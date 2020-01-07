LEWISBURG — Coach Brent Sample let out a big sigh of relief following Lewisburg’s Heartland Athletic Conference crossover girls basketball matchup against South Williamsport on Monday.
With losses in two of their last three games, and a series of tough contests coming up, the Green Dragons needed a win over the Mounties to get back on track this season.
Jamie Fedorjaka spearheaded those efforts, as her double-double of 19 points, which included four 3-pointeres, as well as 15 rebounds lifted Lewisburg past South Williamsport, 33-30.
“The win feels good,” said Sample. “Moral victories are one thing, but to actually come out and play hard against a team that’s been playing as well as South Williamsport — it’s really nice to get this win.”
Once again, Lewisburg (4-6) fell behind early. South Williamsport (6-4) scored the first seven points of the game to lead by four (7-3) after one.
Fedorjaka, who scored on a three-point play off a put-back in the first quarter, sparked the Green Dragons to start the second period by hitting a 3-pointer from the left wing just 25 seconds in.
A two-point bucket by Fedorjaka later in the period got Lewisburg to within one (9-8), and then a bucket by Hope Drumm off a feed from Sophie Kilbride resulted in the Green Dragons taking a 10-9 lead at the break.
“Throughout the whole game it was a close game. We came out down seven — we’ve done that a few times this year — but I think we did a really good job of not letting it get to us,” said Fedorjaka, who had eight points in the first half. “Everybody worked really hard and kept their heads up and kept working through the whole game — to keep it even throughout and then pulling out the win at the end.”
The first 16 minutes were a prelude to what Fedorjaka had in store for the second half.
Fedorjaka hit two big 3-pointers in a span of a minute late in the third before making one of two free throws with no time on the clock to knot the score at 17-all.
“Jamie definitely (sparked us). She’s had a couple of games recently where she wants to do better, and she’s been practicing off the floor and it definitely shows,” said Sample. “Her senior leadership was definitely what helped us win this game today, and it was big having her out there.”
“(The second half) felt awesome. Whenever I got the ball I just recognized if I was open, and If I was open I shot it, and if not I tried to work the ball around,” said Fedorjaka. “But I think we did a good job as a team working the ball. We broke down South Williamsport’s zone pretty good, and we did a good job of just moving the ball.”
Lewisburg then surged ahead in the fourth as a rebound and put-back by Maddie Still in the opening moments was followed by a jumper by Drumm, another 3-pointer by Fedorjaka and a 3-pointer by Roz Noone from the top of the key that gave the Green Dragons a 27-20 lead with under six minutes remaining.
Noone’s bucket would be the last basket of the game for Lewisburg, which put the contest away with a 6-for-11 effort from the foul line.
“If you said (to me) the other team would go on a 7-0 run in the first quarter and we would still be up 10-9 at the half, I think (it said) we kind of buckled down and played better defense,” said Sample. “We were getting out and contesting shots, and with long shots you get long rebounds. I think for the most part we did a good job getting a body on somebody and getting rebounds, especially down in the fourth quarter. Some shots of theirs rimmed in and out and we got after it, and that was the difference I think.
“In a game like this, one or two baskets is the difference maker,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Next up for Lewisburg is an away game at Shamokin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Lewisburg 33, South Williamsport 30
at Lewisburg
South Will 7 2 8 13 — 30 Lewisburg 3 7 7 16 — 33
South Williamsport (6-4) 30
Sydney Bachman 2 0-1 5; Haley Neidig 4 1-4 9; Julie Anthony 1 2-2 5; Claudia Green 2 0-1 4; Rachel Stahl 1 0-0 2; Piper Minier 2 0-0 5; Sami Branton 0 0-0 0; Madi Tolomay 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
12 3-8 30.
3-point goals:
Bachman, Anthony, Minier.
Lewisburg (4-6) 33
Sophie Kilbride 0 0-0 0; Maddie Still 1 2-4 4; Roz Noone 1 2-2 5; Jamie Fedorjaka 6 3-5 19; Regan Llanso 0 0-0 0; Lauren Gross 0 0-0 0; Hope Drumm 2 1-3 5; Anna Baker 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
10 8-14 33.
3-point goals:
Fedorjaka 4, Noone.
JV score: SW, 34-25. High scorers: SW, Tolomay and Claire Alexander, 11; Lewisburg, Grace Murphy and Baker, 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.