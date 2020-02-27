HAMILTON, N.Y. — The Bucknell women’s basketball team won its fourth regular season title in five years with a 76-65 win over the Colgate Raiders Wednesday evening. Four Bison scored in double figures in the win, including a team-high 20 points by Ellie Mack. It was a back-and-forth affair that saw 15 lead changes and one of the highest scoring outputs by Bucknell (21-6, 14-2 PL) this season. With the win, the Bison secured a No. 1 seed and home court advantage throughout the Patriot League tournament.
Bucknell shot 52.5 percent (31-of-59) for the game and was over 60 percent in the first and fourth quarters. Bucknell also won the battle of the boards 35-26.
Abby Kapp added 18 points to the Bison effort, and both Tessa Brugler and Taylor O’Brien chipped in 10. Mack provided seven assists to go along with her 20 points, and Bucknell’s 76 points were one shy of its season high.
“It’s good to be able to play multiple styles. That’s not a tempo we normally like to play, but there was good flow,” said head coach Trevor Woodruff. “We were scoring points and hanging with them so I was okay with it, but I did think in the fourth quarter the game got to our pace and we were able to pull it out.”
O’Brien led the team in rebounds with eight and dished out four assists. Other notable performances include a nine-point, seven-rebound outing for Autumn Ceppi and two made 3-pointers for Ally Johnson.
Woodruff becomes the fourth head coach in Patriot League history to win a regular season title in his first season and the first since 2006.
“We were in a position to do it today and I wanted to do it today. I didn’t want this to linger and become a thing,” said Woodruff. “To get it done in the first opportunity we had is a good sign for us. Just a big step in the direction we want to go, which is the tournament championship.”
Bucknell has two regular season games still to play, beginning with Boston U. on Saturday. Saturday is also senior day for Bucknell, and the team will be celebrating the careers of Gia Hayes and Mack prior to the game. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on the Patriot League Network.
Bucknell 76, Colgate 65at Colgate
Bucknell 23 17 14 22 — 76Colgate 21 16 16 12 — 65Bucknell (21-6)
Ellie Mack 8-14 2-2 20; Abby Kapp 7-14 0-0 18; Taylor O’Brien 5-9 0-0 10; Tessa Brugler 4-7 2-3 10; Ally Johnson 2-6 0-0 6; Autumn Ceppi 4-7 1-4 9; Tai Johnson 1-2 0-0 3; Carly Krsul 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
31-59 5-9 76.
Colgate (19-8)
Rachel Thompson 9-13 1-1 19; Abby Schubiger 4-9 0-0 8; Ava Williams 2-5 3-4 7; Alexa Brodie 1-3 4-4 6; Nia Ahart 0-0 0-0 0; Tegan Graham 4-9 1-2 10; Haley Greer 3-7 0-0 7; Holly Lueken 3-6 0-0 6; Taylor Langan 1-3 0-0 2.
Totals:
27-55 9-11 65.
3-point goals: Bucknell 9-21 (Kapp 4-7, Mack 2-5, A. Johnson 2-5, T. Johnson 1-1; O’Brien 0-3); Colgate 2-8 (Graham 1-2, Greer 1-3, Langan 0-1, Brodie 0-2). Fouled out: Bucknell None. Rebounds: Bucknell 35 (O’Brien 8); Colgate 26 (Williams 6). Assists: Bucknell 19 (Mack 7); Colgate 15 (Williams, Brodie, Greer 3). Total fouls: Bucknell 7; Colgate 15. Technical fouls: None. A: 444.
