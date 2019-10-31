TURBOTVILLE — The enthusiasm surrounding this year’s surprise Warrior Run football team is reaching a fever pitch and for good reason.
The Defenders (6-4) put together their first winning season since 2006 and secured the No. 4 seed in the District 4 Class 3A playoffs which means that Defenders Stadium will see its first-ever playoff game tomorrow night. Warrior Run’s six victories this season equaled their win total of the past two years combined. For a program which had gone just 13-30 over the previous four campaigns, the 2019 season has been a welcome change.
Needless to say, Friday night’s game against No. 5 Lewisburg (5-5) is just about the only topic of discussion in Turbotville at the moment.
“I’ve been around here for a while and it’s very much something that we haven’t seen before,” Warrior Run head coach Chris Long said. “The students are excited, the community is excited, everyone’s talking about it. Our kids are pretty focused so far. We’ve had a pretty good couple of days of practice, hopefully that continues (Thursday) and we come out with the right type of intensity on Friday night.”
Senior-laden o-line a major key to victoryThe Defenders won four of their final five regular season games, including a 14-10 upset on the road at Central Columbia on Oct. 11. Warrior Run has used a strong running game, timely passing and a strong defensive front during the stretch run, but the team’s main strength may be its offensive line.
The senior-dominated unit has gelled over the past five weeks and in the team’s regular season finale against CMVT, was clearing huge holes for running back Denver Beachel who hung 245 yards and 5 touchdowns on the Rams on just 13 carries. In fact, Beachel has benefitted most from his line’s continued improvement as he led the Defenders with 752 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on just 122 carries, good enough for an average of 6.2 yards per rush.
“I’m really pleased with where they are right now,” Long said of the offensive line. “Kenny Newman, our left tackle, dedicated himself in the offseason to getting stronger and he’s really stepped up. Jackson Welliver leads at the (left) guard spot and he really knows what people are supposed to do. Michael Buck, the center, he’s played well. (Right guard) Garrick Grady is another kid who has been all in this year as a senior. Braden Snyder is a junior who has stepped up, really worked hard and took over the right tackle spot.
“These guys are playing tremendously. They take coaching well and they want to get better at playing the offensive line,” Long added. “They’re not looking for any glory, they’ve been a very selfless group.”
Keyes, Reasner anchor d-lineAs well as the offensive line has been playing, Ahmahd Keyes and Pete Reasner are playing just as consistently on the other side of the ball as they have anchored a defensive line which has created havoc for opposing quarterbacks and ball carriers all season long.
“Their strength and their speed and quickness is what creates the mismatches against high school tackles,” Long said of Keyes and Reasner. “Them playing at the end spots, kind of bookending everything there, they’ve worked hard and gotten better as well. Pete has worked so hard, lifting and getting stronger and quicker. They’re both pretty quick, but they both have the strength and size to stand in there against those offensive tackles.”
Corderman-to-Daubert could be the differenceOffensively, Warrior Run will look to Beachel to run between the tackles and senior tailback Hoyt Bower to provide some burst around the edge, but that running game has allowed senior quarterback Remington Corderman to find his favorite receiver, classmate Riley Daubert, for a number of big plays this season.
The Corderman-to-Daubert connection hooked up 36 times for 774 yards and eight touchdowns and can provide a field-flipping splash play at any moment, something which Long said is another opportunity provided by the offensive line and the running game.
“I think the running game helps Remington our a lot, when we’re running the football well, I think that makes him more comfortable and he’s done a better job throwing it,” Long said. “We have to avoid those 3rd-and-long situations where we might have to take more chances. When we keep it 3rd-and-manageable, we have short routes that we can hit and a kid like Riley can take a 5-yard pass and make it into a 50-yard touchdown. He’s done that multiple times this year.”
Defenders’ locker room calm, focusedWhile the sense of anticipation and excitement surrounding Friday night’s playoff game is certainly evident to Long and his staff, the head coach said that because of the leadership provided by the team’s 19 seniors, he and his assistant coaches have had to do little in the way of keeping the team level-headed and focused.
“We’re senior-led and the seniors have really been working for something like this,” Long said. “They’ve really stayed focused on what we’re trying to do. It’s been a mental preparation these past three days and I think that’s helped them keep focus. We want to win and keep playing, that’s our goal.”
Warrior Run Defenders
2019 schedule and results
(6-4, 1-4 HAC-II)
8-23 MUNCY W 35-7 8-30 at Milton W 36-0 9-6 DANVILLE L 35-20 9-13 at Montoursville L 28-7 9-20 at Mifflinburg L 42-0 9-27 HUGHESVILLE W 42-0 10-4 BLOOMSBURG W 42-14 10-11 at C. COLUMBIA W 14-10 10-18 LOYALSOCK L 29-21 10-26 at CMVT W 54-20
District 4 Class 3A playoffs
11-1 LEWISBURG
Warrior Run 2019 season stats
Score by quarters
Warrior Run 63 125 62 22 — 272 Opponents 52 78 7 57 — 184
WR Opponents
1st downs 126 117 Rushes-yds 319-1,747 296-1,601 Passing yds 1,301 1,078 Passing 83-165-11 84-165-12 Fumbles-lost 7-4 12-7 Penalties-yds 61-481 49-452
IndividualsRushing:
Hoyt Bower 58-517, 5TDs; David Gearhart 38-162, 3TDs; Denver Beachel 122-752, 13TDs; Corderman 21-(-15); Justin Blair 32-153, TD; Logan Smedley 2-10; Pete Reasner 5-13, TD; Hunter Rovenolt, 6-23; Riley Daubert 13-111; Logan Witmer 2-4; Ethan Litchard 1-0; Logan Smedley 4-18; Dominic Buss 1-1; Hunter Rovenolt 1-0; Tyler Pick 1-0; Team 3(-6).
Passing:
Corderman 83-157-11, 1,259 yds, 12TDs; Hunter Rovenolt 1-1-0, 23 yds; Beachel 2-3-0, 10 yds.
Receiving:
Riley Daubert 36-774, 8TDs; Ahmahd Keyes 19-222, 3TDs; Coltin Pentycofe, 2-13; Nathan Michael 11-71; Bower 1-47, TD; Gearhart 2-18; Beachel, 5-34; Derrick Thomas 1-23; Tyler Pick 3-32.
INT: Gearhart, Daubert 4, Michael, Pentycofe, Smedley.
