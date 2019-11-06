CEDAR CREST — Eastern Lebanon County High School scored twice in the second half to pull away for a 3-0 victory over Lewisburg in a PIAA Class 2A first-round contest Tuesday at Cedar Crest High School.
The game was a rematch of last year’s opening-round contest won by the Green Dragons, 1-0 (4-2 on penalty kicks).
In the first half, ELCO (17-4-2) took an early lead as Cassie Johnson scored off a free kick from 26 yards out in the 10th minute.
Then in the second half, the Raiders led 2-0 when Katelyn Rueppel connected off a free kick of her own from 25 yards out in the 46th minute.
ELCO later tallied the clincher with 12:24 remaining off a Natalie Swinghom corner kick, which Lily Collins shot in off a scrum at the left post and into the upper-left corner of the net.
Eastern Lebanon County 3, Lewisburg 0
PIAA Class 2A first round
at Cedar Crest H.S.
First half
E-Cassie Johnson, free kick, 9:18.
Second half
E-Katelyn Rueppel, free kick, 45:23. E-Lily Collins, unassisted, 67:36.
Shots: ELCO, 6-4. Corners: ELCO, 6-3. Saves: ELCO, Madi Bailey, 4; Lewisburg, Lauren Gross, 2.
