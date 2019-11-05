UNIVERSITY PARK — Sophomore linebacker Micah Parsons is among the 12 semifinalists for the Butkus Award for the nation’s top linebacker.
The award, named in honor of legendary linebacker Dick Butkus, annually recognizes the nation’s top collegiate linebacker. Parsons will be vying to become the first Nittany Lion to earn the honor since Paul Posluszny in 2005. LaVar Arrington also won the award in 1999, and five have previously been named finalists: Shane Conlan (1986), Andre Collins (1989), Brandon Short (1999), Posluszny (2006) and Dan Connor (2007).
For the second-straight season, Parsons is leading the Nittany Lions in tackles with 57. He also has six tackles for loss, one sack, two pass breakups and two quarterback hurries. Parsons was named a Rivals Midseason All-American. He was selected to the Pro Football Focus Big Ten Team of the Week first team following the Purdue game and second team after the Pitt victory.
River Hawks football up to No. 19 in both the D3football.com and AFCA Top 25 pollsSELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna University football team is back to climbing the national polls this week. The River Hawks moved up one spot to No. 19 in the D3football.com Top 25 while jumping three spots into a tie for No. 19 with Ithaca College in the American Football Coaches Association Division III Coaches Top 25 polls.
Susquehanna is enjoying its best eight-game start since the 1992 campaign when the Crusaders opened up with an 8-0 mark on their way to a 9-1 overall record. In 1993, 1997, and 2009, SU posted a 6-2 record in its first eight games.
The River Hawks are coming off a 56-13 rout of Gettysburg this past Saturday in Centennial Conference action on the road. This is the fourth time in the series history with Gettysburg that Susquehanna has dropped 50-plus points on the Bullets, the third time it has happened on the Bullets’ home turf, and the second time SU has tallied more than 50 points in a win against Gettysburg.
The Centennial Conference standings remain the same for now as the then-No. 6 Muhlenberg (8-0, 7-0 CC) knocked off Johns Hopkins (5-3, 4-3 CC), 31-16, on Saturday to stay undefeated and in first place. SU maintains a hold of second followed by Johns Hopkins and Dickinson (5-3, 4-3 CC) in a tie for third to round out the Top 4 teams in the league. Muhlenberg claimed the No. 5 spot in both polls this week.
The River Hawks (7-1, 6-1 CC) welcome the Green Terror of McDaniel (3-5, 2-5 CC) to Stagg Field at Arthur Stadium this Saturday for another Centennial Conference matchup under the lights at 6 p.m. Before kickoff, Susquehanna will recognize its 24 seniors.
Singleton earns MAC Commonwealth Defensive Player of the Week nodWILLIAMSPORT — With a pair of solid performances in her first two matches in the libero jersey, senior Lilly Singleton has earned her first career MAC Commonwealth Defensive Player of the Week award on Monday.
Singleton notched 17 digs and four aces in a 3-2 win over Lebanon Valley, helping the Warriors secure the No. 4 seed to the conference tournament. She followed that with 23 digs, four assists and three aces in a 3-2 win over Penn State Harrisburg and she made just three receiving errors in the two matches. The senior is third on the team with 220 digs this season and she has added a team-best 46 aces.
Santomarco earns MAC Wrestler of the Week accoladesWILLIAMSPORT — In the first action of his collegiate career, Lycoming freshman Paul Santomarco provided three pins in as many matches at the Lycoming College Invitational to earn his first career Middle Atlantic Conference Wrestler of the Week award on Monday. Santomarco shared the award with Alvernia’s Chase Smith, who also had three pins at the Lycoming event on Sunday.
Santomarco’s three pins came in the freshman/sophomore division at 157 pounds. He pinned Washington & Jefferson’s Keaghan Muller in 2:21, Delaware Valley’s Justin Whitacre in 40 seconds and York’s Nicholas Secor in 58 seconds.
He is the first Lycoming winner of the award since his brother, Joe, earned the award on Feb. 4.
The Warriors get back on the mat on Saturday when they head to the Washington & Jefferson Invitational at 9 a.m.
Thornton earns MAC Commonwealth Defensive Player of the Week awardWILLIAMSPORT — Senior Nick Thornton helped the Lycoming College men’s soccer team clinch the No. 2 seed in the upcoming MAC Commonwealth Championship, and it also earned him his first career MAC Commonwealth Defensive Player of the Week award on Monday.
Thornton led a defense that allowed just one goal over two conference games, downing Lebanon Valley, 1-0, and Hood, 3-1 to earn six points in the conference standings and leapfrog Arcadia to earn the No. 2 seed. Thornton added a goal in the win over Hood and he also set up both game-winning goals by providing service into the goalbox where fouls occurred to grant the team penalty kicks.
The Warriors open the MAC Commonwealth Championship at 2 p.m., Wednesday, when they host No. 3 seed Arcadia at UPMC Field.
