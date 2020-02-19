District 4 Basketball Playoffs Scoreboard
BOYSClass A No. 2 St. John Neumann 69, No. 7 Meadowbrook Chr. 45 No. 3 Sullivan County 71, No. 6 Lourdes Regional 49 No. 4 Northumberland Chr. 84, No. 5 Bucktail 69 GIRLS Class A No. 2 Sullivan County 53, No. 7 Lourdes Regional 44 No. 4 Northumberland Chr. 55, No. 5 Benton 35
Class 2A No. 2 Southern Columbia 63, No. 7 Montgomery 33 No. 3 South Williamsport 49, No. 6 Canton 22 No. 5 Muncy 49, No. 4 North Penn-Mansfield 39
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 60 37 11 12 86 199 146 Tampa Bay 60 40 15 5 85 215 159 Toronto 61 31 22 8 70 213 204 Florida 59 31 22 6 68 206 201 Buffalo 60 27 25 8 62 175 190 Montreal 62 27 27 8 62 187 192 Ottawa 60 21 28 11 53 163 204 Detroit 62 15 43 4 34 127 232 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Pittsburgh 58 37 15 6 80 196 154 Washington 59 37 17 5 79 208 180 Philadelphia 60 33 20 7 73 198 178 N.Y. Islanders 58 33 19 6 72 167 159 Carolina 59 34 21 4 72 193 164 Columbus 61 30 19 12 72 156 155 N.Y. Rangers 58 30 24 4 64 189 181 New Jersey 59 22 27 10 54 162 207 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 60 33 17 10 76 190 172 Dallas 59 34 19 6 74 161 151 Colorado 58 33 18 7 73 206 164 Winnipeg 61 31 25 5 67 185 184 Nashville 59 29 23 7 65 190 191 Minnesota 58 27 24 7 61 176 187 Chicago 59 26 25 8 60 176 188 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 59 32 21 6 70 190 183 Vegas 61 31 22 8 70 192 185 Vancouver 59 32 22 5 69 191 180 Calgary 61 31 24 6 68 180 190 Arizona 62 30 24 8 68 172 167 San Jose 59 26 29 4 56 155 194 Anaheim 59 24 28 7 55 155 186 Los Angeles 60 21 34 5 47 148 193
NOTE:
Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Arizona 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Florida 5, San Jose 3 Calgary 6, Anaheim 4 Vegas 3, Washington 2 Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 3, OT
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 5, Columbus 1 Pittsburgh 5, Toronto 2 Detroit 4, Montreal 3 Winnipeg 6, Los Angeles 3 Ottawa 7, Buffalo 4 Carolina 4, Nashville 1 St. Louis 3, New Jersey 0
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 8 p.m. Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Boston at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m. Florida at Anaheim, 10 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m. San Jose at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10 p.m. Florida at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7:30 p.m. Detroit vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 8 p.m. Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Boston at Calgary, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
American Hockey LEague
Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 54 32 16 3 3 70 160 139 Hartford 52 29 13 5 5 68 152 143 Providence 53 29 18 3 3 64 164 138 Charlotte 51 29 18 4 0 62 173 143 Springfield 53 28 23 2 0 58 168 160 WB/Scranton 53 25 20 3 5 58 140 160 Lehigh Valley 53 22 24 1 6 51 132 150 Bridgeport 53 19 28 5 1 44 117 167 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 53 33 15 4 1 71 200 163 Rochester 52 29 17 2 4 64 154 143 Utica 53 28 20 3 2 61 183 166 Toronto 52 26 21 3 2 57 177 173 Syracuse 54 24 22 3 5 56 177 191 Binghamton 52 25 23 4 0 54 149 158 Laval 53 23 23 5 2 53 149 165 Cleveland 53 23 25 3 2 51 142 156 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 53 35 11 4 3 77 176 118 Iowa 53 32 15 3 3 70 168 146 Grand Rapids 54 25 22 3 4 57 155 169 Chicago 52 25 22 3 2 55 133 146 Rockford 54 25 26 1 2 53 138 160 Texas 52 23 24 2 3 51 142 160 San Antonio 51 19 20 7 5 50 138 158 Manitoba 54 23 31 0 0 46 137 166 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 49 30 16 1 2 63 171 138 Stockton 47 28 13 3 3 62 174 144 Colorado 48 28 16 3 1 60 162 145 Ontario 50 26 19 4 1 57 148 177 San Diego 47 23 17 5 2 53 154 139 Bakersfield 50 20 24 4 2 46 148 182 San Jose 46 16 25 3 2 37 147 165
NOTE:
Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Belleville 5, Syracuse 2 Binghamton 5, Toronto 2 Milwaukee 4, Manitoba 1 Providence 3, Bridgeport 2 Stockton 3, San Diego 2 San Jose 6, Tucson 3
Tuesday’s Games
Grand Rapids 2, Rockford 1
Wednesday’s Games
