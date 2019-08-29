WILLIAMSPORT — After reaching the MAC Commonwealth Championship game for the fifth time in six years and earning the first NCAA Championship at-large bid in program history, the Lycoming College men’s soccer team has entered a period of prosperity unreached in the 62-year history of the program, something that seventh-year head coach Nate Gibboney and the Warriors are eager to build on when they start the 2019 campaign.
The Warriors open the season at 3 p.m. Friday, when they travel to Washington D.C. to take on TCNJ at the Turk Emekli Classic.
Returning eight starters and two All-MAC Commonwealth selections, the Warriors will embark on one of the toughest schedules in the program’s history, rolling with Gibboney’s theory that a tough regular season lends to postseason success as the team tries to reach the NCAA Championship for the third straight season.
“Preseason has gone very well so far,” he said. “The guys came in prepared and you can tell they put in the work over the summer. Our seniors have set the tone.”
The Warriors return First-Team All-MAC Commonwealth and Second Team All-Mid-Atlantic Region midfielder Jared Moses, Second-Team All-MAC Commonwealth defender and MAC Commonwealth Rookie of the Year Colin Wieand, and senior team captain Nick Thornton.
“We have had guys take on increased leadership roles and have made major strides,” Gibboney said. “With the loss of six very impactful seniors, we are going to need guys to step up. Nick (Thornton) is the backbone of this team and we are able to use him as the bridge between our staff and our players.”
Gibboney has brought in 13 newcomers to help fill the void of a graduation class that featured three all-conference selections.
“I’ve been very impressed with our incoming group,” Gibboney said. “There will be freshmen fighting for starting spots and finding minutes on the field this season.”
Among the newcomers for the Warriors is Mason Novobilski, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, who will be fighting for playing time in the midfield.
“This is another group that returns a lot of starters and reserves who logged key minutes and made big plays. Moses is a returning captain and all-region player and has come right in and led the squad. Tanner Fonjweng is coming off an injury, but has been very impressive so far. George Charalabidis has come in as fit as he has ever been. Azad Aghababian has shown he has a lot of talent and Tajhon Willis and Alex Henry have picked up right where they left off last season and are going to be really good for us.”
