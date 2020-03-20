LEWISBURG — The 2019 season was a very successful one for the Lewisburg boys track and field team, and once the 2020 campaign finally gets underway coach Ron Hess thinks his Green Dragons can be even better.
“I feel like we are going to be a strong team. I was very excited to get started, and then very disappointed with the hiccup we have, but things went really well early on in practices,” said Hess. “We lost a couple of key people, some point scorers from last year, but we have a lot of point scorers and some good freshmen coming in, and we certainly will be a competitive team in our league meets, and in districts.
“I’m definitely excited about the season, and hopefully we can get it in,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
One of the reasons for the excitement around the team this year is the fact Lewisburg will be moving up to Class 3A next year, so coach Hess wants his athletes to make the most out of their final season competing in 2A.
“One of the things I’ve been telling the team is that next year we will be going up to 3A, so I’m telling the guys to do it all this year and accomplish all their dreams and goals this year, especially for the 4x800 to finish higher — place first or second in the state — and I think we have the runners to do that,” said Hess.
The runners on the 4x800 team — Eli Adams, Calvin Bailey, Peter Lantz, James Koconis — took third in both districts (8:03.94) and states (8:07.77). Lantz, however, is dealing with an injury so Hess will need to find a fourth runner this season.
“I think last year’s success will help. We may have one freshman on the 4x800, but it’s possible we have four juniors on there. We have some experience,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “These guys are high-level runners, and runners who have done big competitions before. They are battle tested and can handle the pressure.”
In addition, Josh Gose returns for his senior season after he placed fifth in the state in the shot put (55-2), which bettered his District 4-winning throw of 51-4. Gose also placed fifth in the discus (128-11) at districts as well.
Plus, Jacob Hess finished 3rd in the 3,200 (9:41.81) at districts and 10th at states (9:41.45), plus Kam Schreffler won the 110HH at districts (14.97) and was 10th at states (15.69), and Koconis was also a state qualifier in the 400 by taking third at districts in 50.65.
“Gose is throwing as strong or stronger as he ever has, and the same with Koconis and (Jacob) Hess — they’ve been running the best they’ve ever have,” said coach Hess.
The team’s distance runners, which includes Jacob Hess, his younger brother Thomas Hess, along with Bailey and Adams, will be a major strength of the team this year.
“I felt like last year it was the throws, but this year it will be our distance runners. I’m pretty sure we’ll score the most points there,” said coach Hess. “We have a state champion boys cross country team, and almost every guy from that team is on this team. We’re going to be tough to beat in the 1-mile, 2-mile and in the 4x800. And the guys are interchangeable. I have 4-5 guys who can run a top 4:30 mile, and four guys who can go under 10 minutes in the 2-mile. That’s crazy stuff when you have guys that fast.”
Along with the aforementioned state qualifiers, the Green Dragons won’t be short on talent among the newcomers either.
Some key freshmen to keep an eye out for include Michael Farronato in the throws, specifically the javelin, along with sprinter Cam Michaels, distance runner Thomas Hess as well as hurdler Sam Barrick.
“We have some strong freshmen, Farranto, and Cam Michaels, who’s very athletic, and Tommy Hess, who’s a very good cross country runner and a little speedier than his brother,” said coach Hess, the father of Jacob and Thomas. “We have plenty of talented freshman, including Barrick, and I’m excited to have him there. Hurdles coach Michael Farronato is excited and I’m hoping he can do some things there.”
But will all of that experience and talent translate into district supremacy, only time will tell.
“As far as districts, I think we can be a top-3 team and do as good as we did last year — or shoot better — but we’ll see how this year goes,” said coach Hess. “Last year we came in with big expectations, but I want to see how the season develops and see how each person is doing. if we do that and everything culminates well, we can come away with a title.”
Lewisburg Green DragonsCoach:
Ron Hess, 2nd season (11th season overall with the team).
Assistant coaches:
Hillary Cree, Michael Farronato, Michael Creeger and Dominic Farronato.
Last year’s record:
5-0; HAC-II champions; District 4 Class 2A runner-up.
Key losses:
Darren Baidoo, Alex Sabo, Dylan Farronato, Zach Bedell, Collin Runyon, Michael Tiffin and Austin Weisser.
Returning starters:
Kam Schreffler, sr., hurdles; Josh Gose, sr., throws; James Koconis, jr., sprints/mid-distance; Calvin Bailey, jr., distance; Adam Seasholtz, jr., pole vault; Elijah Adams, jr., mid-distance; Evan Hart, jr., distance; Simon Stumbris, so., jumps; Jacob Hess, so., distance.
Remaining roster: Thomas Hetherington, sr., throws; Peter Lantz, sr., mid-distace/distance; Christopher Rawson, sr.; Noah Shabahang, sr.; Clayton Shaffer, sr.; Gavin Sheriff, sr., sprints/mid-distance; Alan Daniel, jr., distance; Gianluca Perrone, jr., jumps; Jack Dieffenderfer, jr.; Jack Drouin, jr.; Charlie Heid, jr.; Christian Joannas, jr.; Anthony Bhangdia, jr., jumps; Gabriel Creeger, so.; Gage Decker, so.; Azim Edens, so.; Xavier Fontanes-Sepulveda, so.; Zachary Gose, so.; Gary Hahn, so.; David Hall, so.; Carter Hoover, so.; Evan Hopkinson, so.; Sean Kelly, so.; Kevin Lauber, so.; Ian McKinney, so.; Julien Mercado-Bonanno, so.; Connor Murray, so.; Nicholas Passantin, so.; Armando Pene Allayer, so.; Philip Permyashkin, so.; Bryce Ryder, so.; Jake Schmadel, so.; Naheem Simms, so.; Connor Wood, so.; Alexander Zimmerman-Comas, so.; Samuel Barrick, fr., hurdles; Jonah Carney, fr.; Reese Dieffenderfer, fr.; Shane Farmer, fr.; Michael Farronato, fr., throws; Henry Harrison, fr.; Thomas Hess, fr.; Justin Jun, fr.; Nicholas Mangano, fr.; Cam Michaels, fr., sprints; Nomar Ocasio-Pagan, fr.; Alessandro Perrone, fr.; Alfred Romano, fr.; Jeremy Sanchez Rodriguez, fr.; Ricardo Torres Rodriguez, fr.; Victor Vazquez, fr.; Mason Young, fr.; Micah Zook, fr.