Gilmore, Riordan sweep weekly conference awardsWILLIAMSPORT — After a pair of victories to reach 10 wins for the first time since 2004, the Lycoming College women’s soccer team earned a pair of weekly honors on Monday, with sophomore forward Bailey Gilmore and sophomore goalkeeper Jess Riordan earning the MAC Commonwealth Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week awards, respectively.
Gilmore scored a pair of game-winning goals during the week, as she scored the game-winning goal in double overtime of a 2-1 win over Lebanon Valley and then scored the game-winner and added an assist in a 2-1 win over Hood.
Riordan earned her second conference weekly award of the season, after making 10 saves on 30 shots faced in a 2-0 week. In a 2-1 double-overtime win over LVC, she made seven saves. The sophomore followed that performance with three saves in a 2-1 win over Hood.
The Warriors finished the season with a 10-8-1 overall mark and a 3-5 record in the MAC Commonwealth under third-year head coach Kenny Fern. Wrestling
Santomarco brothers lead Warriors at Lycoming InvitationalWILLIAMSPORT - Senior 149-pounder Joe Santomarco and freshman 157-pounder Paul Santomarco were two of six Lycoming College wrestlers to enjoy perfect days to kick off the 2019-20 season on Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Lycoming Invitational in the Keiper Recreation Center.
Joe Santomarco notched a 3-2 win over Oneonta’s Tyler Brazinski, pinned Oneonta;s Eric Brach in 4:06, and added a 13-2 major decision win over Michael Heinl in the 149-pound junior/senior division.
His younger brother, Paul, notched three pins in the freshman/sophomore division at 157 pounds. He pinned Washington & Jefferson’s Keaghan Muller in 2:21, Delaware Valley’s Justin Whitacre in 40 seconds and York’s Nicholas Secor in 58 seconds.
Senior 174-pounder Hadyn Swartwood, freshman 125-pounder Garrett Lee, freshman 133-pounder Sam Hanley and sophomore Darren Rich all also posted perfect records.
Ninth-ranked Swartwood pinned Oneonta’s Chris Coyle in 1:46 and beat Penn College’s Daniel Bergeron by major decision, 11-3. Lee pinned Oneonta’s Tyler Farley in 3:38 and Washington & Jefferson’s Zach Kremer in 2:07 and downed Alvernia’s Jonatan Portillo by tech fall, 18-1.
Hanley posted a 15-1 major decision over Alvernia’s Alexander Gorlin, a 7-1 decision over York’s Thomas Luke and added a pin of Alvernia’s Louis LaRocca in 1:45. Rich, who went 3-8 as a freshman, equaled that total with a pin of York’s D’Andre McCray in 2:25, a 2-0 decision over Alvernia’s Ryan Lesko and an 11-0 major decision win over Washington & Jefferson’s Daniel Choi.
Junior 141-pounder Ethan Landis, ninth-ranked senior 157-pounder Trevor Corl, senior 197-pounder Brody Keefe, freshman 157-pounder Preston Rogers, freshman 165-pounder Hunter O’Connor, sophomore Ryan Bohringer, freshman 174-pounder Conner Boal, freshman 184-pounder Mason Novak, freshman 197-pounder Michael Kustanbauter, freshman heavyweight Frank Veloce and sophomore heavyweight Nick Winfield all won two matches a piece.
The Warriors get back on the mat on Saturday, Nov. 9, when they head to Washington, Pa., for the Washington & Jefferson Invitational at 9 a.m.
Swimming Warriors down Mustangs in dual
Notes: Junior Cara Zortman, junior Brandon Vought,junior Dominick Berardelli and freshman William Marcinkowski each won two individual events to lead the Lycoming College swim teams, as they swept Stevenson University in a Middle Atlantic Conference dual on Saturday afternoon at Lamade Gym Natatorium.
Zortman led the women with wins in the 200-yard freestyle (2:05.85) and 100-yard freestyle (57.35), while sophomore Devon Kaiser added a win in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:31.14, senior Michaela Thode won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:09.92, senior Elena Pikounis won the 500-yard freestyle (6:02.03) and junior Mikayla Wright won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:18.80).
The Warrior women (1-1) also won the 200-yard medley relay, with the team of Thode, Wright, Pikounis and Kaiser posting a time of 2:05.28. Zortman made a comeback in the final 50-yards of the 200-yard freestyle relay, posting a split of 24:86 to help the Warriors post a tie with Stevenson in 1:58.87, as she teamed with Kaiser, junior Martina Westcott and Wright to get the result.
On the men’s side, the Warriors (1-1) got two wins from Vought in the 200-yard freestyle (1:59.78) and 500-yard freestyle (5:18.75), Berardelli won the 200-yard individual medley (2:16.96) and 100-yard backstroke (1:00.05) and Marcinkowski won the 100-yard freestyle (54.66) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:09.72).
Berardelli, Marcinkowski, senior Will Gillespie and sophomore Jake Booth won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:52.28 and the team of Booth, Gillespie, freshman Caleb Reigle and Vought won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:58.87.
