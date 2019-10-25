SELINSGROVE — Lewisburg field hockey head coach Daneen Zaleski preached playing with execution to her Green Dragons in the days leading up to their District 4 Class A quarterfinal against Muncy on Thursday.
After Lewisburg pummeled Muncy with nine goals, you can say that Zaleski’s players took her words to heart.
Gaby Markunas totaled four goals, the fifth time she’s done so this season, plus Rylee Dyroff scored twice and three other players found the back of the cage as the No. 2-seeded Green Dragons rolled to a 9-0 victory over the No. 7 Indians at Selinsgrove Area High School’s Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium.
The score betters the result Lewisburg had against Muncy in the first round a year ago, when the Green Dragons took an 8-0 victory.
“The girls came out and played (hard),” said coach Zaleski. “It went back to execution and moving the ball and doing what we practiced all week, and they accomplished it.”
After getting some early looks at the cage, Lewisburg (16-2-1) hit paydirt 8:32 in on Markunas’ first goal of the game scored near the left post.
And in the ensuing six minutes the Green Dragons increased their lead to 3-0 when Allie Mast cleaned up a rebound with 18:18 remaining before Dyroff fired in a Muncy clear attempt with 15:54 left.
“In the first couple minutes of the game we had a few opportunities and we weren’t capitalizing on them, but once we got the first goal that really gave us the confidence to keep scoring,” said Markunas.
Despite the three-goal lead, Lewisburg kept the pressure on.
Before the first half was over the Green Dragons led 5-0 when Markunas notched her 36th goal of the season off an assist by Izzy Zaleski, her 18th helper of the year, with the latter also scoring off a nice feed from near midfield by Kara Koch.
“That’s how we need to play, and that’s our game plan. That’s our team and that’s what we need to do,” said coach Zaleski. “If we’re doing that (scoring), then (Muncy) isn’t at our end.”
Muncy, which didn’t record a shot or a penalty corner the whole game, barely even advanced into Lewisburg’s end of the field until past the midway point of the first half.
“We don’t want to play down to another team, we want to continue at the level that we need to play at in order to get where we want to get to,” said coach Zaleski. “The top teams are playing at this level, and we need to practice that.”
Dyroff then opened the second half for Lewisburg by scoring her 26th goal of the season off an assist by Abby Gilger. Ten minutes later Markunas got her third goal of the game moments before Maddy Miller joined in on the fun by punching in a goal off an assist by Izzy Zaleski.
Markunas then put the finishing touches on her team’s dominant win with her fourth goal of the night — and her 38th of the season — with 1:25 left in the game.
“The forwards really worked well passing to each other and the mids really did a great job — Izzy did a fantastic job passing the ball and that really helped us score,” said Markunas.
“We moved the ball around and we like having as many people score as we possibly can,” said coach Zaleski. “A lot of girls had an assist, and it was just an all-around (good) offensive game for us.”
Next up for Lewisburg is a showdown with No. 3 Line Mountain (11-8), a 6-1 winner over Midd-West, in the semifinals on Tuesday at 5 p.m. back at Selinsgrove Area High School. Previously this season, the Eagles beat the Green Dragons, 3-0, back on Sept. 26.
“Now we get Line Mountain, and it’s going to be a different game. We need to come ready to play and we need to play at a high intensity and at a high level,” said coach Zaleski. “We need to be able to bring (the energy from Thursday’s game) to Tuesday’s game, and all of that scoring (Thursday) doesn’t matter if we don’t bring it on Tuesday.”
No. 2 Lewisburg 9, No. 7 Muncy 0
District 4 Class A quarterfinal
at Selinsgrove Area High School
First half
Lew-Gaby Markunas, unassisted, 21:28. Lew-Allie Mast, unassisted, 18:18. Lew-Rylee Dyroff, unassisted, 15:54. Lew-Markunas, assist Izzy Zaleski, 7:10. Lew-Zaleski, unassisted, 4:26.
Second half
Lew-Dyroff, assist Abby Gilger, 28:38. Lew-Markunas, unassisted, 18:44. Lew-Maddy Miller, assist Zaleski, 17:06. Lew-Markunas, unassisted, 1:25.
Shots: Lewisburg, 22-0; Corners: Lewisburg, 13-0; Saves: Lewisburg, Kerstin Koons, 0; Central, Brandi Hitesman and Alaina Brelsford, 13.
