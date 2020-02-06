LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Green Dragons were hoping to wrap up a home game for the upcoming District 4 Class 4A playoffs in Wednesday’s contest against Central Columbia.
Through the first three quarters Lewisburg seemed to be on its way in clinching a first round home playoff game, but basketball games are four quarters long.
Unfortunately, the fourth quarter proved to be the Green Dragons’ downfall.
The Blue Jays out-scored Lewisburg by 13 points in the final period to pull away for a 57-45 victory inside The Dragons’ Lair.
“I didn’t see (the loss) coming, especially after the third quarter. “I thought we got them. It was a one-point game — we were up one — and the momentum turned really, really fast,” said Lewisburg coach Matt Salsman. “We stopped making some shots and had a couple of turnovers here and there, but for a few quarters it seemed like we had success. But if you’re not knocking down shots against the zone it’s tough to beat (a team like Central).”
Behind a couple of 3-pointers from Ben Liscum, Lewisburg (15-6, 6-4 HAC-II) hung tough with Central (14-5, 5-4) early, but a trey by Dylan Harris at the end of the first gave the Blue Jays a 19-14 lead.
The Green Dragons, however, bounced back in the second period and put together an 11-0 run to go in front.
Beginning with a corner 3-pointer from Peter Lantz, Nick Shedleski hit a reverse lay-up and then a jumper before CJ Mabry and Cam Michaels both made baskets to give Lewisburg a 28-24 halftime lead.
“I thought we just won every single effort play in the second quarter,” said Salsman. “(We got) every effort play, we got every loose ball and every rebound, and because of that we were able to come back and stretch the lead to four.”
The Green Dragons’ lead was cut to one following the third quarter after the Blue Jays’ Russell Gump scored six points and Patrick Yost had four in the period.
A quick basket out of the quarter break by Lewisburg’s Brett Herman was a good sign as it extended the home team’s lead to three (41-38), but Central answered right back with a back-breaking 19-0 run that was fueled by six points from Gump to put the game away.
“At halftime everybody in the locker room thought we were going to come out and do the same thing (as in the second quarter) and we were going to walk out of here with a victory, but it didn’t play out that way,” said Salsman. “Losing sucks, and I felt we played three solid quarters, so we can’t really hang our heads too much — we got to be ready to bounce back.
“(Central) is one of the top teams in the area and we showed that we were just as good for three quarters, and we’re a top team in the area as well, I believe,” said Salsman. “We were able to show that for a long period of time tonight, but we’re going to have to be a little bit better for (four quarters) if we want to go out and try to compete for a (District 4) championship.”
Lewisburg can all but wrap up the No. 4 seed for the Class 4A playoffs with a win over Shikellamy at home at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Senior Night.
“If we win we’ll move to 16-6 and that should wrap up a home game for us in districts,” said Salsman, who isn’t worried about a hangover effect hurting his team come this weekend. “Kids are resilient. They’ll bounce back, and I would imagine that coach (Ryan) Keiser and I will take (Wednesday’s loss) harder than they do, and that’s probably a good thing right there.
“Basketball is supposed to be fun for them and they’re supposed to bounce back and be ready to go, and we’ll try to find a way against Shikellamy,” added Salsman. “We did not beat them last year, so I’m sure the guys are going to be hungry to get a little bit of revenge against them this year, and senior night always adds a little (more) incentive.”
Central Columbia 57, Lewisburg 45
at Lewisburg
Central 19 5 14 19 — 57Lewisburg 14 14 11 6 — 45Central Columbia (14-5, 5-4) 57
Eli Morrison 3 1-2 8; Luke Zeisloft 1 0-0 2; Cameron Day 0 0-0 0; Russell Gump 7 2-2 16; Zander Bradley 1 0-0 2; Dylan Harris 1 2-2 5; Garrett McNelis 1 0-0 2; Logan Welkom 0 0-1 0; Patrick Yost 9 4-5 22.
Totals:
23 9-12 57.
3-point goals:
Morrison, Harris.
Lewisburg (15-6) 45
Dante Sims 0 0-0 0; Charles Heid 0 0-0 0; Cam Michaels 5 1-2 11; Kaden Wuerdeman 0 0-0 0; Alan Daniel 0 0-0 0; Brett Herman 1 0-0 2; Ben Liscum 2 1-2 7; Nick Shedleski 3 4-4 10; Forrrest Zelechoski 1 1-2 3; Ben Blough 0 0-0 0; Peter Lantz 3 0-0 8; CJ Mabry 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 7-10 45.
3-point goals:
Liscum 2, Lantz 2.
JV score: Lewisburg, 60-40. High scorers: Lewisburg, Alan Daniel, 12; Central, Cameron Day, 12.
