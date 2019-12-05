BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania and the Bloomsburg University Foundation announced on Wednesday that it had received a $10 million gift from Steph Pettit, a 1989 graduate and former member of the Huskies’ football team, with $5 million supporting athletic priorities, specifically scholarships, and a $5 million trust to support future university needs.
In recognition of the impact this donation will have, BU will rename and brand the University’s athletic complex, to Bloomsburg University Pettit Athletic Complex.
This latest gift from Pettit will increase scholarship dollars for BU student-athletes, bolstering the recruiting efforts of the Huskies’ coaches.
“My goal is to elevate the athletic program at BU by giving the coaches the resources needed to recruit student-athletes from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and beyond with stronger academic and athletic profiles,” said Pettit. “Competition is fierce in the world of intercollegiate athletics, and our coaches need more scholarship money to compete at the highest levels. I am honored to be able to make this gift and support their efforts to compete for championships at the conference level and be competitive on a national level.”
Pettit, the owner of Clean Earth Systems, Inc., was awarded an honorary doctor of humane letters in the spring of 2019 and graduated with a degree in mass communications.
He was part of the 1985 squad that was the first team in school history to win 12 games while capturing the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference title and reaching the NCAA Division II semi-finals.
“Steph’s passion for BU is unmistakable,” said BU Director of Athletics Michael McFarland. “He is truly an ambassador for all our teams with a desire to see each of them be successful. This gift, we hope, will also inspire others to contribute and help BU become the premier athletic program we all know it can be.”
Pettit is now the largest donor in university history at $12.5 million in total contributions.
Pettit also supported athletics with a $1 million contribution for stadium improvements to the former Sports Stadium and additional athletic scholarships. The now Steph Pettit Stadium has hosted four NCAA National Championships since being renamed and has been selected to host the 2020 NCAA Field Hockey Division II National Championships.
