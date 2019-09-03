LOCK HAVEN — The Warrior Run girls simply dominated the season-opening Bear Mountain River Run, held Saturday at Lock Haven University.
The Defenders ran away from the competition with Lauren Trapani claiming her second overall title in three years as a varsity competitor. The Defenders claimed places five through eight with Emma Miller, Alanna Ranck, Mikaela Majcher and Alyssa Hoffman.
Trapani won with a time of 17:51.30, easily outpacing second-place-finisher Krista Jones of Elk Lake (101:19.60). Miller finished in 19:53.70, Ranck in 20:07.60, Majcher in 20:12 and Hoffman in 20:13.20. Cameron Trapani also finished in the top 20 for the Defenders, taking 19th in 21:45.50.
BoysWarrior Run took fourth on the boys side, paced by an eighth-place finish from Damein Moser. Caden Dufrene took 15th and Andrew Adams 24th.
The Defenders are home today with Central Mountain and Hughesville.
In the junior high meets, Sienna Dunkleberger finished first in the girls race in 12:22.90. Makenzie Leitenberger and Kelsey Hoffman also gave the Defenders top-10 finishes in eighth and ninth. The team took second behind Central Cambria.
On the boys side, Aden Lewis took fourth for the Defender boys, finishing in 11:42.70. Isaiah Betz was 13th. The team finished seventh.
Bear Mountain River RunSaturday at Lock Haven UniversityGirlsTeam results (top 3, locals):
1. Warrior Run 23; 2. Williamsport 109; 3. General McLane 132; 4. Mount Carmel 154; 8. Jersey Shore 243; 11. Southern Columbia 270; 12. Montoursville, 279.
Individual results (top 5, locals):
1. Lauren Trapani, Warrior Run, 17:51.30; 2. Krista Jones, Elk Lake, 19:19.60; 3. Lydia Smith, Williamsport, 19:26.90; 4. Devyn Bayle, General McLane, 19:28.50; 5. Emma Miller, Warrior Run, 19:53.70; 6. Alanna Ranck, Warrior Run, 20:07.60; 7. Mikaela Majcher, Warrior Run, 20:12.0; 8. Alyssa Hoffman, Warrior Run, 20:13.20; 10. Caroline Fletcher, Mount Carmel, 20:28.40; 17. Sage Dunkleberger, Warrior Run, 21:17.30; 19. Cameron Trapani, Warrior Run, 21:45.50; 21. Annabelle Reck, Southern Columbia, 21:48; 61. Kara Hoffman, Warrior Run, 23:41.60; 87. Madison Blickley, Warrior Run, 24:40.30.
BoysTeam standings (top 3, locals):
1. Wyalusing 76; 2. Frankford 112; 3. Williamsport 137; 4. Warrior Run 179; 9. South Williamsport 233; 11. Loyalsock 289; 12. Mount Carmel 331 14. Jersey Shore 349.
Individual results (top 5, locals): 1. Dylan Throop, General McLane, 15:30.70; 2. J. Henry Lyon, Williamsport, 15:35.20; 3. Ian Zimmerman NE Bedford, 16:02; 4. Gage Krall, Northern Lebanon, 16:06.70; 5. Ian Sherlock, NE Bedford, 16:10.70. 7. Alejandro Quintana, Loyalsock, 16:17.50; 8. Damein Moser, Warrior Run, 16:21.30; 9. Krystof Laptsky, Mount Carmel, 16:21.80; 15. Caden Dufrene, Warrior Run, 16:57.10; 24. Andrew Adams, Warrior Run, 17:17.0; 44. Jason Wood, Warrior Run, 18:08.40; 94. Liam Boyer, Warrior Run, 19:30.10.
