Local Sports
High school wrestling Mifflinburg 66, Loyalsock 12 Thursday at Loyalsock
138:
Clayton Reed (M) won by forfeit.
145:
Gavin Rice (L) won by forfeit.
152:
Dominic Sampsell (M) won by forfeit.
160:
Cody Rokavec (M) won by forfeit.
170:
Jonah Harvey (M) pinned Dominic Cellini, 2:37.
182:
Rylan Shuck (M) pinned Carter Secora, 4:12.
195:
Graham Wiand (M) won by forfeit.
220:
Quentin Doane (M) pinned Haron Hudu, 2:32.
285:
Emmanuel Ulrich (M) pinned James Shearer, 2:16.
106:
Brayden Gifford (L) pinned Dylan Starr, 5:13.
113:
Dylan Linn (M) won by forfeit.
120:
Brady Struble (M) won by forfeit.
126:
Double forfeit.
132:
Troy Bingaman (M) won by forfeit.
PA High School basketball scores
BOYS
Abington 54, Upper Dublin 38 Abington Heights 61, North Pocono 51 Academy of the New Church 63, Bartram 49 Aliquippa 62, Neshannock 52 Allentown Allen 72, Easton 69 Allentown Central Catholic 44, Parkland 35 Altoona 60, Mifflin County 40 Antietam 66, Brandywine Heights 60 Apollo-Ridge 76, Northgate 47 Archbishop Ryan 57, Father Judge 42 Athens 63, Towanda 38 Beaver Area 75, Keystone Oaks 56 Berlin-Brothersvalley 79, Northern Bedford 48 Bermudian Springs 54, Hanover 51 Bethel Park 79, Peters Township 65 Bethlehem Center 66, Jefferson-Morgan 61 Bethlehem Freedom 84, Allentown Dieruff 71 Bethlehem Liberty 57, Bethlehem Catholic 43 Bishop Canevin 43, Monessen 40 Bishop Carroll 56, Cambria Heights 51 Bishop Guilfoyle 66, Richland 43 Bishop McCort 57, Somerset 55 Blackhawk 64, Hopewell 34 Bonner-Prendergast 53, La Salle 47 Brentwood 67, Carmichaels 52 Butler 70, North Hills 50 Cambridge Springs 49, Youngsville 37 Camp Hill Trinity 56, Middletown 45 Cardinal O’Hara 70, Conwell Egan 42 Carlynton 55, Avonworth 53 Cedar Cliff 59, Red Land 27 Central Bucks East 50, North Penn 45 Central Bucks West 41, Pennridge 38 Central Columbia 61, Hughesville 58 Central Dauphin East 61, Central Dauphin 54 Central Martinsburg 60, Bellefonte 49 Central Valley 69, Quaker Valley 63 Charleroi 50, Frazier 35 Chartiers Valley 60, Thomas Jefferson 49 Cheltenham 64, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 59 Clairton 77, Propel Andrew Street 50 Clarion-Limestone 67, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 47 Clearfield 49, Philipsburg-Osceola 45 Coatesville 64, West Chester East 55 Cochranton 55, Maplewood 49 Conrad Weiser 66, Hamburg 61 Council Rock South 71, Downingtown West 56 Coventry Christian 56, King’s Academy 27 Dallastown Area 52, Spring Grove 40 Delco Christian 56, Faith Christian Academy 41 East Allegheny 54, Burrell 51 East Pennsboro 59, West Perry 52 Eden Christian 53, Quigley Catholic 46 Elizabeth Forward 73, South Park 55 Elizabethtown 79, Conestoga Valley 66 Erie 60, Meadville 59 Erie Cathedral Prep 73, Youngs. Ursuline, Ohio 57 Erie McDowell 65, Kennedy Catholic 53 Everett 62, Southern Huntingdon 50 Fels 63, Philadelphia Academy Charter 42 Fleetwood 44, Twin Valley 40 Forest City 70, Montrose 39 Fox Chapel 70, Hempfield Area 46 Freedom Area 75, Fort Cherry 65 Friends Central 93, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 52 Garnet Valley 60, Conestoga 53 Geibel Catholic 72, Mapletown 59 General McLane 47, Warren 42 George School 58, Germantown Friends 48 Germantown Academy 64, Episcopal Academy 