LEWISBURG — Jimmy Sotos scored Bucknell’s final 10 points of the night, and he tallied 20 of his game-high 23 in the second half to help the Bison rally past Albany 65-64 on Saturday night at Sojka Pavilion. Avi Toomer added a career-high 21 points as Bucknell stormed back from 15 points down to head into the final exam break on a positive note.
Bucknell snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 4-7 on the season heading into a two-week layoff. Albany, which received 18 points from Ahmad Clark, dropped its second straight game and fell to 5-5.
The Great Danes came into the night holding opponents to 39.5 percent shooting, and that number figured to drop significantly as the Bison got off to a tough start offensively. Over the first nine minutes, the Bison were 2-for-11 from the field with five turnovers. Meanwhile Albany started 7-for-10 and raced to a 21-6 lead to start the game.
Bucknell began to claw back in the second half and things got interesting in the final 30 seconds.
Sotos, who was 11-for-13 from the line on the night, made both to make it a 65-62 lead. After a timeout, Clark missed a contested 3-pointer from the deep right corner. Albany rebounded and put it back in at the buzzer, but that left them a point short as time expired.
Bucknell forced 21 Albany turnovers in the game, including 13 on steals, which was the team’s highest total since collecting 13 thefts at Fairfield on Dec. 6, 2016.
The two teams were meeting for the first time in five years, and Bucknell won its fourth straight in the series to take a 7-2 lead.
Bucknell’s next game action will be on Dec. 21 at Siena.
Bucknell 65, Albany 64
Saturday at Bucknell
Albany (5-5)
Brent Hank 1-1 1-4 3; Antonio Rizzuto 2-6 4-4 8; Trey Hutcheson 3-6 0-0 8; Ahmad Clark 5-10 6-8 18; Cameron Healy 4-11 4-4 15; Kendall Lauderdale 4-7 1-3 9; Romani Hansen 1-2 0-1 2; Malachi De Sousa 0-0 1-2 1.
Totals:
20-43 17-26 64.
Bucknell (4-7)
Malachi Rhodes 1-3 0-1 2; Bruce Moore 1-7 3-3 5; Jimmy Sotos 5-11 11-13 23; Andrew Funk 3-11 0-0 8; Avi Toomer 7-10 4-5 21; Xander Rice 0-2 0-0 0; Alex Timmerman 2-2 0-0 4; Walter Ellis 0-3 0-0 0; Kahliel Spear 1-5 0-0 2.
Totals:
20-54 18-22 65.
Halftime: Albany, 32-24. 3-point goals: Albany 7-19 (Healy 3-8, Hutcheson 2-3, Clark 2-4, Rizzuto 0-4); Bucknell 7-28 (Toomer 3-5, Sotos 2-5, Funk 2-7, Rice 0-2, Spear 0-2, Ellis 0-3). Fouled out: Lauderdale and Timmerman. Rebounds: Albany 36 (Healy 11); Bucknell 28 (Spear 6). Assists: Albany 11 (Healy 3); Bucknell 9 (Sotos, Funk, Toomer, Spear 2). Total fouls: Albany 22; Bucknell 23. Technicals: Albany coach, Healy, Toomer. A: 2,059.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.