Binghamton at Toronto, 11 a.m. Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m. Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m. Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Manitoba at Laval, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Rockford, 8 p.m. Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m. Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m. San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Toronto 40 15 .727 — Boston 38 16 .704 1½ Philadelphia 34 21 .618 6 Brooklyn 25 28 .472 14 New York 17 38 .309 23 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Miami 35 19 .648 — Orlando 24 31 .436 11½ Washington 20 33 .377 14½ Charlotte 18 36 .333 17 Atlanta 15 41 .268 21 Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 46 8 .852 — Indiana 32 23 .582 14½ Chicago 19 36 .345 27½ Detroit 19 38 .333 28½ Cleveland 14 40 .259 32 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Houston 34 20 .630 — Dallas 33 22 .600 1½ Memphis 28 26 .519 6 San Antonio 23 31 .426 11 New Orleans 23 32 .418 11½ Northwest Division W L Pct GB Denver 38 17 .691 — Utah 36 18 .667 1½ Oklahoma City 33 22 .600 5 Portland 25 31 .446 13½ Minnesota 16 37 .302 21 Pacific Division W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 41 12 .774 — L.A. Clippers 37 18 .673 5 Phoenix 22 33 .400 20 Sacramento 21 33 .389 20½ Golden State 12 43 .218 30
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m. Memphis at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Houston at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m. Dallas at Orlando, 7 p.m. Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m. Phoenix at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Boston at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m. Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. New Orleans at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL National League LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Assigned RHP Mitchell White outright to Oklahoma City (PCL). SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with 2B Gordon Beckham and OF Juan Lagares on minor league contracts.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Vin Mazzaro.
Can-Am League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded OF David Harris to Southern Maryland (Atlantic) for RHP John Hayes and future considerations. Signed C/1B Richard Stock to a contract extension.
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed UT Keith Grieshaber to a contract extension. Signed RHP Casey Delgago. JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Wes Albert to a contract extension. LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed 1B/3B Chris Kwitzer. QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released RHP Dustin Molleken. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released OF Steve Brown. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Charlie Brown Jr. to College Park (NBAGL). SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived F DeMarre Carroll.
NBA G League
WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Acquired G Nate Hickman from the available player pool. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL D.J. Humphries to a three-year contract. ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Ryan Allen and PK Younghoe Koo to one-year contract extensions. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Jason Tarver linebackers coach. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Named Ike Hilliard wide receivers coach.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Kieron Williams. WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Micah Awe to a two-year contract and LB Jontrell Rocquemore and DB Josh Miller. HOCKEY National Hockey League NEW YORK RANGERS — Traded D Joey Keane to Carolina for F Julien Gauthier. SAN JOSE SHARKS — Traded D Brenden Dillon to Washington for a 2020 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2021 third-round draft pick. SOCCER Major League Soccer ATLANTA UNITED — Signed F Phillip Goodrum to a short-term agreement.Promoted academy goalkeeper coach Liam Curran to first team goalkeeper coach. CINCINNATI — Announced the resignation of coach Ron Jans. Named Yoann Damet interim coach. DALLAS — Signed D Nkosi Burgess. SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Re-signed D Alex Roldan. TENNIS World TeamTennis WTT — Announced it is adding an expansion franchise to Chicago, to be called the Chicago Smash.
COLLEGE
CHOWAN — Named Colin Neely defensive coordinator. KANSAS — Named Jonathan Wallace special teams and running backs coach. NEW MEXICO — Named Jordan Salkin quarterbacks coach and Jerome Haywood defensive line coach. Announced defensive coordinator Rocky Long will also coach linebackers. Reassigned David Howes to safeties coach, Troy Reffett to cornerbacks coach, Brandon Blackmon recdeivers coach and Jordan Somerville to running backs coach. SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA — Named Vic So’oto defensive line coach. TENNESSEE — Named Steve Caldwell assistant director of life skills and character development.
World Golf Ranking
Through Feb. 16