56 Gettysburg 74, Susquehannock 62 Governor Mifflin 51, Muhlenberg 48 Gratz 65, Engineering And Science 34 Greater Johnstown 76, Forest Hills 34 Greater Latrobe 68, Penn-Trafford 52 Harbor Creek 44, Fort Leboeuf 40 Harrisburg 64, State College 41 Highlands 70, Freeport 40 Holy Ghost Prep 41, Church Farm School 29 Huntingdon 71, Tyrone 64 Jeannette 76, Bentworth 30 Jenkintown 58, MAST Charter 39 Kensington 87, Penn Treaty 53 Kiski Area 51, Armstrong 48 Knoch 80, Yough 32 Kutztown 58, Oley Valley 57 Lackawanna Trail 64, Elk Lake 54 Lake-Lehman 42, Northwest Area 40 Lakeland 43, Mid Valley 38 Lancaster McCaskey 72, Penn Manor 52 Laurel Highlands 67, Penn Hills 59 Leechburg 88, Imani Christian Academy 76 Lincoln Park Charter 60, New Brighton 50 Lititz Christian 57, Linville Hill 37 Lower Dauphin 65, Mechanicsburg 57 Mahanoy Area 42, Marian Catholic 38 Malvern Prep 75, Penn Charter 64 Maritime Academy 84, Hill Freedman 67 Mars 53, Franklin Regional 42 Martin Luther King 59, Overbrook 46 McKeesport 62, Albert Gallatin 46 Midd-West 47, South Williamsport 45 Millersburg 57, Greenwood 52 Mount Lebanon 37, Canon-McMillan 34 Mount Pleasant 72, Derry 68 Neumann-Goretti 66, Archbishop Wood 55 New Castle 63, Ambridge 46 New Hope-Solebury 59, Collegium Charter School 58 New Oxford 59, Red Lion 47 Northampton 60, Emmaus 40 Northwestern Lehigh 46, Northern Lehigh 38 Norwin 74, Connellsville 64 Notre Dame-Green Pond 79, Saucon Valley 51 Octorara 63, Lancaster Catholic 54 Oil City 59, Corry 51 Old Forge 48, Dunmore 43 Olney Charter 72, Latin Charter 70 Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 89, Burgettstown 37 Panther Valley 60, North Schuylkill 29 Parkway Center City 66, Lincoln Leadership 49 Penncrest 50, Marple Newtown 38 Phil-Montgomery Christian 70, Bristol 61 Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 63, Lansdale Catholic 34 Philadelphia Northeast 51, SLA Beeber 42 Philadelphia Roman Catholic 76, Archbishop Carroll 70 Phoenixville 69, Chester Charter 58 Pine-Richland 48, North Allegheny 43 Pittsburgh Central Catholic 62, Seneca Valley 48 Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 90, Western Beaver County 56 Pittsburgh North Catholic 77, Seton-LaSalle 64 Pleasant Valley 64, East Stroudsburg North 46 Plum 45, Hampton 42 Pocono Mountain West 181, Stroudsburg 62 Pottsville 56, Pine Grove 33 Radnor 43, Springfield Delco 41 Reading 55, Exeter 47 Ridley 53, Upper Darby 48 Ringgold 71, Waynesburg Central 34 Riverside 73, Carbondale 41 Riverview 52, Propel Braddock Hills 46 Rocky Grove 60, Wilmington 56 Schuylkill Valley 62, Tulpehocken 49 Scranton 0, Honesdale 0 Scranton Holy Cross 51, Susquehanna 39 Serra Catholic 66, Chartiers-Houston 63 Shady Side Academy 71, Valley 41 Shaler 80, Indiana 69 Shenango 44, Sewickley Academy Panthers 39 Shipley 83, Abington Friends 42 Shippensburg 69, Greencastle Antrim 48 Solebury 81, Pennington, N.J. 74 Souderton 55, Central Bucks South 46 South Allegheny 77, Steel Valley 59 South Fayette 47, Moon 39 South Side 75, Mohawk 44 Southern Fulton 57, Forbes Road 18 Southern Lehigh 65, Catasauqua 52 Southmoreland 58, McGuffey 53 Springdale 55, Winchester Thurston 49 Springside Chestnut Hill 53, Haverford 51 St. Joseph 59, Propel Montour High School 32 