LEWISBURG — Behind five goals from Gaby Markunas, Lewisburg rolled to a 10-0 win over Warrior Run in Heartland-II action Thursday.
Markunas tallied the first three goals of the game for Lewisburg (2-0 overall and HAC-II), and after a goal by Dana Mangano Markunas found the back of the cage again with 2:22 remaining in the first half.
In the second half, Markunas completed her day by following a goal from Kara Koch to build the Green Dragons’ lead to 7-0.
Warrior Run (1-1, 0-1) was led by a 15-save day by Rachel Yohn.
Both Lewisburg and Warrior Run will be back in action Monday. The Defenders host Muncy at 4:30 p.m., while the Green Dragons play at 7 p.m. at Central Columbia.
Lewisburg 10, Warrior Run 0
at Lewisburg
First half
L-Gaby Markunas, unassisted, 23:47; L-Markunas, assist Allie Mast, 10:03; L-Markunas, unassisted, 7:06; L-Dana Mangano, assist Izzy Zaleski, 5:31; L-Markunas, assist Mangano, 2:22.
Second half
L-Kara Koch, unassisted, 22:49; L-Markunas, assist Zaleski, 21:20; L-Zaleski, unassisted, 13:05; L-Maddie Redding, unassisted, 5:40; L-Rylee Dyroff, assist Zaleski, 3:40.
Shots: Lewisburg, 25-0; Corners: Lewisburg, 12-0; Saves:
Lewisburg, Kerstin Koons, 0; WR, Rachel Yohn, 15.
Mifflinburg 11, Milton 0
MILTON — Camryn Murray recorded a hat trick, plus Mara Shuck, Brook Karchner and Evelyn Osborne tallied two goals apiece as the Wildcats took a convincing HAC-I win over the Black Panthers.
Mifflinburg (2-0, 2-0 HAC-I), next hosts powerhouse Selinsgrove at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday.
Larissa Shearer made 29 saves for Milton (0-2, 0-1), which plays at Southern Columbia at 7 p.m., Monday.
Mifflinburg 11, Milton 0
at Milton
First half
Miff-Evelyn Osborne, assist Chloe Hanselman, 22:58. Miff-Camille Finerghty, unassisted, 20:52. Miff-Mara Shuck, penalty stroke, 5:13. Miff-Camryn Murray, unassisted, :15.
Second half
Miff-Brook Karchner, unassisted, 28:17. Miff-Shuck, unassisted, 27:07. Miff-Karchner, unassisted, 24:11. Miff-Hanselman, unassisted, 13:20. Miff-Osborne, unassisted, 12:26. Miff-Murray, assist Angela Reamer, 6:53. Miff-Murray, unassisted, 5:12.
Saves: Mifflinburg, Jaden Keister, 0; Milton, Larissas Shearer, 29.
