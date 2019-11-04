DANVILLE — Though Lewisburg (20-0-1) finally allowed a goal in the District 4 Class 2A tournament, the No. 1-seeded Green Dragons were simply too powerful for No. 3 Midd-West (18-3) on Saturday as they captured another district title with a 3-1 victory over the Mustangs.
Anthony Bhangdia scored twice and James Koconis notched the go-ahead goal at 45:25 to give Lewisburg its fifth District 4 Class 2A title in the past six seasons.
“I think this team kind of felt a bitter taste from last year and even though we won in the regular season, we kind of wanted to finish it off in districts,” Lewisburg head coach Ben Kettlewell said. “These guys were pretty focused the past couple of days. These guys really wanted this one. It definitely feels good and I’m proud of the boys.”
Midd-West, the tournament’s No. 3 seed, dropped Lewisburg last year in the district semis and throughout the tournament, several Green Dragons’ players spoke of getting redemption.
Bhangdia continually brought up the theme of avenging last season’s loss and he opened the scoring with an absolute laser over Midd-West keeper Chase Roush’s hands for the first goal of the game at 13:31.
Bhangdia dribbled past his mark at the top of the box and fired a rifle shot over a leaping Roush which hit the back of the net just under the crossbar for the first goal of the game.
While the Mustangs pressured Lewisburg throughout the game, especially early on, the Green Dragons remained calm and were able to capitalize on their chances when they became available.
Midd-West pressed the issue throughout and held Lewisburg to its lowest shot total of the tournament and also scored the first goal the Green Dragons allowed on their way to the title.
After Bhangdia’s goal gave Lewisburg a 1-0 lead, the Mustangs were able to tie it when Carter Knepp converted a penalty kick at 43:43. The PK came after a Midd-West player was hauled down in the box and Knepp stepped to the line.
Lewisburg keeper Tony Burns dove left in anticipation, but Knepp went low right and scored. While Burns was put in an unenviable position during the PK, he was stellar in the game, particularly during a Midd-West flurry that could have resulted in the Mustangs taking the lead.
Burns and his teammates were able to somehow keep the ball out of the net, despite repeated attempts by the Mustangs in close.
“Our defense certainly did help me out with that (flurry),” Burns said. “They had my back right there and I have their back during the game. That’s what we do.”
Following Knepp’s equalizer, Lewisburg regained the lead and momentum when James Koconis scored less than two minutes later. Bhangdia added his ninth goal of the district tournament at 78:07 to put the icing on the cake.
The Green Dragons and Mustangs both advance to the PIAA Class 2A tournament where Lewisburg will play District 2 champion Wyoming Seminary at 7 p.m. tomorrow night at Danville Area High School.
“Certainly right now it feels great, but Monday is practice for the state playoffs and that’s our goal right now,” Burns said. “One game at a time.”
No. 1 Lewisburg 3, No. 3 Midd-West 1
District 4 Class 2A championship
at Danville Area High School
First half
Lew—Anthony Bhangdia, unassisted, 13:31
Second half
MW—Carter Knepp (penalty kick), 43:43 Lew—James Koconis, unassisted, 45:25 Lew—Bhangdia, assist Carter Hoover, 78:07
Shots: Lew, 8-3. Corners: MW, 4-1. Saves: MW, Chase Roush, 5. Lew, Tony Burns, 2.
