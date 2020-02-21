I’d like to start this week’s column by thanking the many readers who came out to say hello during last weekend’s Valley Outdoors Cabin Fever Expo. I always enjoy spending a few minutes visiting with our readers. I’d also like to say thank you for the many positive comments. It’s certainly nice to know the work put into the expo is appreciated.
If you haven’t yet heard, here’s a list of our bigger prize winners. The 360 Hunting Blind went out to Robert Flick, of Watsontown. The Trijicon rifle scope was won by James Reimensnyder, of Milton. Our crossbow winner was Gerald Renninger, of McClure, and the winner of the fishing rod was Terry Brouse, of Lewisburg. Winners of items given by Abe’s Custom Woodworking were Barry Cooper, Kelley Remensnyder and Daelyn Shemory. The kid’s coloring contest winner was Audree Swavely, of Mifflinburg. Congratulations to all of our winners, both of large and small prizes.
At this time I would also like to thank the many organizations, individuals and sponsors who helped make the Standard-Journal/Valley Outdoors Cabin Fever Expo possible. Among them were 360 Hunting Blinds, Hoover Tractor, Shady Brook Campground, Adamo Funeral Service, Buffalo Valley Door Service, BZ Motors, Hepler Geothermal, JBK Services, Mifflinburg Variety, R.E.Davidson & Son, Schlegel Excavating, Weaver’s Archery, Young’s Taxidermy, Brendan’s Towne Tavern, Hans Cedardale Satellites, Runkle Agency and T.K.Tackle. Also the Wildcat High School Fishing team, the Mifflinburg Area School District and the Mifflinburg Hose Company – my apologies to any that I missed. It’s folks like these who make small-town Central Pa. such a special place to call home.
Seeing just how many people share my family’s love of nature and the outdoor sports not only fills my heart with joy, but it also helps to remind me just how important it is that we all do what we can to protect our environment and our wildlife.
Once again, to all who joined us in our annual celebration of the great outdoors, I thank you. I hope you enjoyed the expo as much as my family and I did.
