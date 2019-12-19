MILTON — Nate Rauch was completely aware of the situation he was facing as he ran onto the mat in the penultimate bout at 195 pounds. In fact, the Milton sophomore had stared down a similar situation back in his middle school days.
Needing a fall to rescue his team’s first dual meet victory of the season in a highly charged gym at the varsity level didn’t frighten Rauch. Truth is, he remained calm and focused.
Rauch avoided some potential first period trouble and then calmly turned Danville senior Santiago Bermudez and pinned him in 2:45 to lock up a 41-38 victory for the Black Panthers when Brent Mitch grabbed a forfeit for Milton in the final bout of the night.
“This win was definitely different than doing it in middle school,” Rauch said. “It was a rush. I didn’t want to get caught when he was looking for a head lock in the first period and I managed to stay away from it.”
Rauch, who evened his varsity record at 2-2 with the win, manged the first take down of the bout and stayed away from Bermudez attempts at a big move and then reversed reversed him to start the second, He worked to the side, lifted Bermudez right arm and tucked his head under and slowly turned him to his back. He then settled in and got the fall.
“I knew when I got his arm up that I could pin him,” Rauch said. “I just stayed patient.”
Rauch’s heroics capped a wild dual that the Black Panthers could have dominated but seemed intent on giving to the Ironmen. Rauch’s brother, Nevin, opened the match with a 39-second fall at 285, but Danville took a forfeit at 106 and a technical fall at 113 to take an early 11-6 lead.
But Zane Neaus earned a critical early win for the Black Panthers when he stuck Kyle Vanden Huevel in 54 seconds at 120. MIlton managed to survive — barely — the stretch from 126 through 152, when Colton Taylor was pinned in a bout he was winning, 12-4, at 132 and T.J. Walter surrendered a 6-4 decsion plus a team point at 145 after having a 4-1 lead.
“We have to learn how to navigate a match,” Milton coach Josh Anspach said. “Colton was dominating a really good wrestler and had a mental lapse on the edge of the mat and got pinned.”
Kyler Crawford was the only Milton winner in that stretch getting a second period fall at 138. But with the Ironmen getting pins at 126 and 152, Danville held a commanding 32-17 lead with five bouts to go.
The Iromen wouldn’t win again on the mat. Needing a fall at 160, Jason Valladares got it when he decked Tyler Artley with three seconds left in the second period. After a forfeit to Danville at 170, Aven Ayala avoided first period throws from Michael Cook at 182 and then pinned him in at 2:21 to cut the Danville lead to 38-29 and set the stage for the younger Rauch.
“We dominated them over in Danville at the end of last year and it felt like the opposite of that tonight,” Anspach said. “They had some guys out of the lineup tonight and so did we so we couldn’t get the match-ups we wanted. But Nathan knew the situation he was in. He’s been around the sport since (Nevin) started wrestling. When Jason got his pin at 160, I went back to talk to him and he knew what was happening.”
NOTES: Milton evened its record at 1-1 while Danville fell to 3-4...Milton dominated the take down cound, 15-7...For Danville it was the second crushing defeat at the hands of an area team. Mifflinburg eased past the Ironmen last week, winning a 40-33 match in the final bout of the night.
Milton 41, Danville 38
at Milton
285: Nevin Rauch, M, pinned Roman Erdly, :39; 106: Braeden Earlston, D, won by forfeit; 113: Blake Sassaman, D, tech fall Alex Parker, 17-0 (4:00); 120: Zane Neaus, M, pinned Kyle Vanden Huevel, :54; 126: Andrew Johnson, D, pinned Alex Keiser, :59; 132: Brayden Sarviss, D, pinned Colton Taylor, 3:45; 138: Kyler Crawford, M, pinned Nolan Coombe, 3:25; 145: Jared Dewalt, D, dec. T.J. Walter, 6-4; 152: Conner Jones, D, pinned Jaden Wagner, :23; 160: Jason Valladares, M, pinned Tyler Artley, 3:57; 170: Caden Hagerman, D, won by forfeit; 182: Aven Ayala, M, pinned Michael Cook, 2:21; 195: Nate Rauch, M, pinned Santiago Bermudez, 2:45; 220:
Brent MItch, M, won by forfeit.
*Milton deducted one team point at 145
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.