SELINSGROVE — The red flag has been waved, temporarily halting the racing action at a Snyder County dirt track. Like many businesses impacted the coronavirus pandemic, the Selinsgrove Speedway is in a “wait and see mode.”
Steve Inch, the track’s general manager, said the speedway was to open for the season March 21, the same week Gov. Tom Wolf mandated all non-essential businesses to close.
“Unlike some of the other dirt tracks in Central Pennsylvania, we were not able to open at all,” Inch said. “At this point, we are taking it week by week, like everybody else is, hoping at some point late this spring or early summer we can open the gates and salvage what we can (of the season).”
He believes the speedway will “be very lucky” if it can open for competition in May.
“The way everything is moving along, Pennsylvania is becoming a hotspot for COVID-19,” Inch said. “It’s really kind of take a wait and see attitude right now. You just don’t know how long this is going to go.”
When the track can open, Inch said it will have to prioritize which missed races can be made up.
The Northeast Modified Icebreaker 40, which was scheduled to open the season on March 21, likely won’t be made up due to a packed schedule for the modified competitors.
“We do have some open dates throughout the summer that we could potentially reschedule some of our events,” Inch said. “There’s always the option to go a little later into the fall.”
For the most part, he said competitors and spectators alike are understanding of the situation.
“Everyone knows what we’re up against right now,” Inch said. “For the most part, everybody has been really understanding. Really, we don’t have a choice. The government, basically on every level, has shut down these type of events.”
Even prior to the mandated shutdown, Inch said the speedway decided to cancel its modified event due to the wide-ranging appeal of the race.
“We considered the fact that most of the modified drivers and those fans were coming from those areas (heavily impacted by coronavirus), New York and New Jersey,” Inch said. “There are a lot of modifieds in New Jersey, race teams and fans that would’ve been coming into our area.”
He describes the speedway as being “a seasonal business.”
“We, basically, operate March through September, like golf courses,” Inch said. “Knoebels is in the same boat... We are only open for business a finite amount of time. This is going to create some issues, obviously, with the season.”
On regular racing nights, Inch said the track draws between 1,000 and 1,500 people to the facility.
“The main source of revenue is ticket sales,” he said. “We have our returning sponsors, our season ticket holders, our VIP booth. At some point, we may obviously have to credit those people. That may be lost revenue.”
Inch is part of a promotional management group which leases the track from the Selinsgrove Fair Association.
“Our first lease payment (for 2020) is due,” he said. “That’s another expense that we are going to have to pay. Another major expense that’s coming up is our race insurance, which is pretty significant.”
Inch noted the speedway isn’t the only entity that loses revenue when the track sits idle.
“We have a lot of fans that travel into the area,” he said. “By not racing, the community is losing out on potential revenue from race teams, fans coming into the area.”
Prior to the pandemic hitting, Inch said he alerted area hotel managers they may see an influx in business this year as the track has several major events planned that will draw participants from outside of the area.
One of those events is the track’s inaugural USAC Silver Crown race, scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 9.
Inch said the rescheduling of multiple motorsports events due to the pandemic shouldn’t impact the Aug. 9 race.
“Right now, I don’t think there’s any conflict, as far as USAC coming into Pennsylvania (in August),” he said. “When I heard they were rescheduling the Indy 500, I was a little concerned.”
That race has been rescheduled for Sunday, Aug. 23. USAC traditionally stages a number of races throughout the Indianapolis area around the time of the Indy 500.
Inch said those involved with race teams which regularly compete at Selinsgrove Speedway are disappointed racing has been curtailed for the time being.
“For the majority of our race teams, it’s a labor of love, it’s a passion,” he said. “They are in a similar situation to the race track. They were, obviously, investing money over the winter months getting their race teams ready to go.”
When the modified race was canceled, Inch said the speedway was able to cancel a major concession order which was to come in.
“We weren’t sitting on thousands of dollars of food,” he said. “We were fortunate we were able to work with our vendors to put a stop on all of that. You don’t want to have all of that food sitting at the speedway.”
He said the track was resurfaced over the winter. That occurs nearly every year.
“Fortunately, we don’t have any full-time employees,” Inch said. “We didn’t have to worry about laying people off. Our employees do this as a hobby, to supplement their income.”
Inch said he and the track’s employees are disappointed there’s currently no racing being held.
“We do this for the love of the sport,” he said. “We’re just hanging in there like everybody else, and waiting for the word ‘go’ from the state and federal government so we can open up.”
According to Inch, Selinsgrove Speedway will celebrate its 75th anniversary season in 2021.
