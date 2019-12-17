Editor’s note: Following each collegiate sports season, The Standard-Journal scours area rosters for local student-athletes who are continuing their athletic careers at the next level. Today we spotlight men’s soccer. Should there be someone we missed inadvertently, please contact us at sports@standard-journal.com and we will be sure to include them.
Joey Bhangdia, junior, University of Pennsylvania, Lewisburg Area High School
- Bhangdia, a 5-foot-10 midfielder, started 14 of 16 games and played a total of 1,272 minutes for Penn this season. Bhangdia scored six times on 13 shots on goal this year, and he notched the game-winning goals against Marist (on Sept. 9), Temple (Sept. 21) and Cornell (Oct. 5), with his goals against Marist and Temple both resulting in 1-0 wins for the Quakers. At the conclusion of the season Bhangdia earned a spot on the All-Ivy League First Team after he led Penn with his six goals and 12 points this season. He scored in six different matches and was a constant threat on attack by leading the Quakers with 30 total shots. Penn finished the 2019 season with a 7-5-4 overall record, and the Quakers finished second in the Ivy League with a 3-1-3 mark, their best in the conference since 2013. Penn also gave champion Yale its only league loss of the season, a 1-0 decision in Philadelphia on Oct. 26.
Cody Rogers, junior, Misericordia University, Warrior Run High School
- A 6-foot, midfielder/forward, Rogers started 13 of 18 games this season for the Cougars and totaled 915 minutes of action. He scored four goals on 36 total shots, including 11 shots on goal. Jones scored the game-winning goal in a 3-1 victory over Wilkes on Oct. 16. He had a goal off of seven total shots against FDU on Oct. 11. In a 1-0 overtime loss to Eastern in the MAC Freedom semifinals on Nov. 6, Rogers nearly had a goal in regulation for the Cougars only to have it saved with a great effort from the Eastern goalkeeper. Misericordia finished the season with a 7-8-4 record.
Adam Cole, junior, Messiah College, Lewisburg Area High School
- Cole, a 5-10 defender, started all but one of the 23 games he played in for the Falcons this season. Despite playing on defense, Cole registered eight total shots (3 on goal) this past season and he helped Messiah shut out 11 opponents on the year. Cole helped the Falcons claim the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth championship on Nov. 9 with a 2-1 win over Lycoming prior to Messiah advancing all the way to the third round of the NCAA Division III tournament before the team bowed out to RPI, 3-2 in overtime. At the end of the year Cole was named second team All-MAC — his first career all-conference honor.
Sam Miller, sophomore, Washington and Jefferson College, Lewisburg Area High School
- A 6-3, 190-pound goalkeeper, Miller started all 19 games this season — spending a total time of 1149:52 in goal for Washington and Jefferson. Miller recorded a 6-4-2 record for the Presidents after he made 71 saves and allowed 27 goals on the year for a 2.03 goals against average and a save percentage of .724. W&J finished the season 12-8-2 (7-0-1), a mark that included a 4-2 win over Geneva in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference final. The Presidents later fell 2-0 to No. 7-ranked John Carroll University in the first round of the Division III championships.
Tucker Hays, sophomore, Mount Aloysius University, Warrior Run High School
- Hays, a 5-8, 160-pound goalkeeper, made 12 starts this season for the Mounties en route to posting a 9-2 record. He spent a total of 937:09 in goal for Mount Aloysius this year, and he made 40 saves and allowed just 16 goals on the year. Hays finished with a 1.54 goals against average and a .714 save percentage. Mount Aloysius finished the year 15-6, 8-2 in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference, and earned a berth into the second round of the conference tournament where the Mounties fell to Penn State Behrend, 4-1.
Andre Permyashkin, senior, Delaware Valley College, Lewisburg Area High School
- A 6-0, 160-pound forward, Permyashkin appeared in 18 games with 18 starts for the Rams this season He recorded four goals and five assists for 13 points out of a total of 35 shots, including 16 on goal. Permyashkin played a season-high 97 minutes against Gwynedd Mercy (on Sept. 1), and he had six points (2G/2A) against Pratt Institute on Sept. 29. Delaware Valley finished the season 5-13-1, 0-7 in the MAC Freedom Conference.
Will Brock, junior, Dickinson College, Lewisburg Area High School
- Brock, a 6-4 back, played in 16 games this season, starting 13, for Dickinson. Brock recorded three assists and fired a total of 10 shots (eight on goal) on the year. A 2019 Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll member, Brock helped the Red Devils finish the year 10-8 overall, 6-3 in conference play.
Austin Gerlinski, sophomore, Susquehanna University, Lewisburg Area High School
Gerlinski, a 6-2, 162-pound midfielder, did not see any playing time this year for the River Hawks, who went 6-12 overall and 1-6 in the Landmark Conference.