Sto-Rox 84, Summit Academy 54 Strath Haven 51, Harriton 47 Strawberry Mansion 74, Franklin Learning Center 53 Sullivan County 67, Columbia-Montour 33 Susquehanna Township 75, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 71 The Christian Academy 64, Christopher Dock 55 Tri-Valley 56, Lourdes Regional 38 Trinity 93, West Mifflin 43 Turkeyfoot Valley 77, Meyersdale 71 Union City 63, Saegertown 58 Uniontown 59, Belle Vernon 57 Unionville 72, Bishop Shanahan 60 Upper Moreland 44, Hatboro-Horsham 36 Upper St. Clair 69, Baldwin 58 Valley View 47, Delaware Valley 43 Vincentian Academy 64, Union 40 Washington 69, Brownsville 30 West Allegheny 53, Montour 52 West Greene 52, Avella 36 West Lawn Wilson 75, Daniel Boone 20 West Philadelphia 84, Mastery Charter South 62 West Scranton 65, Western Wayne 58 Whitehall 44, Nazareth Area 41 William Tennent 49, Council Rock North 33 Williamsburg 71, Moshannon Valley 38 Windber 64, Conemaugh Township 59 Wissahickon 56, Springfield Montco 25 Woodland Hills 69, Greensburg Salem 60 York 58, Northeastern 51 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Blue Ridge vs. Mountain View, ppd. GIRLS
Abington Friends 63, Shipley 51 Abraham Lincoln 35, Philadephia Academy Charter 33 Altoona 60, Mifflin County 40 Athens 49, Wellsboro 38 Avonworth 53, Chartiers-Houston 27 Bermudian Springs 63, Hanover 46 Bethlehem Catholic 68, Bethlehem Liberty 47 Brockway 51, Curwensville 33 California 31, Yough 18 Cardinal O’Hara 52, Archbishop Carroll 46 Central Bucks West 74, Pennridge 52 Central Dauphin 53, Central Dauphin East 28 Cheltenham 64, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 59 Collegium Charter School 64, The Christian Academy 32 Dallas 55, Crestwood 46 Dallastown Area 52, Spring Grove 40 Danville 43, Selinsgrove 31 Elizabethtown 56, Conestoga Valley 31 Elverson def. Parkway West, forfeit Ephrata 45, Warwick 32 Franklin Regional 72, Highlands 25 Friends Select 41, Plumstead Christian 34 Galeton 45, Oswayo 34 George School 34, Germantown Friends 28 Gettysburg 47, Susquehannock 31 Greater Latrobe 43, Penn Hills 41 Greencastle Antrim 61, Shippensburg 30 Greensburg Central Catholic 39, Winchester Thurston 36 Grove City 43, Hickory 33 Hampton 50, Kiski Area 37 Hazleton Area 52, Berwick 36 Hempfield 34, Cedar Crest 17 High Point 30, Dayspring Christian 24 Holy Redeemer 53, Hanover Area 15 Hopewell 40, North Hills 35 Hundred, W.Va. 42, Mapletown 28 Jim Thorpe 156, Palmerton 35 Kennedy Catholic 79, Jamestown 16 Lake-Lehman 62, Northwest Area 23 Lansdale Catholic 56, Neshaminy 50 Littlestown 68, York Country Day 42 Loyalsock 46, South Williamsport 35 Mansfield 62, Sayre 24 Mastery Charter North 46, Roxborough 41 McKeesport 60, Elizabeth Forward 49 Meadowbrook Christian 37, Lititz Christian 20 Mechanicsburg 47, Lower Dauphin 38 Meyersdale 56, Turkeyfoot Valley 23 Montgomery 47, Columbia-Montour 27 Nanticoke Area 58, Wilkes-Barre Area 54 Nazareth Area 43, Whitehall 35 North Allegheny 59, Fox Chapel 33 North Star 56, Conemaugh Valley 35 Northeast Bradford 75, North Penn/Liberty 14 Northern York 44, James Buchanan 43 Northwestern 37, Girard 32 Northwestern Lehigh 49, Northern Lehigh 14 Norwin 64, Seneca Valley 35 Notre Dame 46, Springside Chestnut Hill 25 Oakland Catholic 