EIWA Championships. In addition, Jaden Fisher (157), Kyle Inlander (184) and Brandon Stokes (285) placed eighth, helping the Bison take seventh in the 17-team field with 57.5 points.
Stokes is a graduate of Milton Area High School.
Zach Hartman, who became Bucknell’s first freshman to finish as an EIWA runner-up a year ago, is the second Bison to twice finish second at the EIWA Championships; heavyweight Joe Stolfi previously accomplished the feat in 2015 and 2016.
Phipps became Bucknell’s ninth EIWA runner-up, joining David Marble (2008, 133), Andy Rendos (2009, 165), Kevin LeValley (2010, 149), Joe Stolfi (2015 & 2016, 285), Paul Petrov (2016, 125), Tom Sleigh (2017, 197), Tyler Smith (2018, 141) and Z. Hartman (2019, 157; 2020, 165). It was Phipps’s third-straight EIWA podium finish; he previously took sixth at 197 pounds in 2019 and eighth at 184 pounds in 2018.
Zach Hartman and Phipps each punched his ticket to the NCAA Championships, slated for March 19-21 at U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn. They will be making their second-straight appearance at NCAA wrestling’s premier event.
Phipps and Zach Hartman both ran into formidable opponents in the finals. Phipps was downed by second-seeded Ben Darmstadt (Cornell), a 2018 All-American who ranked as high as first in the country that year. Zach Hartman was clipped by top-seeded Tanner Skidgel, the reigning EIWA champion. While Zach Hartman scored a takedown in the final 10 seconds, he ran out of time to complete his second-straight comeback.
Stokes notably began his collegiate career at 165 pounds; in addition, he was originally slated to drop down to 184 pounds this year after two seasons spent as an undersized heavyweight.
