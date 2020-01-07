LEWISBURG — Bucknell fifth-year punter Alex Pechin added to his already impressive awards haul following the 2019 campaign by being named a consensus All-American selection.
By being selected to the AP, AFCA, STATS and Walter Camp teams, Pechin, a rare two-time captain, became the Patriot League’s 14th consensus All-American. He became the second Patriot League specialist to achieve this feat, joining Fordham kicker Patrick Murray (2012).
The highly decorated Pechin, who was named the inaugural FCS Punter of the Year and was selected to the STATS All-Decade Team, will graduate with Bucknell’s top four single-season punting averages of 47.3 (2019), 45.1 (2017), 44.5 (2018) and 42.1 (2015); his 44.5 career punting average is the school standard by 3.8 yards.
Entering 2019, Pechin had been honored on seven All-America teams, including the 2018 STATS First Team; in addition, he became the first Bison specialist to garner All-America accolades from the AP and AFCA when he made their Second Teams that season.
In November, Pechin became the fourth Patriot League student-athlete to make four All-Patriot League First Teams. Additionally, he became the fourth Bison to garner All-Patriot League laurels four times. He is only the 11th Bison to twice serve as captain.
Pechin was named the 2019 STATS FCS Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award winner as the FCS’s top scholar-athlete and he is the first football player to capture three-straight Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards.
Harward earns MAC Commonwealth Defensive Player of Week Honors
WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College freshman Dyson Harward, a graduate of Danville Area High School, earned his third MAC Commonwealth Men’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Week honors on Monday.
Harward’s third conference award of the season comes after helping Lycoming to a 2-1 record with wins over Union and Juniata in action since Dec. 16. Harward averaged 4.8 blocks and 9.3 rebounds in the last three games. In the 64-54 win against Union, Harward posted his third double-double of the season with 17 points and 17 rebounds. Harward’s 17 rebounds and eight blocks were both a season-high, as he tied his own school record in blocked shots.
Against Kenyon, Harward nearly finished with another double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds, also rejecting three shots, to wrap up the Land of Magic Classic in Daytona, Fla. He followed that with three blocks against Juniata moved him up to eighth place in school history with 39 blocks this season.
Harward is second in the MAC Commonwealth in rebounding (8.2) and leads the way in blocks (3.0). He is 14th in the league and leads Lycoming in scoring (12.5).
Harward also earned the league’s defensive player of the week award on Nov. 18 and Dec. 2.
The Warriors are back in action Wednesday when they host Albright in MAC Commonwealth action at 4 p.m. in Lamade Gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.