42, Penn-Trafford 35 Parkway Northwest 71, Hill Freedman 49 Penn Charter 71, Agnes Irwin 12 Pennington, N.J. 43, Perkiomen School 40 Penns Manor 45, West Shamokin 39 Penns Valley 62, Bald Eagle Area 33 Philadelphia West Catholic 60, Bonner-Prendergast 52 Phoenixville 68, Antietam 30 Plum 47, Mars 43 Portage Area 69, Blacklick Valley 58 Quakertown 45, Norristown 29 Red Lion 57, New Oxford 28 Redbank Valley 54, Karns City 27 Ridley 67, Upper Darby 49 Riverside 58, Ambridge 26 Shade 46, Rockwood 24 Shamokin 45, Central Columbia 39 Shanksville-Stoneycreek 48, Berlin-Brothersvalley 35 Shikellamy 36, Milton 24 Slippery Rock 68, Franklin 26 Souderton 36, Central Bucks South 31 Southern Columbia 41, Hughesville 36 Southern Lehigh 37, Catasauqua 19 Spring-Ford 54, Boyertown 39 St. Hubert’s 63, Little Flower 29 Stroudsburg 50, Pocono Mountain West 40 Sullivan County 56, Bucktail 22 Susquehanna Township 65, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 48 Towanda 62, Troy 30 Tyrone 62, Huntingdon 26 United 58, Blairsville 45 Upper Dublin 43, Abington 36 Warrior Run 54, Montoursville 48 West Greene 74, Bethlehem Center 45 West Middlesex 71, Iroquois 29 West York 44, Eastern York 43 William Tennent 56, Council Rock North 44 Windber 63, Conemaugh Township 36 Wissahickon 48, Springfield Montco 43 Wyoming Area 44, Wyoming Seminary 39 Wyoming Valley West 44, Pittston Area 34 York Suburban 31, Kennard-Dale 27
Sports on TV
Saturday, January 25
BOXING
9 p.m. SHO — Showtime Championship: Danny Garcia vs. Ivan Redkach (Men’s Welterweight), Brooklyn, N.Y.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m. ACCN — Pittsburgh at Syracuse ESPN — Big 12/SEC Challenge: Missouri at West Virginia ESPN2 — Miami at North Carolina ESPNU — Big 12/SEC Challenge: Iowa State at Auburn FS1 — Illinois at Michigan NBCSN — Virginia Commonwealth at La Salle 1 p.m. CBS — Villanova at Providence 1:30 p.m. CBSSN — Army at Navy 2 p.m. BTN — Nebraska at Rutgers ESPN — Big 12/SEC Challenge: Louisiana State at Texas ESPN2 — Big 12/SEC Challenge: Mississippi State at Oklahoma ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Boston College FS1 — St. John’s at DePaul 4 p.m. CBSSN — Southern Methodist at Memphis ESPN — Big 12/SEC Challenge: Tennessee at Kansas ESPN2 — Big 12/SEC Challenge: Texas Christian at Arkansas ESPNU — Big 12/SEC Challenge: Oklahoma State at Texas A&M 5 p.m. PAC-12N — Southern California at Oregon State 5:30 p.m. SECN — Mississippi at Georgia 6 p.m. CBSSN — George Mason at Davidson ESPN — Big 12/SEC Challenge: Kentucky at Texas Tech ESPN2 — Big 12/SEC Challenge: Kansas State at Alabama ESPNU — Tulane at East Carolina 7 p.m. PAC-12N — Washington state at Utah 8 p.m. ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida State CBSSN — New Mexico at Nevada (Reno) ESPN — Big 12/SEC Challenge: Baylor at Florida ESPNU — Central Florida at Wichita State SECN — Vanderbilt at South Carolina 9 p.m. FS1 — Washington at Colorado 9:30 p.m. PAC-12N — Arizona at Arizona State 10 p.m. ESPNU — Colorado State at Utah State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m. NFLN — The Senior Bowl: North Team vs. South Team, Mobile, Ala.
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m. ABC — LA Lakers at Philadelphia
NHL HOCKEY
