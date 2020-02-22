LEWISBURG — Area coaches often don’t know what they’re going to get when they face a team out of the Northern Tier in the District 4 playoffs.
Prior to his Green Dragons taking on Athens in Friday’s Class 4A quarterfinal, Lewisburg coach Matt Salsman thought the Wildcats were a good team.
After a 32-minute tussle with Athens, Salsman left the Dragons’ Lair with a totally different opinion of his opponent.
No. 5-seeded Athens trailed No. 4 Lewisburg for all but eight minutes of the game, but a late push led by senior guard Aaron Lane lifted the Wildcats to a 62-58 victory at Lewisburg Area High School.
“To be honest, Athens was a lot better in person than what I (saw) on film — and they pushed us and played very well,” said Salsman. “You work really hard all season, and a couple of plays here and there (could’ve made a difference).”
After starting out with a 20-point first quarter, Lewisburg (16-7) cooled off offensively and it allowed Athens (16-6) to get back into the game.
The Wildcats tied the game at 44-all late in the third quarter on a basket by Mason Leister.
Then a bucket by Lane to start the fourth gave Athens a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Lane finished with a team-high 19 points for the Wildcats, 12 of which came in the final period as the visitors built a nine-point lead (56-47) with 3:30 remaining.
“It’s hard to believe, and I think everybody would agree, when I saw (Lane) walk into the gym I’m thinking, ‘Is he 5-8, maybe? I don’t know, he doesn’t look super quick,’” said Salsman. “But then the next thing you know he’s getting by you. He just gets by you, and he’s a very smart player and very fundamentally sound — and he’s clutch. Lane made all his team’s foul shots down the stretch, he had a 12-point fourth quarter, and he does a lot for that team and really opens things up for them.”
Lewisburg, however, made one final push late in the game to try to retake the lead.
An 8-2 run fueled by a pair of 3-pointers from Ben Liscum closed the Green Dragons’ deficit to 58-55 with 1:49 remaining. Liscum finished with a game-high 21 points to go along with five rebounds for Lewisburg.
“(Liscum) is a gamer. There’s nothing else that you can say about him other than when the lights shine the brightest — he’s the best,” said Salsman. “Tonight, Liscum was the best player on the floor — for both teams. I know we didn’t win, but if you watch the plays that he made, every single time we needed something he seemed to make the play for us.”
But a no call on a play that sent Dante Sims hard to the court on a lay-up attempt didn’t help Lewisburg’s cause much, and moments later neither did a missed 3-pointer by Nick Shedleski that would’ve tied the game before it swirled in and out of the hoop and into the arms of Athens forward JJ Babcock.
Unfortunately, it all added up to being one of those nights for the Green Dragons where the game starts off well, but ends poorly.
“I said to the guys in the locker room, ‘Down 56-47 and you would’ve thought we were up by the way the bench was. Everybody on the bench was like, ‘We’re coming back. We’re coming back.’ We got it to 58-55 and (Shedleski) shoots a three that rattles in and out, and if we make that three I believe we probably walk out of here with a win. Athens was a little rattled by that point, but I think it just came down to we got off to a fast start and we got careless with the ball,” said Salsman.
“Turnovers really hurt us and allowed Athens to come back. It should’ve been more than a 3-point game at halftime, and that was, in my opinion, the difference. I turned to coach (Ryan) Keiser there in the third quarter and told him I’m living all of my nightmares right now. We’re getting all of these open shots, and we’re not making any of them. I said before the game that one of the ways we might lose this game is if we’re missing our open shots, and that killed us in the third quarter.
In addition to Liscum’s good night, freshman guard Cam Michaels added 11 points and Shedleski, a senior, had 10 to go along with eight rebounds.
“Cam is just a great kid. He wants to get coached up and he shows up to practice everyday. He has this loose demeanor to him, but when its business it means a lot to him,” said Salsman. “Going forward for the program, Cam is going to be somebody who can definitely be a real leader.”
District 4 Class 4A quarterfinalNo. 5 Athens 62, No. 4 Lewisburg 58
at Lewisburg Area High School
Athens 12 17 15 18 — 62Lewisburg 20 12 12 14 — 58Athens (16-6) 62
Mason Leister 6 0-0 14; Damian Hudson 2 0-0 6; JJ Babcock 7 1-3 15; Troy Prichard 4 0-5 8; Aaron Lane 7 5-6 19; Chris Mitchell 0 0-0 0; Brady Smith 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
26 60-014 62.
3-point goals:
Leister 2, Hudson 2.
Lewisburg (16-7) 58
Dante Sims 0 1-2 1; Cam Michaels 3 2-4 11; Ben Liscum 7 1-2 21; Nick Shedleski 4 1-2 10; Forrest Zelechoski 0 0-0 0; Peter Lantz 3 0-0 8; CJ Mabry 2 0-0 4.
Totals:
16 4-8 58.
3-point goals: Liscum 4, Michaels 3, Lantz.
